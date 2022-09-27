Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Road construction wrapping up for the season in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Planned road construction in Kirksville is expected to wrap up for the season soon. In the past couple of weeks, portions of First Street, Marion Street, Green Street and Northtown Road have been resurfaced. On Friday morning, work crews were fixing water main pipes under Missouri...
OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating a Missouri River bridge construction worker's fall into the river on Tuesday. The post OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers
Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
ktvo.com
Highway 6 won't close for entire length of bridge replacement project
NOVINGER, Mo. — KTVO has now learned a lot more about a major northeast Missouri bridge replacement project after hearing back from an official with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). The Chariton River bridge on Highway 6 east of Novinger is set to be replaced next year. MoDOT...
Auxvasse man killed Thursday in Callaway County crash
CALLAWAY, Co. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Callaway County. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on County Road 245 at Route E, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 88-year-old Douglas W. Thompson was hit by a pickup truck after Thompson The post Auxvasse man killed Thursday in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri parking garage remains open while sinking into the ground
COLUMBIA — MU officials said Thursday a large parking garage on the Mizzou campus was slowly sinking into the ground. The estimated cost to fix the structure was $16 million. MU officials said they noticed the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage sinking during routine inspections of all campus parking garages...
KBUR
Keokuk teen cited following single vehicle crash
Henry County, IA- A Keokuk teen was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, On Sunday, September 25th, at about 5:13 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle collision involving a rollover on US Highway 218 near mile marker 48.
ktvo.com
Stolen P.C. Mills Park sign among property damage done in Kirksville parks
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Recently, the Kirksville Parks and Recreation Department has noticed some vandalism being done in area parks. This includes the P.C. Mills Park sign going missing. The department asks if you see anyone committing these acts to please contact them at 660-627-1485 or the Kirksville Police Department...
ktvo.com
First frost and snowfall for the Heartland will be here before you know it
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and OTTUMWA, Iowa — You know it's officially Fall when you start to see pumpkins and Halloween decorations pop up at area stores. It's also the time of the year when temperatures get a little chilly in the morning. Based on historical averages, both Kirksville and Ottumwa...
kjfmradio.com
NECAC seeks homeowners for free renovation program
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is seeking homeowners for a program that provides free materials with participants doing the labor. NECAC administers the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing program in Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties. Participants must meet...
Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday after causing a police chase in north Columbia. Cameron Comstock, 22, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked -- second or third offense. A Boone County police officer came across Comstock driving a stolen GMC Yukon in The post Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
Stephen Allen Cody, 69 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Stephen Allen Cody, 69 of Kirksville passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. The son of Claude Gail and Herbeth Jolene (Peavler) Cody, he was born August 18, 1953 in Kirksville, Missouri. On July 9, 1977 in Kirksville he was united in marriage to Teresa Leake.
ktvo.com
Police provide new information regarding vandalism at Kirksville park
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — We have received additional information about a sign that was taken from P. C. Mills Park and the vandalism that is happening around Kirksville. Kirksville Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones told KTVO he was unable to do a formal interview, but he did give an update on the damage that has been reported.
Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site
A worker was injured in a fall Tuesday at the construction site of the new Missouri River bridge on Interstate 70. The post Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjfmradio.com
FedEx driver in serious condition following train collision
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – A vehicle versus train accident Tuesday afternoon has left a FedEx driver in serious condition. According to the Missouri State Highway crash report, John Arnett, 51 of St. Louis was traveling southbound on Pike County Road 461. Arnett began crossing a passive warning railroad crossing and the front of the train, traveling eastbound, hit the front left of the FedEx vehicle. Arnett then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
abc17news.com
Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
939theeagle.com
Transportation officials from across Missouri interested in seeing Columbia’s diverging diamond
Truckers and other motorists who use Columbia’s diverging diamond interchange at I-70 and Stadium will need to slow down this (Tuesday) morning, as transportation and law enforcement officers from across the state walk that area as a pedestrian. It’s part of Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which...
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property; some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's Office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
ktvo.com
Adair County jury finds Sullivan County man guilty of statutory rape
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is awaiting sentencing now that an Adair County jury found him guilty of first-degree statutory rape. Kenneth Pendergraft, 35, of Harris, Missouri, was convicted last week during a two-day trial in Kirksville. His case was heard in Adair County on a change...
