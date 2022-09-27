ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbina, MO

ktvo.com

Road construction wrapping up for the season in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Planned road construction in Kirksville is expected to wrap up for the season soon. In the past couple of weeks, portions of First Street, Marion Street, Green Street and Northtown Road have been resurfaced. On Friday morning, work crews were fixing water main pipes under Missouri...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
939theeagle.com

MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers

Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
COLUMBIA, MO
ktvo.com

Highway 6 won't close for entire length of bridge replacement project

NOVINGER, Mo. — KTVO has now learned a lot more about a major northeast Missouri bridge replacement project after hearing back from an official with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). The Chariton River bridge on Highway 6 east of Novinger is set to be replaced next year. MoDOT...
NOVINGER, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Auxvasse man killed Thursday in Callaway County crash

CALLAWAY, Co. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Callaway County. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on County Road 245 at Route E, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 88-year-old Douglas W. Thompson was hit by a pickup truck after Thompson The post Auxvasse man killed Thursday in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday in a Callaway County wreck. Douglas Thompson, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The crash occurred on County Road 245 at the intersection with Route E. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thompson did not stop at a stop sign and his The post Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KBUR

Keokuk teen cited following single vehicle crash

Henry County, IA- A Keokuk teen was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, On Sunday, September 25th, at about 5:13 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle collision involving a rollover on US Highway 218 near mile marker 48.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Stolen P.C. Mills Park sign among property damage done in Kirksville parks

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Recently, the Kirksville Parks and Recreation Department has noticed some vandalism being done in area parks. This includes the P.C. Mills Park sign going missing. The department asks if you see anyone committing these acts to please contact them at 660-627-1485 or the Kirksville Police Department...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kjfmradio.com

NECAC seeks homeowners for free renovation program

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is seeking homeowners for a program that provides free materials with participants doing the labor. NECAC administers the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing program in Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties. Participants must meet...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday after causing a police chase in north Columbia. Cameron Comstock, 22, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked -- second or third offense. A Boone County police officer came across Comstock driving a stolen GMC Yukon in The post Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
ktvo.com

Police provide new information regarding vandalism at Kirksville park

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — We have received additional information about a sign that was taken from P. C. Mills Park and the vandalism that is happening around Kirksville. Kirksville Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones told KTVO he was unable to do a formal interview, but he did give an update on the damage that has been reported.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kjfmradio.com

FedEx driver in serious condition following train collision

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – A vehicle versus train accident Tuesday afternoon has left a FedEx driver in serious condition. According to the Missouri State Highway crash report, John Arnett, 51 of St. Louis was traveling southbound on Pike County Road 461. Arnett began crossing a passive warning railroad crossing and the front of the train, traveling eastbound, hit the front left of the FedEx vehicle. Arnett then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
COLUMBIA, MO
ktvo.com

Adair County jury finds Sullivan County man guilty of statutory rape

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is awaiting sentencing now that an Adair County jury found him guilty of first-degree statutory rape. Kenneth Pendergraft, 35, of Harris, Missouri, was convicted last week during a two-day trial in Kirksville. His case was heard in Adair County on a change...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO

