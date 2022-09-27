ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News

Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
LINCOLN, NE
Haunted homecoming: Dane Fife lost his job and dream at Indiana, but he's working his way back to the bench

To locate where Dane Fife now is coaching basketball requires a bit more exploration, and explanation, than might have been expected. Here at Brownsburg High outside of Indianapolis, one must travel past the main gymnasium, and then an auxiliary, and all the way to a third court where Fife is assisting the Indy Heat 16-under squad as it prepares for a tournament that will decide whether they qualify to enter Nike’s prestigious EYBL at the Peach Jam event. It's a long way from the Big Ten.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis Colts

Treven Ball's Memory Lives on at Springs Valley

Treven Ball had a passion for football. Unfortunately, the Springs Valley fifth grader will never get the opportunity to suit up for his beloved Blackhawks. On September 13, the 10-year old two-way lineman sadly passed away in his mother's arms from complications of a strep infection. Doctors and the coroner...
FRENCH LICK, IN
Pickleball's popularity explodes in Indiana, across the country

INDIANAPOLIS — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, and central Indiana is no exception, according to USA Pickleball. Nationwide, pickleball grew last year to 4.8 million players, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. That's almost double the number from just five years ago. Indy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Hoosier dad worries about daughters in Hurricane Ian’s path

INDIANAPOLIS — Fort Myers and other places along the southwest Florida coast were battered by Hurricane Ian Wednesday. The hurricane made landfall on Cayo Costa early Wednesday afternoon, Hoosiers we talked to in nearby Fort Myers said the conditions worsened quickly. We spoke with Jim Atterholt and Christine Ressino...
FORT MYERS, FL
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
INDIANA STATE
Kyle Shane Humbarger

Kyle Shane Humbarger passed away on September 23, 2022, at Jasper. Memorial. He was born in Jasper on November 9, 1983 to Rebecca and Shane. Humbarger and his later adopted dad, Jamie Keller. Kyle is survived by his 4 children, Whitney Humbarger, attending cosmetology. school in Indianapolis; Aspen Humbarger, in...
JASPER, IN
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Consider Crossing One Of The Best Covered Bridge Loops Through Indiana

Many people flock to see Indiana’s covered bridges. At one time, as many as four hundred covered bridges existed throughout the state. There are now only 98 remaining in Indiana, although Vermont has the most covered bridges. Indiana’s history with covered bridges began early in the 1830s when settlers...
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis Zoo mourns the loss of tiger cub Roman

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo announced on their Facebook page Wednesday the death of one of their tiger cubs, Roman. Roman was unfortunately born with a congenital heart defect that can cause numerous health concerns overtime. The animal care team at the zoo performed surgery on Roman to correct the defect, however, his health unfortunately kept declining.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The infamous John Dillinger

When many crime buffs think of 1920’s and 30’s gangsters, they think of New York but the Midwest has had its share of notorious gangsters. One of the most infamous was John Herbert Dillinger, a gang leader during The Great Depression. He was born on June 22, 1903, in Indianapolis IN, and grew up with one sister named Audrey Dillinger who died in 1987, 53 years after his own death. Over his short life, Dillinger had two wives, the first being Beryl Hovious to whom he was married from 1924-1929, but ended in divorce. Four years later from 1933-1934, Dillinger was married to Evelyn (Billie) Frechette and after Dillinger’s death, Evelyn was eventually imprisoned for two years for harboring criminals.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
INDIANA STATE
INDOT announces I-70 WB traffic shift on North Split project

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) wants motorists to be aware of a big traffic shift on the North Split project in Downtown Indianapolis. INDOT will begin shifting I-70 WB traffic across the median onto the new flyover bridge starting Saturday, October 1. The transition is anticipated to be complete by Monday, October 3. This shift will also "switch" sides for the exit movements approaching the North Split, and shields will be placed on the pavement to help motorists navigate these changes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

