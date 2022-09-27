ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Business Times

Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan

At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
Business Insider

A Russian soldier was recorded saying he was told to 'kill everyone we see' in Ukraine, including civilians, which is a war crime, according to audio obtained by The New York Times

More than 4,000 recordings of Russian soldiers making calls from Kyiv were obtained by The New York Times. One Russian soldier told his girlfriend that he received orders to "kill everyone we see." UN investigators previously accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. One Russian soldier in Kyiv recounted...
MILITARY
CNN

See what Russians left behind after being run out of city

CNN became the first international television crew to enter Izium since the Ukrainians retook it from Russian forces. Izium has now been “liberated,” along with almost the whole of Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian military source told CNN. CNN’s Sam Kiley reports on why the city is a strategic loss for the Russian military.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster

Just days after Russian officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow openly called for President Vladimir Putin to give up power, the tally of elected officials demanding the Russian leader’s ouster has jumped to 65. That’s according to Kseniya Torstryem, one of the St. Petersburg deputies who is collecting signatures for the initiative. Now, municipal deputies from Samara, Yakutsk, Veliky Novgorod, and Voronezh have also joined the appeal. In an interview with the independent investigative outlet Verstka, some of the deputies in Moscow who launched the effort said they understand perfectly well that they won’t get a positive response from the Russian government. (The district council in St. Petersburg that first took the initiative and called for Putin to be tried for treason is already set to be dissolved on orders of a city court, and one of its members has been hit with a fine for “discrediting” the powers that be.) “We could’ve asked Putin for many things all these years—reform, adherence to the constitution, we also asked him to release [Alexei] Navalny. But it seems that after Feb. 24 there’s no point asking for anything other than his departure,” said Timofei Nikolayev, a municipal deputy in Moscow. Another municipal representative, Olga Shtatskaya, told Verstka that a “haze” had swallowed up the country that must be destroyed. She said she had “a bit of regret that we didn’t think to do this sooner.”
POLITICS
