Memphis, TN

desotocountynews.com

Teenager accused in shooting

A Hernando teenager faces a court date in Memphis, charged with attempted murder and other charges in connection with a shooting that happened in Memphis after a confrontation in Horn Lake. Reports are that a man was confronted by two people in the 2000 block of Goodman Road West in...
HORN LAKE, MS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Millington man accused of shooting at several people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man has been arrested after he was accused of firing shots at several people. Eric Lone, 52, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Deputies responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Navy Road at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to court documents, a woman said Lone […]
MILLINGTON, TN
desotocountynews.com

Harris found guilty of DUI charges for striking deputy

A woman will be sentenced on Oct. 24 after being found guilty of driving under the influence in a February 2021 accident that seriously injured a DeSoto County deputy. Katherine Harris of Memphis was found guilty on Wednesday. Harris was accused of driving a vehicle on eastbound I-269 near the Laughter Road exit that struck Deputy Austin Eldridge while he was changing a flat tire on a stranded vehicle.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Man wanted for multiple Midtown shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man believed to be responsible for multiple shootings in Midtown last week, including one that left a woman critically injured. The crime spree started last Wednesday along North Belvedere Boulevard when a man was shot. Investigators say nearly ten shots were fired. Prior to the shooting, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Collierville Police Chief speaks on officer who was run over

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — An officer with the Collierville Police Department remains in critical condition after a man wanted for attempted murder allegedly ran over him. Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the injured officer is a veteran of the department. Lane described his condition as critical but stable, adding that although he has been through several surgeries and is improving, he still has a long way to go.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
Public Safety
WREG

Woman accused of shooting at car with children inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A mother says she fears for her life after she says a woman with a grudge fired shots at her and her children while she was driving. According to police reports, Angel Jackson was following Kaneisha Robertson while hanging out the window of a car and holding a gun. “I just see the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Ezekiel Kelly to appear in court; numerous charges pending

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday for the man accused in a mass shooting across Memphis earlier this month. Right now, Ezekiel Kelly is only facing one count of murder instead of three but, more are expected to come as sources say numerous felony charges are pending against Kelly. Kelly, 19, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MPD, DA’s office announce Cold Case Unit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney and Chief Davis announced plans for a collaborative operation. “Cold Case Unit” will aid law enforcement in the investigation of unsolved homicide and violent sexual assault cases, the DA said in a press release. According to MPD, cases are investigated...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Adult, child injured in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An adult and a child were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the scene on Cane Ridge Drive just after 3 p.m. One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A second victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condeition.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man injured in afternoon shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the scene on Cane Ridge Drive just after 3 p.m. One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police originally identified a second victim, but later said there was only one...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 witnesses a no-show as Ezekiel Kelly appears in court

This story has been updated with a statement from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge issued subpoenas to three witnesses in the case of Ezekiel Kelly’s shooting rampage across Memphis when they failed to show up to a court hearing Tuesday. Kelly faced a preliminary hearing Tuesday, but he was […]
WREG

Woman found guilty after former DeSoto County deputy hit by car

This story has been corrected to reflect that Austin Eldridge is a former DeSoto County deputy. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman was found guilty of DUI resulting in permanent injury Wednesday after a former DeSoto County deputy was struck while he was changing a tire on I-269 in 2021. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
