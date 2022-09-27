Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
Man shoots woman to death with rifle after fight, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for firing several rifle shots, killing a woman on a balcony, and hitting several apartments. On Sep. 26 at approximately 6:05 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a fight at the Creekside Meadows Apartment complex, near the Memphis airport. When...
Woman allegedly burned victim with hookah set during fight at local hookah lounge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after an altercation at a local hookah lounge. On Sept. 19, a woman reported she had been assaulted inside the Spades Hookah Lounge at 3705 Malco Way, Ste. 105, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The woman said she was in...
desotocountynews.com
Teenager accused in shooting
A Hernando teenager faces a court date in Memphis, charged with attempted murder and other charges in connection with a shooting that happened in Memphis after a confrontation in Horn Lake. Reports are that a man was confronted by two people in the 2000 block of Goodman Road West in...
Man accused of killing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher pleads not guilty to unrelated 2021 rape charges
The man accused of kidnapping and killing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher was arraigned Thursday for aggravated rape charges in a separate 2021 incident after DNA evidence from the Fletcher investigation linked him to the crime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Millington man accused of shooting at several people
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man has been arrested after he was accused of firing shots at several people. Eric Lone, 52, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Deputies responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Navy Road at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to court documents, a woman said Lone […]
Body found in Memphis is that of abducted teacher and a suspect is being charged with murder, police say
A body found this week in Memphis is that of a teacher who was abducted there while jogging last week, and a suspect is being charged with murder, police said Tuesday.
desotocountynews.com
Harris found guilty of DUI charges for striking deputy
A woman will be sentenced on Oct. 24 after being found guilty of driving under the influence in a February 2021 accident that seriously injured a DeSoto County deputy. Katherine Harris of Memphis was found guilty on Wednesday. Harris was accused of driving a vehicle on eastbound I-269 near the Laughter Road exit that struck Deputy Austin Eldridge while he was changing a flat tire on a stranded vehicle.
WREG
Accused Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly indicted on 26 additional charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly has been indicted on 26 additional charges related to the Sept. 7 shooting spree that left three people dead and injured others earlier this month, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy. The DA says a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Ezekiel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man wanted for multiple Midtown shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man believed to be responsible for multiple shootings in Midtown last week, including one that left a woman critically injured. The crime spree started last Wednesday along North Belvedere Boulevard when a man was shot. Investigators say nearly ten shots were fired. Prior to the shooting, […]
Suspects allegedly steal cash from local Piccadilly, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after allegedly stealing money from a local restaurant. On Sept. 17, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a robbery at a Piccadilly at 4996 Stage Rd. An employee said she was at the cash register counting money,...
Man accused of killing girlfriend, staging it as suicide sentenced to 16.5 years
Note: This story has been updated to correct the length of the sentence. Incorrect information was originally provided by online court records. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyer County man has been sentenced for the 2017 death of his former girlfriend. On Wednesday, Jason Chase Riley was sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison […]
Collierville Police Chief speaks on officer who was run over
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — An officer with the Collierville Police Department remains in critical condition after a man wanted for attempted murder allegedly ran over him. Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the injured officer is a veteran of the department. Lane described his condition as critical but stable, adding that although he has been through several surgeries and is improving, he still has a long way to go.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman accused of shooting at car with children inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A mother says she fears for her life after she says a woman with a grudge fired shots at her and her children while she was driving. According to police reports, Angel Jackson was following Kaneisha Robertson while hanging out the window of a car and holding a gun. “I just see the […]
Ezekiel Kelly to appear in court; numerous charges pending
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday for the man accused in a mass shooting across Memphis earlier this month. Right now, Ezekiel Kelly is only facing one count of murder instead of three but, more are expected to come as sources say numerous felony charges are pending against Kelly. Kelly, 19, […]
MPD, DA’s office announce Cold Case Unit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney and Chief Davis announced plans for a collaborative operation. “Cold Case Unit” will aid law enforcement in the investigation of unsolved homicide and violent sexual assault cases, the DA said in a press release. According to MPD, cases are investigated...
actionnews5.com
Adult, child injured in shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An adult and a child were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the scene on Cane Ridge Drive just after 3 p.m. One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A second victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condeition.
actionnews5.com
Man injured in afternoon shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the scene on Cane Ridge Drive just after 3 p.m. One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police originally identified a second victim, but later said there was only one...
3 witnesses a no-show as Ezekiel Kelly appears in court
This story has been updated with a statement from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge issued subpoenas to three witnesses in the case of Ezekiel Kelly’s shooting rampage across Memphis when they failed to show up to a court hearing Tuesday. Kelly faced a preliminary hearing Tuesday, but he was […]
Man shot outside liquor store in Binghampton, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bullets flew outside of a liquor store Thursday evening, leaving a man in the hospital seriously injured, according to Memphis Police. Police said the gunfire happened on Summer Avenue near Tee Jay’s Liquor around 7:30 p.m. One man was found critically injured and rushed to...
Woman found guilty after former DeSoto County deputy hit by car
This story has been corrected to reflect that Austin Eldridge is a former DeSoto County deputy. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman was found guilty of DUI resulting in permanent injury Wednesday after a former DeSoto County deputy was struck while he was changing a tire on I-269 in 2021. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s […]
Fox News
827K+
Followers
6K+
Post
661M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6