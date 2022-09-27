South Carolina House rejects bill that would have made the state’s six-week ban on abortion more restrictive

Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of...
WNYT
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm...
WNYT
Vermont state trooper headed to trial for allegedly punching suspect
A Vermont state trooper accused of punching a handcuffed suspect in the head will now be going to trial. The Bennington Banner reports State Trooper Robert Zink will go to trial on an assault charge on November 1. Zink is accused of punching a suspect, who police say resisted arrest,...
WNYT
Missouri man convicted of killing 2 women, 2 children
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors convicted a St. Louis man of murder Friday in the 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. A St. Charles County jury deliberated less than two hours before finding Richard Darren Emery, 50, guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Former governor Cuomo forming PAC, hosting weekly podcast
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is taking his biggest steps yet to return to public life, more than a year after resigning in the wake of a bevy of sexual harassment allegations. In a video posted online Wednesday, the Democrat said he’s forming a...
WNYT
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north
SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage has risen to four overall after an official said late Thursday that two people were confirmed dead on a hard-hit barrier island on Florida’s western coast. Dana Souza, city manager of Sanibel, said the deaths were...
WNYT
Illinois’ governor race echoes U.S. abortion, crime debates
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned that his Republican opponent is a far-right politician who would take the state backward while state Sen. Darren Bailey asked voters to consider whether the Democratic incumbent’s first term has improved their lives as the two candidates met for an online forum Friday.
WNYT
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
Hochul: All new cars purchased in New York state must be electric by 2035
All new cars purchased in New York will need to be zero-emission models beginning in 2035. Gov. Hochul announced a series of new electric vehicle initiatives for the state. To reach this target, she says that 35% of new cars will need to be zero-emission by 2026 and 68% by 2030.
WNYT
New law aims to make California haven for transgender youth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new law aims to stop other states from punishing children who come to California for transgender surgeries and other gender-affirming care, a move that will intensify conflicts between Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Republican governors amid the country’s escalating culture war. Newsom...
WNYT
Limo task force releases recommendations after 2018 Schoharie limo crash
ALBANY – New York State’s Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force released its recommendations to the public on Friday afternoon. The state Legislature established the 11-member task force to recommend improvements to an industry fraught with safety and enforcement issues. Many of those issues were exposed following the 2018 crash of a stretch limo in Schoharie County that killed 20 people.
WNYT
Tennessee man hit with more charges in Memphis shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man already charged with a fatal shooting that police said set off a daylong crime rampage in Memphis now faces murder charges in two more killings, officials said Wednesday. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of first-degree murder in the...
WNYT
Man charged in ID theft investigation at North Greenbush banks
An ID theft investigation at two M&T bank branches in North Greenbush ends with one man under arrest. Workers got suspicious at the M&T Bank branch on Main Avenue. Police say around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, 56-year-old Edgar Castro of Cohoes was trying to take out thousands of dollars. Workers...
WNYT
Woman rescued in Kingsbury rollover
A woman was rescued in Kingsbury on Thursday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says there was a rollover accident off State Route 4. Deputies say they rescued 46-year-old Angel Clark with the Jaws of Life. Deputies do not believe the crash is related to drugs or alcohol, but...
WNYT
Reflecting on how Bob Kovachick has impacted the Capital Region
His name is arguably the most well known in the Capital Region. He’s been in our living rooms, and a part of our lives, for generations. We grew up, and many of our children grew up, watching Bob. He was a staple at our schools and our senior centers.
Comments / 0