Two years ago, when Kimberly Fiorello participated in the League of Women Voters debate, she dodged the question about whether she would codify “a woman’s right to choose” in the Connecticut State Constitution should Roe be overturned under “a new Supreme Court.” She said she was not sure why the question was being asked, then segued into the topic of talking to boys about being responsible. Back then, none of us thought Fiorello’s non-answer would matter – no one envisioned a reality where Roe is overturned and our fellow Americans need to cross state lines to make personal decisions about reproductive care. This election we will not let her squirm out of answering the question about where she stands on reproductive freedom. But, this time we do not even have to ask because Fiorello has already told us through her votes.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO