Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Hurricane Ian marching toward 3rd landfall in South Carolina
A rejuvenated Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday. In its path? The historic city of Charleston with forecasters predicting significant storm surge and floods after the megastorm ripped across Florida, leaving behind catastrophic damage and people trapped in their homes. A flash flood warning was issued...
news3lv.com
Fire consumes South Mojave home, dog injured
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire consumed a house near Paradise this afternoon injuring a dog. Clark County fire reported near South Mojave Road and Hacienda around 11 a.m. When firefighters arrived the flames were so intense, they had to fight the fire defensively. The fire demolished most of...
news3lv.com
Unite for Bleeding Disorders walk
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The 'Unite for Bleeding Disorders' walk is an annual event benefiting the Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation. Joining us now with more are Stephanie Dupree and Jackie Hernandez, who is an aunt and sibling of those affected by bleeding disorders.
news3lv.com
Flags ordered to be flown at half-staff in honor of 1 October fifth anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered flags to be flown at half staff as Las Vegas gets ready to honor a grim anniversary. Governor Sisolak ordered all State of Nevada flags to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Florida faces tough economic recovery as Hurricane Ian brings widespread damage
WASHINGTON (TND) — The rapid intensification of Hurricane Ian significantly shortened the window of time for businesses to prepare for impact and could delay Florida’s economic recovery. The National Hurricane Center defines rapid intensification as an increase in the maximum sustained winds of a tropical cyclone of at...
news3lv.com
Nevada casinos hit 18th straight month with $1 billion in winnings
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada casinos hit their 18th consecutive month with at least $1 billion in gaming win thanks to the last full month of summer. The state's Gaming Control Board reported that nonrestricted gaming licensees had a win revenue of $1.2 billion in August. That's up 3.5%...
news3lv.com
John Katsilometes previews events going on across Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Exciting shows and events are taking over the strip this weekend. Some that you might even want to attend yourself. Joining us to talk all about them is Review-Journal entertainment columnist John Katsiolometes.
news3lv.com
Lake Mead to reopen several hiking trails ahead of the fall season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Temperatures across the valley are cooling down, making it the perfect time to take a hike once again. On Thursday, officials with Lake Mead announced that they would be reopening several re-trails, initially closed for the summer due to the extreme heat. MORE ON NEWS...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Water rescues in Florida caught on camera
NAPLES , Fla. (WPEC) — Water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station...
news3lv.com
Breaking Down the Law: Nevada Pay Transparency Law
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It has been a year since Nevada's Pay Transparency Law went into effect. The new law forbids employers from asking for a job applicant’s salary history, and it requires employers to provide the wage or salary range for any positions applied for. The law...
news3lv.com
Small earthquake shakes the Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A small earthquake shook parts of the Las Vegas valley around 8 p.m. The United States Geological Society announced the earthquake's magnitude of 2.6 near the northeast valley.
news3lv.com
Sisolak announces resignation of NDOC director after inmate escaped
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that he has requested and received Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels’ resignation, effective immediately. William Gittere, the deputy director of operations, will serve as the acting director for the department, effective immediately. “My office will continue to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce
ROME, Ga. (WTVC) — District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court Wednesday saying the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reported. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. The petitioner shows that he expects...
Comments / 0