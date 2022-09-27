ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two men have pleaded guilty to drug and firearms charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Roanoke. According to a release, 23-year-old Chad Matthew Custer and 28-year-old Aaron Lee Woods, both of Roanoke, pleaded to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 100 kilograms or more marijuana as well as discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on Tuesday.

