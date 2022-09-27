Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
US ‘will retaliate with devastating strike’ if Putin follows through on nuclear threat
The United States will hit back at Moscow with a “devastating strike” if Vladimir Putin follows through with his threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the US Army’s former commander has warned. It comes as the Russian president today sent a chilling warning to the West,...
MSNBC
An all-female group of Ukrainian soldiers is here to deliver a message to U.S. lawmakers
As Russian President Vladimir Putin mobilizes more troops and escalates his war in Ukraine, a delegation of all-female Ukrainian soldiers is in Washington D.C. this week to meet with lawmakers to share their stories and perspectives on what it’s like to be on the frontlines. The goal of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Daily Beast
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Video of Women Being Beaten at Saudi Arabian Orphanage Sparks Outrage
Footage that shows a group of young Saudi women being beaten up by security staff at an orphanage has been condemned by human rights groups. The incident is believed to have happened after a group of women went on hunger strike in protest against conditions at the orphanage. It came...
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan
At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Dramatic moment Putin stages massive games near US coast with 30 ships and nuke submarines in warning to West
RUSSIA’S armed forces have staged massive wargames near the US coast involving nuclear submarines. In the chilling of show of force, missiles were pictured being fired in the drills close to the American state of Alaska, as Vladimir Putin’s forces suffered a humiliating set-back in the Ukraine war.
A Russian soldier was recorded saying he was told to 'kill everyone we see' in Ukraine, including civilians, which is a war crime, according to audio obtained by The New York Times
More than 4,000 recordings of Russian soldiers making calls from Kyiv were obtained by The New York Times. One Russian soldier told his girlfriend that he received orders to "kill everyone we see." UN investigators previously accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. One Russian soldier in Kyiv recounted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Putin’s bodyguards look agitated as Russian leader briefly steps out of his bulletproof car to greet crowd – highlighting Kremlin’s fear of assassination
The sheer alarm shown by Vladimir Putin’s armed bodyguards when he made an 'impromptu' stop to greet a crowd shows their fears of an assassination attempt against the warmonger Kremlin leader. Putin was out of his official bulletproof Aurus limousine for no more than 15 seconds in what may...
Putin Critic Says He Dodged Assassination After Noticing Red Dot on Wall
An exiled Russian human rights activist and a critic of President Vladimir Putin claims to have survived an assassination attempt last week in the French city of Biarritz, having noticed a red dot on the wall. Vladimir Osechkin is head of Gulagu Net—a Russian human rights organization that assists convicts,...
Another Putin Ally Dead After ‘Suffocating’ on Business Trip
Another top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has died this week, this time of an alleged “stroke” while on a business trip in the village of Roshchino in Russia’s far east region. Vladimir Nikolayevich Sungorkin, 68, was editor-in-chief of the Russian state newspaper, Komsomolskaya Pravda. According...
'Fully-Fledged Revolt' Against Putin Is Near, Russian Anarchists Say
Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine in late February 2022 came as a shock not just to the world, but also to many Russians, despite the best efforts by state TV and propaganda channels to stoke anti-Ukrainian sentiment in the months and years prior. The Kremlin was quick to clamp...
See what Russians left behind after being run out of city
CNN became the first international television crew to enter Izium since the Ukrainians retook it from Russian forces. Izium has now been “liberated,” along with almost the whole of Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian military source told CNN. CNN’s Sam Kiley reports on why the city is a strategic loss for the Russian military.
Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster
Just days after Russian officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow openly called for President Vladimir Putin to give up power, the tally of elected officials demanding the Russian leader’s ouster has jumped to 65. That’s according to Kseniya Torstryem, one of the St. Petersburg deputies who is collecting signatures for the initiative. Now, municipal deputies from Samara, Yakutsk, Veliky Novgorod, and Voronezh have also joined the appeal. In an interview with the independent investigative outlet Verstka, some of the deputies in Moscow who launched the effort said they understand perfectly well that they won’t get a positive response from the Russian government. (The district council in St. Petersburg that first took the initiative and called for Putin to be tried for treason is already set to be dissolved on orders of a city court, and one of its members has been hit with a fine for “discrediting” the powers that be.) “We could’ve asked Putin for many things all these years—reform, adherence to the constitution, we also asked him to release [Alexei] Navalny. But it seems that after Feb. 24 there’s no point asking for anything other than his departure,” said Timofei Nikolayev, a municipal deputy in Moscow. Another municipal representative, Olga Shtatskaya, told Verstka that a “haze” had swallowed up the country that must be destroyed. She said she had “a bit of regret that we didn’t think to do this sooner.”
Bill Clinton says ‘there is a limit’ to how many migrants US can take without causing ‘disruption’
As the U.S. faces a border crisis, former President Clinton says "there is a limit" to how many migrants any society can accept without there being disruption
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Fox News
827K+
Followers
6K+
Post
661M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0