Nevada State

news3lv.com

Hurricane Ian marching toward 3rd landfall in South Carolina

A rejuvenated Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday. In its path? The historic city of Charleston with forecasters predicting significant storm surge and floods after the megastorm ripped across Florida, leaving behind catastrophic damage and people trapped in their homes. A flash flood warning was issued...
CHARLESTON, SC
news3lv.com

Fire consumes South Mojave home, dog injured

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire consumed a house near Paradise this afternoon injuring a dog. Clark County fire reported near South Mojave Road and Hacienda around 11 a.m. When firefighters arrived the flames were so intense, they had to fight the fire defensively. The fire demolished most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Unite for Bleeding Disorders walk

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The 'Unite for Bleeding Disorders' walk is an annual event benefiting the Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation. Joining us now with more are Stephanie Dupree and Jackie Hernandez, who is an aunt and sibling of those affected by bleeding disorders.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Flags ordered to be flown at half-staff in honor of 1 October fifth anniversary

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered flags to be flown at half staff as Las Vegas gets ready to honor a grim anniversary. Governor Sisolak ordered all State of Nevada flags to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada casinos hit 18th straight month with $1 billion in winnings

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada casinos hit their 18th consecutive month with at least $1 billion in gaming win thanks to the last full month of summer. The state's Gaming Control Board reported that nonrestricted gaming licensees had a win revenue of $1.2 billion in August. That's up 3.5%...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Lake Mead to reopen several hiking trails ahead of the fall season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Temperatures across the valley are cooling down, making it the perfect time to take a hike once again. On Thursday, officials with Lake Mead announced that they would be reopening several re-trails, initially closed for the summer due to the extreme heat. MORE ON NEWS...
TRAVEL
news3lv.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Water rescues in Florida caught on camera

NAPLES , Fla. (WPEC) — Water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station...
NAPLES, FL
news3lv.com

Breaking Down the Law: Nevada Pay Transparency Law

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It has been a year since Nevada's Pay Transparency Law went into effect. The new law forbids employers from asking for a job applicant’s salary history, and it requires employers to provide the wage or salary range for any positions applied for. The law...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Small earthquake shakes the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A small earthquake shook parts of the Las Vegas valley around 8 p.m. The United States Geological Society announced the earthquake's magnitude of 2.6 near the northeast valley.
ENVIRONMENT
news3lv.com

Sisolak announces resignation of NDOC director after inmate escaped

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that he has requested and received Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels’ resignation, effective immediately. William Gittere, the deputy director of operations, will serve as the acting director for the department, effective immediately. “My office will continue to...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce

ROME, Ga. (WTVC) — District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court Wednesday saying the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reported. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. The petitioner shows that he expects...
GEORGIA STATE

