Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Jury seated in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial
A jury has been seated in the seditious conspiracy trial against five leaders of the Oath Keepers. There are 12 jurors and four alternates, including nine men and seven women. The jurors will be sworn in Monday morning. Opening statements also will begin Monday. The five defendants — Stewart Rhodes,...
KESQ
Supreme Court’s top cases for new term, new Justice Jackson
The Supreme Court opens its new term on Monday and will hear arguments for the first time after a summer break and with new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson among its nine members. The court already has said it will decide cases on a range of big issues, including affirmative action, voting rights and the rights of LGBTQ people. The justices will add more cases to their docket in the coming months. In cases from Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, the court could end any consideration of race in college admissions. And the court could further reduce protections for minority voters in another major consideration of the landmark Voting Rights Act.
Symone Sanders-Townsend calls Biden’s Walorski gaffe ‘unfortunate’
Symone Sanders-Townsend, the former spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, said on Sunday that President Biden’s gaffe on late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) was “unfortunate.”. Biden was delivering a speech last week at the White House conference on hunger when he recognized the lawmakers who helped make the...
KESQ
Putin announces annexation of Ukrainian regions in defiance of international law
President Vladimir Putin announced Russia would seize of nearly a fifth of Ukraine on Friday, declaring that the millions of people living there would be Russian citizens “forever.”. Under the annexation process, which is illegal under international law, Moscow will recognize four Ukrainian regions as Russian territory: Luhansk and...
RELATED PEOPLE
KESQ
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine. He signed the bill Friday after lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight. The bill passed the House by a vote of 230-201. Republicans overwhelmingly opposed the measure. It provides more than $12.3 billion in Ukraine-related aid. The money will go to provide training, equipment and logistics support for the Ukraine military, and to help Ukraine’s government provide basic services to its citizens.
Comments / 0