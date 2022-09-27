ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Latest DWI means 25 years for Midland man

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 42-year-old Midland man was sentenced Thursday morning to a 25-year prison term after a jury trial. Myles Eugene Trahan, 42, was arrested on November 19, 2021, and charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated. The evidence presented in the case showed that Trahan was […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen accused of breaking into cars, escaping custody

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen is behind bars after investigators said his fingerprints were left behind in several burglarized vehicles. Tristan Grant, 18, has been charged with Theft of a Firearm, Escape From Custody, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and three counts of Burglary.  According to affidavits, on August 23, and again on September […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man killed in Ward Co crash

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash Thursday in Ward County as Allan Salas, 30, of Midland. Salas died at the scene.  Around 6:30 p.m. on September 29, DPS troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Ranch to Market Road 2355, one […]
WARD COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 arrested after being caught driving stolen vehicle

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after undercover officers said they caught them driving a stolen truck. Larry Leon, 39, has been charged with Theft. Myrilla Rodriguez, 27, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. On September 19, Odessa Police officers in an undercover vehicle saw a 1998 […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Fired deputy kneeled on suspect’s neck

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was fired after a Texas Rangers led investigation into accusations that he used excessive force, allegedly kneeled on a suspect’s neck, an affidavit has revealed. Juan Alcaraz, 32, was charged Aggravated Assault By a Public Servant following an incident that happened on July 13. According […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for suspect accused of attacking Walmart employee

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 18, the woman pictured below was confronted by a Walmart asset protection employee- she reportedly assaulted that employee and then left the scene in a red […]
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

Midland man sentenced to 16 years in prison

ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 200 months in prison for possessing fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, Edgar Parra, 36, sold a total of 112.3 grams of fentanyl to undercover DEA operatives on three separate occasions between August and October 2021. On November 11, 2021, the Midland Police Department executed a search warrant on Parra’s hotel room where they found a loaded handgun along with 3.7 grams of methamphetamine.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

ECISD: 2 students arrested for in-school threats

ODESSA, Texas — Two Ector County ISD students were charged on Thursday for making threats in schools, according to a district spokesperson. One eighth grade student at Wilson & Young Middle School was arrested for threatening to shoot a coach. Another eighth grader at the Alternative Center told a...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MISD investigating threat to elementary school

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD is investigating after a threat was made against an elementary school. In a statement, MISD said, in part, “A message that threatened a shooting at Jones Elementary was discovered yesterday evening on the playground. Midland ISD Police immediately began investigating, and the investigation continues. School proceeded as normal today, though officers […]
MIDLAND, TX
ketk.com

Dumpster diver ends up in garbage truck, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A 47-year-old woman was injured following a dumpster dive gone wrong. According to the Odessa Police Department, a woman, who has not been identified, was dumpster diving early this morning in the 500 block of West 42nd Street when the dumpster she was in was picked up and dumped by a garbage truck. The woman ended up trapped in that garbage truck for about two hours before she was found.
ODESSA, TX
mycouriertribune.com

3 more counties want Texas to declare invasion at southern border; total at 32

(The Center Square) – Three more counties are the latest to express support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 32. The judge and county commissioners of Ector County, in the Permian Basin, signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster on Sept. 27 stating the “health, safety, and welfare of Ector County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: building a ‘total loss’ following chemical fire

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: A City of Midland spokesperson said crews have contained a fire that broke out at a chemicals company off SCR 1257 earlier this afternoon. As of 4:00 p.m. crews remained on the scene to make sure not hot spots remained. The spokesperson said the building, however, is considered a total […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Family unscathed after truck runs through home

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A family received a scare on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when a pickup truck ran off the road and into their home, destroying a bedroom and coming feet from damaging much more. “You can tell by the tire tracks where he hit the sidewalk there,” said Brenda...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
Odessa and Midland local news

