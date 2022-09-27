Read full article on original website
Helias, Rock Bridge's Baumstark take top honors at CMAC Tournament
FULTON — Playing a long course in blustery conditions made it challenging for every golfer in the Central Missouri Activities Conference Tournament on Tuesday. Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton played at 5,744 yards, and wind gusts regularly exceeded 15 miles per hour. “The length definitely made it a little...
Hickman aims to snap losing streak against long-time rival Jefferson City
One of Missouri’s oldest rivalries will take place Friday, as Hickman welcomes Jefferson City to Columbia. The first-ever meeting between the two programs came in 1911, and they have met annually since then. The Jays (2-3, 1-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) lead the series 60-53-4 against the Kewpies. Hickman...
Mizzou's Lovett grows into star receiver
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers are back at home this weekend, facing off against the number one team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs. This is the second time in the Eliah Drinkwitz era the Tigers have hosted the number one team. They lost the 2020 season opener to Alabama.
Battle softball hangs on against Jefferson City; Tolton softball routs New Bloomfield
Battle softball improved to 10-10 overall and 3-3 in Central Missouri Activities Conference play with a 2-1 road victory against Jefferson City on Tuesday. Senior Chelsea Gleba had an RBI single in the top of the third inning to put the Spartans up 1-0. Battle held Jefferson City without a hit until the fourth inning, extending its lead to 2-0 in the sixth.
Busy weekend of Mizzou sports brings tourism to Columbia
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will see an increase in tourism as Mizzou Athletics hosts two feature events this upcoming weekend. "This is the first fall that we've really been able to get excited about travel again," Strategic Communications Manager of the Columbia Conventions & Visitors Bureau, Megan McConachie, said. "The fans who come here for SEC games are always really impressed with our community and how open and welcome they are to all the different fanbases."
Burden questionable for the Georgia game
COLUMBIA- Mizzou's star Freshman wide receiver Luther Burden may not play when the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs visit Columbia on Saturday. Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz revealed on Tuesday that Burden suffered an injury on the 2nd series in Mizzou's loss to Auburn. Burden missed most of the 2nd quarter at Auburn as a result.
TAYLOR FREEMAN
I came to Columbia in 2020 when I started my Master’s Degree at MU, and have grown to love this community that welcomed me with open arms. I’ve always loved storytelling. I got my undergraduate degree in Film & Media Production from Arizona State University. Being a filmmaker as my foundation, I like to challenge myself when shooting for the news to make my visuals more cinematic and interesting to watch.
Red Cross crews from Columbia, Jefferson City to deploy to Florida for Hurricane Ian recovery
COLUMBIA - American Red Cross responders from across the Missouri and Arkansas region are moving quickly in response to the danger presented by Hurricane Ian in Florida. According to a news release, Red Cross responders are converging to provide critical support as the hurricane gets closer to landfall. As of...
CPS students learn about natural disasters after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA - Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers as a category 4 hurricane Wednesday. While Missouri won't see any rain from this storm, one Columbia Public Schools teacher is taking the opportunity to talk to his students about powerful storms like this and the changing climate. Mike Szydlowski is...
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Sept. 28
2022 mid-Missouri driver fatalities on pace to surpass 2021 numbers. Driver fatalities in mid-Missouri are on pace to pass last year's numbers, and it is not going to be close. According to Missouri's Highway Patrol, there were 79 vehicle-related fatalities in 2021. As of September 26, 2022, the current total...
Army Corps of Engineers commits to flood resiliency study in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state of Missouri signed a cost-sharing agreement Tuesday for a flood resiliency study in Brunswick. Brunswick, which lies in the Chariton County floodplains, is at the intersection of three rivers. It experienced significant flooding in 1993, and most recently, in 2019.
Columbia ranked as one of the best Midwestern cities for startup small businesses
Columbia was ranked at No. 22 by Midwest Startups, while Jefferson City came in at No. 53. Both cities saw growth from last year's ranking.
Crews extinguish hay bale fire in Boonville
COOPER COUNTY − Fire crews from Cooper County, Prairie Home and Boonville responded to a hay bales fire off at a farm of Rocheport Road Wednesday afternoon. More than seven engines and 10 personnel responded just after 12:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. Cooper County Fire Protection District Capt....
New COU terminal expected to open 'soon' after nearly a year of construction
COLUMBIA - Columbia city officials said the Columbia Regional Airport's new terminal is expected to open "soon," at its airport advisory board meeting Wednesday afternoon. Airport manager Mike Parks said as you drive by the new terminal, it's getting near completion. The inside of the terminal is down to final cleaning and paint touch ups.
Walkabout at Stadium Boulevard diverging diamond focuses on pedestrian safety
COLUMBIA - State and local representatives took place in a walk Tuesday morning through Columbia's diverging diamond, located on Stadium Boulevard. The diverging diamond is located right off the eastbound Interstate 70 Stadium Boulevard exit, near the Columbia Mall and extends to Cosmo Park. It opened in October 2013, marking the first of its kind in mid-Missouri, in order to increase traffic capacity, cut down on stop light time and reduce traffic accidents, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
State IT division to hold hiring event Friday
JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri's Information Technology Services Division will hold a hiring event Friday to fill vacancies for all seniority levels of its teams. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 490 at the Harry S. Truman Office Building, located at 301 West High Street in Jefferson City. Interviews will be conducted onsite.
State to hold unclaimed property auction in Columbia
COLUMBIA − Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick's Office will hold an unclaimed property auction in Columbia next week, Oct. 3 and 4. The auction will start at 9 a.m. each day at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. A daily preview will begin at 8 a.m. More...
Three people injured after four-vehicle collision on Missouri River Bridge
JEFFERSON CITY - Three people have minor injuries after a four-vehicle collision in Jefferson City Thursday morning. Jefferson City police responded to the incident on the Missouri River Bridge in the westbound lanes just before 8 a.m. Investigators said a a woman driving a Fiat attempted to slow down in...
Worker falls from Rocheport Bridge after safety equipment malfunction
ROCHEPORT − A construction worker was injured Tuesday morning after falling from the Rocheport Bridge. The worker, employed by Lunda Construction Co., experienced an apparent safety equipment malfunction and fell into the Missouri River below, according to Derek Lepper, deputy project director from the Missouri Department of Transportation. The...
New fire station breaks ground in southwest Columbia
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the construction of a new fire station. The new house will be know as Fire Station No. 11 and will serve the southwest portion of Columbia. Construction on the project is currently underway, as workers prepare...
