Love Fall Foliage? NY Is Offering a Free Shuttle Service Starting This Weekend
Trying to figure out how you can get to the best fall foliage spots in New York without breaking the bank? Look no further. The Empire State is offering a free shuttle to the Adirondacks starting this weekend in North Hudson, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. Shuttles will run the first...
First frost of the season to Syracuse Friday morning
It's been a cool and rainy week so far in central New York and those below average temperatures look to be sticking around for a while. Expect overnight low temperatures for Friday morning to reach into the 30s for many areas. The National Weather Service issued Frost Advisories starting at...
Halfmoon Cookies and Cider Donuts! Its an Upstate New York Thing!
In the list of iconic Upstate New York food treats one would have to place our beloved apple cider donuts and halfmoon cookies. You can get the cookies all year long, of course, but the apple cider donuts are something we long for when autumn is in full bloom in our beautiful region. From in store bakeries, to farm markets, to mom-and-pop roadside stands, these donuts are the hallmark of our prettiest season.
Cover your plants tonight: First frost of the season could descend on Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In another sign that fall has truly arrived, the season’s first frost advisory has been issued for Central New York. The National Weather Service said air temperatures in much of the region could drop into the mid 30s by early Friday morning. Hills and rural valleys could be even colder, while urban areas, where buildings and concrete retain heat during the day and release it at night, will be warmer.
Your Guide to 11 Great October Festivals in Upstate New York
There is nothing like a seasonal festival in Upstate New York. In the winter we get ice sculpture festivals and Victorian strolls. In the spring we get garden festivals, and in the summer it is "anything goes" from Memorial Day to labor Day. But, autumn? Yeah, now we are talking.
Could ‘Ian’ impact CNY weather?
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) Plenty of attention has been paid to Hurricane Ian as it gets ready to strike Florida on Wednesday and rightly so. It should hit the Sunshine State as a major hurricane with storm surge, winds to 120+ mph and flooding rains. Looking beyond Wednesday, though, what are...
North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
Baldwinsville model walks in New York Fashion Week
BALDWINSVILLE — It may have taken place downstate, but September’s edition of New York Fashion Week contained a bit of Upstate New York. Baldwinsville resident Morgan Striggles graced the catwalks of three runway shows Sept. 10. Striggles moved to Syracuse as a youth but returned to his hometown...
DEC: Animal Killed By Hunter In Cooperstown Was A Wolf
DEC had been calling the Cooperstown wolf a coyote since it examined the dead animal in December 2021 and conducted a DNA study in early 2022. DEC publicly called the wolf a coyote in July in many news reports, after the release of an independent DNA study by Trent University in Canada, organized by the Northeast Ecological Recovery Society (NERS).
Photos of destruction in Lee County, Florida from woman with ties to CNY
(WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian made history as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the Sunshine State, Rachel Savage, a woman who spent her summers in Central New York was inside her father’s Fort Myers home watching it all unfold. NewsChannel 9 first spoke with Savage on Tuesday, a day before Hurricane Ian made […]
‘Jeopardy!’ results: How did Central New York professor do?
A Central New York college professor competed on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday night, but his trivia knowledge wasn’t enough to knock down the reigning champion. Sam Wang, an assistant professor of statistics and data science at Cornell University, finished in third place on the Sept. 28 episode. Wang performed well on a variety of topics, including New England and pop culture, but ended with just $100 after risking nearly all of his money on the “Final Jeopardy” clue, which none of the contestants got.
Central New York Apple Orchard Ranks Among Top 3 Best In The Country
USA Today is out with yet another "10Best" list, ranking the top businesses, people and places in the U.S. for a variety of categories. The editors survey and nominate a ton of options, but the list is ultimately decided by voters online. New York State has gotten a shout-out in...
A longtime Central NY Denny’s diner closes for good
Salina, N.Y. -- A Denny’s that has been part of the Syracuse area dining scene for more than 40 years has closed its doors for good. The diner at the corner of South Bay Road and Lawrence Road East in Salina was closed Tuesday morning. A note on the door addressed the restaurant’s customers: “We sincerely THANK YOU for your patronage over the years. This location has closed.”
Fall hunting seasons open across New York
(WWTI) — With the change of the leaves, many hunting seasons will begin this weekend. This includes bowhunting for deer and bear, hunting for small games, ruffed grouse, pheasant, squirrel, rabbit, hare, wild turkey, furbearer and duck, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation. DEC...
Upstate New Yorkers stuck in the path of Hurricane Ian
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, many people with connections to Central and Western New York were forced to ride out the storm. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke’s mother Wendy was at the family’s home in Venice, Florida, when Ian shifted from its original course. Wendy decided to leave the home in a low-lying neighborhood about 3 miles from the beach and go to a friend’s condo on the third floor of a recently built unit with hurricane windows and generators.
Freeze watch issued for St. Lawrence County
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s going to be a chilly remainder of the week. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for southeastern St. Lawrence County and areas in the Northern Adirondacks region. Beginning late Thursday night, sub-freezing temperatures are expected to hit the...
Longtime Salina hotel to lay off 123 workers and turn building into luxury senior housing
Salina, N.Y. -- A longtime Salina hotel is being sold to a buyer who plans to turn it into luxury housing for people 55 and older. The Ramada by Wyndham, which has stood at 441 Electronics Parkway for 60 years, is scheduled to close on Dec. 22, putting all its 123 employees, many of them union members, out of work.
Cortland’s Most Powerful Voice: My Honest Opinion of the New Dio Movie
The first authorized documentary about metal icon and Cortland native Ronnie James Dio made its Central New York premiere recently, and I couldn't wait to see it. Before we get to the movie, a quick briefing on my Dio fandom:. There was something about Ronnie James Dio that captured my...
The Real Reason New York Is Seeing A Drop In Gas Prices
Gas prices are going down in New York State, and everybody wants to know why. It seems like once things started to get back to “normal” following the pandemic, everything began to skyrocket in price. And across the nation, we’re still seeing a jump in gas prices, but...
