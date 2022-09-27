ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, KS

KCTV 5

Blue Springs man charged in fatal shooting of cousin Thursday morning

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A 64-year-old Blue Springs, Missouri, man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting Thursday morning involving two cousins. Jeffrey A. Ultican, 64, is charged in the fatal shooting of 61-year-old Gregory Ultican. Blue Springs Police said the shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday morning inside a Blue Springs residence in the 600 block of SW 17th Street.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following motorcycle crash in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died in a motorcycle in Independence. Independence police confirm a motorcycle and school bus collided in the area of East 27th Street and South Sterling Ave. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. There were no injuries reported to anyone on...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KSNT News

Body, suspicious items found by Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka. According to authorities, police were called to the 200 block of S.E. Quincy after 8 a.m. on Friday. “On September 30, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Police identify victim of Friday morning shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Missouri Police officers identified a 30-year-old man as the victim of a shooting Friday morning. Police said 30-year-old Antwon Jones was the man found with gunshot wounds inside an apartment in the 2700 block of Benton. According to the police, officers responded at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Car crashes into Shawnee fire station, hits $1-million ladder truck

SHAWNEE, Ks. (KCTV) - A driver was hospitalized early Thursday morning after driving his car into the garage of a Shawnee fire station, striking a ladder truck inside. Emergency crews at the station woke up just after midnight to the sound of the vehicle crashing into the John B. Glaser Station at 65th Street and Quivira Road. The driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries from the crash. First responders believe the driver may have also had a medical incident just beforehand, leading to the crash.
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

2 teens shot while walking down street in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenagers were hospitalized Thursday night after being shot while walking down the street in Kansas City, MO, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Police and emergency medical crews responded at 6:41 p.m. to a call of a shooting on East 27th Street and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Intoxicated man firing gun into ground arrested in south Topeka, sheriff says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is under arrest for multiple crimes including felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a possible shooting in South Topeka on Wednesday. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Lance E. Fitzmaurice-Bridegroom was taken into custody on Sept. 28 after a domestic disturbance situation and a possible shooting. His […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Topeka police investigating third murder in 2 days

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating another murder Friday morning in south Topeka. A 27 News reporter on the scene reported Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies, Topeka Police Department officers, Kansas Highway Patrol and airport police are on the scene. Shawnee County dispatch confirms with 27 News the call came in around 10 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Child burned, taken to hospital following car fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A car fire in Overland Park on Thursday afternoon led to a child being taken to the hospital for treatment of burn injuries. According to the Overland Park Fire Department, the incident happened in the 7200 block of W. 71st St. just after 1 p.m. That isn’t far from the intersection of 71st and Metcalf Avenue.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Second person charged following fatal shooting in August

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A second person has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in August near 36th and Wayne, which left a 23-year-old dead. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says that 21-year-old Nathaniel Carter has been charged with second-degree murder or, in the alternative, second-degree assault. He has also been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

Amity Street crash damages Louisburg Cemetery

LOUISBURG – A tractor-trailer that collided with a passenger car at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, on Amity Street caused minimal injuries to the drivers but damaged an entryway and toppled a few headstones at Louisburg Cemetery. A 36-year-old male from Tennessee was driving a tractor-trailer east on...
LOUISBURG, KS

