ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

First frost of the season to Syracuse Friday morning

It's been a cool and rainy week so far in central New York and those below average temperatures look to be sticking around for a while. Expect overnight low temperatures for Friday morning to reach into the 30s for many areas. The National Weather Service issued Frost Advisories starting at...
SYRACUSE, NY
CNY News

Halfmoon Cookies and Cider Donuts! Its an Upstate New York Thing!

In the list of iconic Upstate New York food treats one would have to place our beloved apple cider donuts and halfmoon cookies. You can get the cookies all year long, of course, but the apple cider donuts are something we long for when autumn is in full bloom in our beautiful region. From in store bakeries, to farm markets, to mom-and-pop roadside stands, these donuts are the hallmark of our prettiest season.
RESTAURANTS
Syracuse.com

Cover your plants tonight: First frost of the season could descend on Central NY

Syracuse, N.Y. -- In another sign that fall has truly arrived, the season’s first frost advisory has been issued for Central New York. The National Weather Service said air temperatures in much of the region could drop into the mid 30s by early Friday morning. Hills and rural valleys could be even colder, while urban areas, where buildings and concrete retain heat during the day and release it at night, will be warmer.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lafayette, NY
Lafayette, NY
Society
localsyr.com

Could ‘Ian’ impact CNY weather?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) Plenty of attention has been paid to Hurricane Ian as it gets ready to strike Florida on Wednesday and rightly so. It should hit the Sunshine State as a major hurricane with storm surge, winds to 120+ mph and flooding rains. Looking beyond Wednesday, though, what are...
ENVIRONMENT
informnny.com

North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candy Apples
newyorkalmanack.com

DEC: Animal Killed By Hunter In Cooperstown Was A Wolf

DEC had been calling the Cooperstown wolf a coyote since it examined the dead animal in December 2021 and conducted a DNA study in early 2022. DEC publicly called the wolf a coyote in July in many news reports, after the release of an independent DNA study by Trent University in Canada, organized by the Northeast Ecological Recovery Society (NERS).
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Jeopardy!’ results: How did Central New York professor do?

A Central New York college professor competed on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday night, but his trivia knowledge wasn’t enough to knock down the reigning champion. Sam Wang, an assistant professor of statistics and data science at Cornell University, finished in third place on the Sept. 28 episode. Wang performed well on a variety of topics, including New England and pop culture, but ended with just $100 after risking nearly all of his money on the “Final Jeopardy” clue, which none of the contestants got.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Pulled Pork#Apple Pies#
Syracuse.com

A longtime Central NY Denny’s diner closes for good

Salina, N.Y. -- A Denny’s that has been part of the Syracuse area dining scene for more than 40 years has closed its doors for good. The diner at the corner of South Bay Road and Lawrence Road East in Salina was closed Tuesday morning. A note on the door addressed the restaurant’s customers: “We sincerely THANK YOU for your patronage over the years. This location has closed.”
informnny.com

Fall hunting seasons open across New York

(WWTI) — With the change of the leaves, many hunting seasons will begin this weekend. This includes bowhunting for deer and bear, hunting for small games, ruffed grouse, pheasant, squirrel, rabbit, hare, wild turkey, furbearer and duck, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation. DEC...
LIFESTYLE
WHEC TV-10

Upstate New Yorkers stuck in the path of Hurricane Ian

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, many people with connections to Central and Western New York were forced to ride out the storm. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke’s mother Wendy was at the family’s home in Venice, Florida, when Ian shifted from its original course. Wendy decided to leave the home in a low-lying neighborhood about 3 miles from the beach and go to a friend’s condo on the third floor of a recently built unit with hurricane windows and generators.
VENICE, FL
informnny.com

Freeze watch issued for St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s going to be a chilly remainder of the week. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for southeastern St. Lawrence County and areas in the Northern Adirondacks region. Beginning late Thursday night, sub-freezing temperatures are expected to hit the...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy