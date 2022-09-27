ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County executive, school system reach agreement on employee pay raises set to cost $76M

By Lillian Reed, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M6E4H_0iCVRpbA00
From left, Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams listens as Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski answers questions about the agreement to provide compensation to BCPS employees outside West Towson Elementary School. Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Wages will increase for Baltimore County school employees thanks to an agreement struck this week between the county government and the state’s third largest public school system.

The plan will increase pay for employees by an estimated 7 to 11%, totaling a $76 million investment in educators and school employees who have weathered a myriad of hurdles including staffing shortages and burnout since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and Superintendent of Schools Darryl Williams announced at a news conference Tuesday the increases include $14 million for a 3% cost-of-living increases for all staff members, applied retroactively beginning July 1. All staff will receive retention bonuses, with additional funds going toward employees with more than 30 years experience. The school system is also redirecting $20 million within its current budget to fund an increase that was expected last year.

Representatives for school system bargaining units, including the Council of Administrative & Supervisory Employees and the Teachers Association of Baltimore County, were present for the announcement.

Olszewski, a former teacher, referred to the deal as a “common sense, win-win solution.”

“This unprecedented mid-year increase reinforces just how much we respect our hardworking professionals for all they do for our kids” he said. “This proposal also represents a sustainable step forward that puts us on a path to ensure that we meet our commitment for responsible governance.”

The announcement followed pressure from the teachers union earlier this month to resolve budgeting issues that were holding up raises for employees.

After the school board reached tentative agreements with its employee unions concerning pay raises for midsummer, the board unanimously approved a $50 million midyear supplemental budget request that still has to be voted upon by the council. County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. later published an op-ed in The Baltimore Sun against the budget supplement request, saying the school board’s decision was “irresponsible.”

Williams said Tuesday he was very pleased with the plan.

“What you see here today is a partnership in action,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
wypr.org

Baltimore City to email water bills for the first time

Baltimore City will move into the 21st century with a new system for residents to pay water bills on Oct. 1. The otherwise archaic system required residents to rely on paper bills in the mail. For the first time, residents can sign up to get all future bills emailed alongside email reminders, auto pay and payment by text message.
BALTIMORE, MD
92Q

Baltimore County Schools Announce Pay Increase & Bonuses For Employees

Big news for Baltimore County educators! Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced that our educators and employees within the Baltimore County Public School system they will be getting a pay increase this year. Their new salary increase is apart of  a $76 million plan, where employees will get a 3 percent cost of living increase, […] The post Baltimore County Schools Announce Pay Increase & Bonuses For Employees appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places

The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow

Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Bcps
aclu-md.org

Montgomery County is violating the spirit of Anton’s Law (Opinion)

By Yanet Amanuel, public policy director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, and Joanna Silver, policy committee co-chair of the Silver Spring Justice Coalition. The Sept. 20 editorial “Honor — and follow — Anton’s Law” was correct that Maryland police should provide the transparency that Anton’s Law requires. But it is not “too soon to reach a final verdict on Montgomery County’s arrangement.” Montgomery gives its police union and individual officers 10 business days to seek a court injunction to prevent the county from releasing police misconduct records under the Maryland Public Information Act (MPIA).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
woottoncommonsense.com

Six MCPS schools under consideration for renaming due to racist namesakes

Following petitions from students and community members, the MCPS Board of Education passed a resolution considering renaming six MCPS schools named after slave owners, this school included. County Council President Nancy Navarro proposed that Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School be renamed because it is named after a segregationist. This...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City take home vehicles

WBFF — The city of Baltimore allots 10 take home vehicles outside of emergency responders and city council and the mileage, fuel make and model are all public record and the city appears to be doing better than most others. Founder of open the books.com Adam Andrzejewski joined us...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Allied Security Officers voice mounting safety concerns at Marble Hall

Lillian Stephens, Contributing Writer with The MSU Spokesman. Several Allied Universal security officers have expressed fear for their safety following the death of Julian Fruh, a 19-year-old security officer with Allied Universal, who was shot to death on Aug. 29. Morgan State University has a contract with Allied Universal to...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Towerlight

Dan Cox running mate Gordana Schifanelli, Attorney General nominee Michael Peroutka to come to TU; protest expected to occur in response

On-campus protests are expected to occur on Monday, Oct. 3, as Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA will host Maryland’s Republican Lt. Gov. nominee Gordana Schifanelli and Attorney General nominee and former League of the South member Michael Peroutka. TU TPUSA, a conservative activist group, will host...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

United Natural Foods to Increase Investment in Its Shoppers Banner by Adding Three Store Locations and Remodeling Two Existing Stores

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- As part of its commitment to build its Shoppers banner by adding to and improving the stores in its portfolio, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced it is reacquiring three former store locations which had previously been sold and remodeling two existing store locations. This reinvestment in remodels and new store acquisitions will greatly improve the shopping experience for loyal customers in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County communities who have relied on Shoppers for over 70 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005952/en/ Shoppers Store Director, Rahman Glassgow (center), highlights the fresh seafood department for Maryland State Delegate Jazz Lewis (left) during the grand opening celebration at Shoppers’ Capitol Heights, Md. store. (Photo: Business Wire)
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

2 general elections that will tell us a lot about the state of Md. politics

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Go ahead, pay close attention to the three general elections for statewide office. A recent poll suggests that Democrats are in pretty good shape in the races for governor, attorney general and comptroller, so we can begin to imagine what public policy is going to look like with Wes Moore as governor, Brooke Lierman as comptroller and Anthony Brown as attorney general.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification

Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy