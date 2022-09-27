Read full article on original website
JJ Watt, Patrick Mahomes lead charge in blasting replay of Tua Tagovailoa injury
NFL players begged Amazon to stop airing replay of the injury that forced Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be stretchered off the field in Week 4. The Thursday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals took a pause for serious and terrifying matters. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa...
Tom Brady and Buccaneers should be sick over Packers accusation
The final play of the drive by the Buccaneers against the Packers was already hotly contested, but the recent accusation only makes things worse. For what its worth, the Buccaneers did very little to deserve anything more than what they got in the Packers game. The defense looked great, but...
Miami Dolphins coach says Tagovailoa in good spirits after concussion, as NFL review underway
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is "in good spirits" Friday after receiving a concussion during Thursday night's game, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
Tyreek Hill calls out Bengals coach for disrespecting him during game
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill called out an unspecified Cincinnati Bengals coach for disrespecting him during the Week 4 game. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill called out an unspecified Cincinnati Bengals coach for disrespecting him during the Week 4 game, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Harold.
Ranking potential replacements if Commanders cut ties with Ron Rivera
Is it time? Just three games into the season? Is it really time? Of course it is. These are the Washington Commanders under Daniel M. Snyder – and it’s always time to be looking for your next head coach. Snyder has owned the franchise since 1999 and in...
