Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
6 of the Best Covered Bridges in Indiana to Visit this FallTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
Indiana football vs. Nebraska: Three bold predictions against the Huskers
After a disappointing loss to Cincinnati in Week 4, Indiana football looks to rebound against a distraught Nebraska team after a week off for the Huskers. This game is very important for both teams, who both have really tough conference schedules over the next couple weeks. The last time the...
Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
Indiana high school football's leading rusher, Luke Hansen is Roncalli's rough-housing running back
By Phillip B. Wilson INDIANAPOLIS — Luke Hansen grew up enjoying necessary roughness from brotherly love. That’s why his father Joe, while watching the Roncalli Royals running back churn out chunks of yards, proudly describes, “Luke runs like he’s running from his two brothers.” Whether it was ...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska coach calls Tom Allen a 'clown,' in describing why Huskers cannot lose to Indiana
Former Nebraska coach Rick Kaczenski appeared on the Hail Varsity Radio Show Wednesday and absolutely torched Indiana head coach Tom Allen. It’s worth noting that Kaczenski has not been a part of the Nebraska program since a domestic assault saw him fired in 2015. “Let’s be honest, Tom Allen,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top 40 Indiana basketball players of all-time: #40 Christian Watford
We are now 40 days away from Indiana basketball tipping off the 2022-23 season against Morehead State on Monday, November 7th at Assembly Hall. Our 40-day countdown will consist of the top 40 Hoosier basketball players of all-time. Now hang with me on this, as we are going to take...
ng-sportingnews.com
Haunted homecoming: Dane Fife lost his job and dream at Indiana, but he's working his way back to the bench
To locate where Dane Fife now is coaching basketball requires a bit more exploration, and explanation, than might have been expected. Here at Brownsburg High outside of Indianapolis, one must travel past the main gymnasium, and then an auxiliary, and all the way to a third court where Fife is assisting the Indy Heat 16-under squad as it prepares for a tournament that will decide whether they qualify to enter Nike’s prestigious EYBL at the Peach Jam event. It's a long way from the Big Ten.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indianapolis Colts
Treven Ball's Memory Lives on at Springs Valley
Treven Ball had a passion for football. Unfortunately, the Springs Valley fifth grader will never get the opportunity to suit up for his beloved Blackhawks. On September 13, the 10-year old two-way lineman sadly passed away in his mother's arms from complications of a strep infection. Doctors and the coroner...
Pickleball's popularity explodes in Indiana, across the country
INDIANAPOLIS — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, and central Indiana is no exception, according to USA Pickleball. Nationwide, pickleball grew last year to 4.8 million players, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. That's almost double the number from just five years ago. Indy...
Fox 59
Hoosier dad worries about daughters in Hurricane Ian’s path
INDIANAPOLIS — Fort Myers and other places along the southwest Florida coast were battered by Hurricane Ian Wednesday. The hurricane made landfall on Cayo Costa early Wednesday afternoon, Hoosiers we talked to in nearby Fort Myers said the conditions worsened quickly. We spoke with Jim Atterholt and Christine Ressino...
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wamwamfm.com
Kyle Shane Humbarger
Kyle Shane Humbarger passed away on September 23, 2022, at Jasper. Memorial. He was born in Jasper on November 9, 1983 to Rebecca and Shane. Humbarger and his later adopted dad, Jamie Keller. Kyle is survived by his 4 children, Whitney Humbarger, attending cosmetology. school in Indianapolis; Aspen Humbarger, in...
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
WIBC.com
Consider Crossing One Of The Best Covered Bridge Loops Through Indiana
Many people flock to see Indiana’s covered bridges. At one time, as many as four hundred covered bridges existed throughout the state. There are now only 98 remaining in Indiana, although Vermont has the most covered bridges. Indiana’s history with covered bridges began early in the 1830s when settlers...
Fox 59
Indianapolis Zoo mourns the loss of tiger cub Roman
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo announced on their Facebook page Wednesday the death of one of their tiger cubs, Roman. Roman was unfortunately born with a congenital heart defect that can cause numerous health concerns overtime. The animal care team at the zoo performed surgery on Roman to correct the defect, however, his health unfortunately kept declining.
rhsnationalist.com
The infamous John Dillinger
When many crime buffs think of 1920’s and 30’s gangsters, they think of New York but the Midwest has had its share of notorious gangsters. One of the most infamous was John Herbert Dillinger, a gang leader during The Great Depression. He was born on June 22, 1903, in Indianapolis IN, and grew up with one sister named Audrey Dillinger who died in 1987, 53 years after his own death. Over his short life, Dillinger had two wives, the first being Beryl Hovious to whom he was married from 1924-1929, but ended in divorce. Four years later from 1933-1934, Dillinger was married to Evelyn (Billie) Frechette and after Dillinger’s death, Evelyn was eventually imprisoned for two years for harboring criminals.
cbs4indy.com
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
WISH-TV
Attorney for The Satanic Temple explains reasoning behind Indiana abortion lawsuit
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lawyer for The Satanic Temple said, beyond Indiana’s near-total abortion ban violating members’ religious freedoms, it comes down to an issue of property ownership of the uterus and involuntary servitude during what they describe as an “involuntary pregnancy.”. W. James MacNaughton is...
shelbycountypost.com
INDOT announces I-70 WB traffic shift on North Split project
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) wants motorists to be aware of a big traffic shift on the North Split project in Downtown Indianapolis. INDOT will begin shifting I-70 WB traffic across the median onto the new flyover bridge starting Saturday, October 1. The transition is anticipated to be complete by Monday, October 3. This shift will also "switch" sides for the exit movements approaching the North Split, and shields will be placed on the pavement to help motorists navigate these changes.
FanSided
288K+
Followers
543K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0