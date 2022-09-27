Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ Coombs
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best St. Louis-Style Pizza: Monte Bello Pizzeria
Monte Bello Pizzeria (3662 Weber Road, 314-638-8861) can’t claim definitively that it was the first-ever restaurant to offer St. Louis-style pizza, but it is certainly one of — if not the — city’s oldest spots for the cracker-crust delicacy. Founded in 1953 by the Petrillo family and run for decades by its second owners, the Morgans, the restaurant has come to define the genre for its loyal Lemay customers, as well as those who travel far and wide for a taste of St. Louis pizza history. Current owners Dennis and Tonya Buechel are fiercely protective of that legacy and have committed to keeping things going the way they always have. This means using the same recipe — one that (gasp!) doesn’t include Provel — the same deck ovens, the same vintage pizza pans and even the same ravioli prep board made for the restaurant back in the 1960s as a shop-class project by one of the restaurant’s regulars. When you taste a Monte Bello pizza, you’re tasting a good pie for sure, but what makes it really special is that you are tasting a bit of St. Louis history. —Cheryl Baehr.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Place to Dine Alone: Little Fox
When Little Fox (2800 Shenandoah Avenue, 314-553-9456) got written up in the New York Times last fall as one of “the 50 most vibrant and delicious restaurants of 2021,” it made what had been a tough reservation suddenly near impossible. The friendly corner bistro in the Fox Park neighborhood was deluged with food lovers from across the metro area — and even a full month out, diners might consider themselves lucky to score a reservation at the ungodly-for-St. Louis hour of 9 p.m. But! Little Fox has a little secret, and that’s the bar. You can order the full menu there, and even on weekends, eating there tends to be a surprisingly pleasant, jostle-free experience. You might well land a pair of barstools à deux. But why bring your date when you could simply soak in the surroundings? The bartenders here are excellent at gauging your mood and giving you as much space or attention as you desire. Did we mention this is one of the most vibrant and delicious restaurants around? Who needs a dining companion when you can take down the crispy artichokes and sop up every last bite of the little gem salad’s buttermilk vinaigrette all by yourself? Eating solo is one of the most indulgent ways to experience one of the city’s best restaurants. —Sarah Fenske.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Barbecue: The Stellar Hog
If you’ve ever had Alex Cupp’s beef ribs, a Sundays-only special at the Chesterfield location of his barbecue restaurant the Stellar Hog (multiple locations including 40 Clarkson Wilson Center, Chesterfield; 636-778-9204), you understand his tagline “Best Barbecue in the Galaxy.” These meaty wonders are unequivocally the clearest example of primal, carnivorous joy known to man — the dish you’d present on a platter should the aliens finally make contact and want to know our species’ highest achievement. A case study in meat, fat, salt and char, the ribs have the perfect balance of meaty chew, but enough fat that you could spread them on a biscuit. Cupp is a master of the meat-smoking craft, and his other dishes like brisket, ribs and pulled pork show his prowess. However, the beef ribs are so mind-bogglingly delicious that they make thoughts of any other meats disappear into the void. When we have to flee this planet, we’ll be taking Cupp and his smoker with us. —Cheryl Baehr.
Colombian-style coffee shop in Eureka expands to St. Louis
EUREKA, Mo. — The Hagedorns created La Finca back in 2018. Since then, co-owners John and Alejandra have been pouring their hearts and souls into their coffee. They say it's the first authentic, Colombian-style coffee shop in the St. Louis area. "La Finca means little farm," John said. "It...
Columbia Missourian
Chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate: Discover a delicious St. Louis staple
Above the production floor in a St. Louis factory on The Hill, a sign reads, “Shh... Oompa Loompas Sleeping.”. The reference is a nod to the popular fantasy film for children, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”. Of course there are no oompa loompas at the Chocolate Chocolate...
stljewishlight.org
Photos: NCJWSTL’s Couturier event through the years as the 58th annual approaches
Growing up a Jewish boy in St. Louis, I had zero idea that every year since 1964, the National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis (NCJWSTL) held an annual event to raise funds to support women, children and families in our community. The event that I was unaware of all these years is the annual Couturier sale, of which this year marks the 58th anniversary.
North St. Louis Save-A-Lot burgularized overnight
There was a burglary overnight at a Save-A-Lot store in north St. Louis.
Developer plans $28M travel center with industrial and commercial uses off Interstate 70 in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A prolific St. Louis developer is eyeing an overhaul of three city blocks in north St. Louis with a $28 million plan designed to capitalize on Interstate 70. Green Street Real Estate Ventures has been working on plans for several properties in the same North Riverfront neighborhood but was designated by a city board Tuesday as the official developer of a 15-acre property at 5900 N. Broadway.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Cannabis Strain (Sativa): Helium by Cookies
The celebrated cannabis company Cookies (11088 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant; 314-882-2569) entered the Missouri medical-marijuana market with considerable fanfare earlier this summer, partnering with Sinse to bring its proprietary strains to the state and with 3Fifteen to open a dedicated dispensary in Florissant. The latter saw lines wrapped around the building for its grand opening, and some deranged criminals evidently wanted to get their hands on its offerings so badly that they drove a car into the building in August, causing a temporary closure. That sucks for sure, but one taste of its Helium strain makes abundantly clear what all the fuss was about. A cross between the less-than-appealingly-named (yet well-celebrated) strains Cheetah Piss and Sour Cookies, Helium socks you in the face with a Lemon Pledge aroma upon opening the package and delivers a strong fuel-like flavor with floral notes on inhale. After just a few exceptionally smooth hits, it’s time to strap in for an energetic and brain-scrambling high that will send you floating away like a Mylar balloon. Just don’t overdo it, or you just may find yourself in outer space. —Tommy Chims.
Manufacturing warehouse on fire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A fire started at a manufacturing warehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The fire started at about 1 p.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of East DeSoto Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department is responding. They said they have deployed one line and there is a “report of a […]
Former St. Louisans share their experiences as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
As powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, the impacts were being felt up and down Florida's southwest coast. We hear from former St. Louisans in the storm's path.
VIDEO: St. Louis Is the ‘Friendliest Place to Get Murdered,' Comedian Says
Mike Feeney learned St. Louis is full of civic boosters — and guns
KMOV
West County families become bonded after life-altering moment
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Two West County families, living minutes apart, were total strangers until a life-altering moment changed everything. It’s a tragedy that’s entwined them together forever. “We went in there and started resuscitating Colton. It just, it was difficult,” Mark Gilliam said. Gilliam’s been a...
timesnewspapers.com
Stadium announcer John Ulett joins others from KSHE for “More Stories from the Window” event at River City Casino Oct. 7
Cardinals stadium announcer John Ulett has been part of the team for 38 seasons and is hoping to add another World Series ring to his collection. If you are from out of town and just hear him when you come to Busch Stadium you may not know he’s also a radio personality at KSHE Radio– whose longtime logo has been “Real Rock Radio.” The public is invited to celebrate KSHE’s great heritage of music in St. Louis along with Ulett and other disc jockeys.
advantagenews.com
Businesses eyeing Godfrey Road locations
It’s taken several months, but a gourmet coffee shop originally proposed for an intersection along Godfrey Road in Godfrey is preparing to move into a new location. Scooter’s Coffee has built a handful of locations in the area, and now appears poised to continue its expansion near the Godfrey MotoMart.
St. Louis American
Speaking for the dead
Gershom Norfleet, MD, recently was appointed as the Chief Medical Examiner for the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office, becoming the first African American to lead a regional office that conducts autopsy reports, determines cause of death, and provides expert medical testimony for the state at trial. As a University City native, he is proud to have reached this milestone in his home region.
St. Louis Board of Alderman still prohibited from meeting in person
St. Louis Alderman Jack Coatar joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss why the St. Louis Board of Alderman is still meeting virtually and is prohibited from meeting in person with very few exceptions.
Construction starts on $4M centerpiece at The District in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Construction has started on the second phase of The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. St. Louis-based development company The Staenberg Group is behind The District’s transformation from outlet mall to new-age shopping and entertainment center, which is being built by Chesterfield-based Keystone Construction Company.
KMOV
South County staple feels the effects of rising commercial rental costs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Inside the Watering Bowl on South Hanley Road, top dawg Jeremy King is working against the clock to get their dog grooming and boarding facility back up and running since it flooded back in July. “All the drywall, electrical, flooring, fencing, turf, everything had to...
KSDK
St. Louis-area families are feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — "We've been watching things. Also, we've been having connections," said Colllinsville mom Cameo Phillips. Her 23-year-old daughter, Caleb-McKenzie Phillips, is a chemist in Tampa. She's lived there for six years. For the past few days, the mother and daughter have been tracking Hurricane Ian as it...
