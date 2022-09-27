Read full article on original website
Reproductive Rights Are the Most Important Issue in Khanna – Fiorello Race
Two years ago, when Kimberly Fiorello participated in the League of Women Voters debate, she dodged the question about whether she would codify “a woman’s right to choose” in the Connecticut State Constitution should Roe be overturned under “a new Supreme Court.” She said she was not sure why the question was being asked, then segued into the topic of talking to boys about being responsible. Back then, none of us thought Fiorello’s non-answer would matter – no one envisioned a reality where Roe is overturned and our fellow Americans need to cross state lines to make personal decisions about reproductive care. This election we will not let her squirm out of answering the question about where she stands on reproductive freedom. But, this time we do not even have to ask because Fiorello has already told us through her votes.
Maguire Highlights Affordability, Access to Healthcare, Local Control in Run to Unseat Kavros DeGraw
Heather Maguire, a Republican, is challenging one-term incumbent State Rep. Eleni Kavros DeGraw, a Democrat, for the 17th district seat, which includes Avon and Canton. Maguire has served on the Avon Town Council for eight years, and chaired the council for four years. She moved to Connecticut in 1989, when she became president of the Avon Junior Women’s Club, a nonprofit that raised money for philanthropic organizations. She was a PTO president at multiple schools and has volunteered at different local organizations, including serving on the board of Avon Dollars for Scholars and the board for Northwest Catholic High School.
Record High Energy Prices Expected for New England — Reliance on Imported Gas Seen as Key
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to upend global energy markets, New England customers are facing record high energy bills for gas and electricity. Across the U.S., households could pay 17 percent more to heat their homes this winter, according to a report by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. The cost of natural gas in particular is expected to increase about 34 percent compared to last year, and 66 percent compared to the winter of 2020-2021, according to the report.
Talking Transportation: Shore Line East… Farther East
Imagine taking a train… a one-seat ride… all the way from Grand Central Terminal to the sandy shores of Mystic, CT. Or connecting there for a quick run up to the Indian casinos. Such a thing should be possible and may yet happen… if Shore Line East gets...
