COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — An officer with the Collierville Police Department remains in critical condition after a man wanted for attempted murder allegedly ran over him. Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the injured officer is a veteran of the department. Lane described his condition as critical but stable, adding that although he has been through several surgeries and is improving, he still has a long way to go.

COLLIERVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO