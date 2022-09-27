Read full article on original website
Man accused of kicking officer investigating disturbance involving missing girl
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind after he allegedly assaulted a police officer who was investigating a disturbance involving a missing girl. Jose Villanueva, 41, has been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer, Interfering With Public Duties, and two counts of Possession of a Dangerous Drug. According to an affidavit, on September […]
Latest DWI means 25 years for Midland man
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 42-year-old Midland man was sentenced Thursday morning to a 25-year prison term after a jury trial. Myles Eugene Trahan, 42, was arrested on November 19, 2021, and charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated. The evidence presented in the case showed that Trahan was […]
Teen accused of breaking into cars, escaping custody
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen is behind bars after investigators said his fingerprints were left behind in several burglarized vehicles. Tristan Grant, 18, has been charged with Theft of a Firearm, Escape From Custody, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and three counts of Burglary. According to affidavits, on August 23, and again on September […]
Midland man killed in Ward Co crash
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash Thursday in Ward County as Allan Salas, 30, of Midland. Salas died at the scene. Around 6:30 p.m. on September 29, DPS troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Ranch to Market Road 2355, one […]
2 arrested after being caught driving stolen vehicle
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after undercover officers said they caught them driving a stolen truck. Larry Leon, 39, has been charged with Theft. Myrilla Rodriguez, 27, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. On September 19, Odessa Police officers in an undercover vehicle saw a 1998 […]
Woman says boyfriend robbed her in retaliation for not wanting to have a baby
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly robbed his girlfriend while she was trying to buy emergency contraceptives- they said it was all in retaliation for her not wanting to have his baby. Gilbert Vasquez, 31, has been charged with Robbery. According to an affidavit, on […]
Affidavit: Fired deputy kneeled on suspect’s neck
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was fired after a Texas Rangers led investigation into accusations that he used excessive force, allegedly kneeled on a suspect’s neck, an affidavit has revealed. Juan Alcaraz, 32, was charged Aggravated Assault By a Public Servant following an incident that happened on July 13. According […]
MPD searching for suspect accused of attacking Walmart employee
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 18, the woman pictured below was confronted by a Walmart asset protection employee- she reportedly assaulted that employee and then left the scene in a red […]
Midland man sentenced to 16 years in prison
ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 200 months in prison for possessing fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, Edgar Parra, 36, sold a total of 112.3 grams of fentanyl to undercover DEA operatives on three separate occasions between August and October 2021. On November 11, 2021, the Midland Police Department executed a search warrant on Parra’s hotel room where they found a loaded handgun along with 3.7 grams of methamphetamine.
ECISD: 2 students arrested for in-school threats
ODESSA, Texas — Two Ector County ISD students were charged on Thursday for making threats in schools, according to a district spokesperson. One eighth grade student at Wilson & Young Middle School was arrested for threatening to shoot a coach. Another eighth grader at the Alternative Center told a...
Midland families not satisfied with school response to terroristic threat
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Parents of children at Anson Jones Elementary are upset after a written threat to “shoot the school” was not relayed to parents until almost a day later. “My first reaction was sheer terror,” said Monica Scarritt, whose kindergartner attends Jones. Parents say the...
MISD investigating threat to elementary school
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD is investigating after a threat was made against an elementary school. In a statement, MISD said, in part, “A message that threatened a shooting at Jones Elementary was discovered yesterday evening on the playground. Midland ISD Police immediately began investigating, and the investigation continues. School proceeded as normal today, though officers […]
Crews on scene of chemical tank fire in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — City of Midland and Midland County fire crews were on scene of a fire in the 2600 block of SCR 1257. Not much is known about the cause of the fire yet, but spokespeople for the city and county both said it was reported as a chemical tank fire.
Dumpster diver ends up in garbage truck, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A 47-year-old woman was injured following a dumpster dive gone wrong. According to the Odessa Police Department, a woman, who has not been identified, was dumpster diving early this morning in the 500 block of West 42nd Street when the dumpster she was in was picked up and dumped by a garbage truck. The woman ended up trapped in that garbage truck for about two hours before she was found.
Parents upset after elementary school threat not disclosed until next day
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland parents are upset after they say they were not alerted in a timely manner about a potential school threat. According to MISD, a message threatening a shooting at Anson Jones Elementary was discovered on the playground Monday evening. Several parents tell NewsWest 9 that they...
Motorcyclist Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Midland County (Midland County, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Midland County on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Business [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
3 more counties want Texas to declare invasion at southern border; total at 32
(The Center Square) – Three more counties are the latest to express support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 32. The judge and county commissioners of Ector County, in the Permian Basin, signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster on Sept. 27 stating the “health, safety, and welfare of Ector County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
UPDATE: building a ‘total loss’ following chemical fire
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: A City of Midland spokesperson said crews have contained a fire that broke out at a chemicals company off SCR 1257 earlier this afternoon. As of 4:00 p.m. crews remained on the scene to make sure not hot spots remained. The spokesperson said the building, however, is considered a total […]
DPS identifies motorcycle driver killed in crash on BI-20
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a crash on Business I-20 near Cinergy Tuesday. The crash, which happened around 6 a.m., was between a truck and a motorcycle. According to DPS, Saul Guerra, 24, of Ft. Myers, Florida was traveling on a motorcycle westbound on BI-20.
Family unscathed after truck runs through home
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A family received a scare on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when a pickup truck ran off the road and into their home, destroying a bedroom and coming feet from damaging much more. “You can tell by the tire tracks where he hit the sidewalk there,” said Brenda...
