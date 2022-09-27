ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JOSE NAVARRO
1d ago

The “billionaire” who hid his tax returns. The “genius” who hides his college grades. The “businessman” who bankrupt a casino. The “playboy” who pays for sex. The “Christian” who doesn’t go to church. The “philanthropist” who defrauds charity. The “patriot” who dodged the draft. The “innocent man” who refuses to testify.The "perfect married couple" who have separate bedrooms. .

Reply(174)
503
Melody Kannas
1d ago

It's handy how officials working for the government can slide right out of trouble. I hope he gets a rash he can't scrub off with Ajax. What an absolute puke.

Reply(17)
290
Clementine Coney
1d ago

One thing about it. His Judges can't get him out of all the other sexual crimes he's done. There is the 13 year older who made the claim long before he pretended to be President of the United States.

Reply(15)
196
