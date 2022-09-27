Read full article on original website
informnny.com
New Hartford PD want to ID suspects in Criminal Investigation
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in an ongoing criminal investigation. If you can identify the individuals shown in the images here, please contact Investigator Spinella with the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
informnny.com
Joint investigation underway for larceny suspect
YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A joint agency larceny investigation by the Yorkville and Whitesboro Police Departments is underway after multiple incidents that occurred at local businesses in those villages. According to police, the first reported incident occurred around 11:25 am at the Kinney Drugs located at 40 Oriskany Blvd...
informnny.com
Man released on Bail Reform charged 3 times in 36 hours
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports the man who was released on NYS bail reform laws and then allegedly broke an Order of Protection, has been arrested a third time in 36 hours. According to the Sheriff, following another domestic dispute on...
informnny.com
Man released on NYS Bail Reform breaks Order of Protection
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man who was released on NYS Bail Reform laws was arrested twice on September 27th after violating an order of protection. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at a residence in the Town...
informnny.com
New York woman arrested 9 counts of animal abuse
TOWN OF BUTTERNUTS, NY. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman from Gilbertsville in Otsego County faces several counts of animal abuse after a multiple-month investigation. According to the Sheriff, for the past several months, complaints have been received that 42-year-old Katherina L. Cassata has...
