Chicago Chefs Are Coming Together To Host A Fundraising Dinner For Hurricane Fiona Relief Efforts In Puerto Rico

Over 30 Chicago chefs are teaming up to host a fundraiser dinner this Wednesday, all in benefit relief efforts to aid in recovery assistance after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico. Aptly titled Chicago Chefs Cook for Puerto Rico, the event, which runs from 6 to 9 PM. will feature plenty of live entertainment, food, and cocktails at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture.

After Hurricane Fiona left residents of Puerto Rico without power, damaging crops and causing a significant impact on their agriculture industry, the Green City Market-affiliated chefs, who have come together to raise money for efforts like Tigray and Ukraine in the past, are joining forces to support Puerto Ric o.

The C hicago Chefs Cook, led by Chef Tony Priolo, includes over 30 chefs like Sarah Stegner, Art Smith, Jason Hammel, Tigist Reda, Bill Kim, Paul Virant, Yvonne Cadiz-Kim, and Sarah Grueneberg, who will all be providing meals for Wednesday’s fundraiser. Chef Cely Rodriguez, owner of Jibarito Stop in Pilsen (1646 W 18th St, Chicago, IL 60608), is the only Puerto Rican restaurant in the lineup.

The fundraiser will donate all its earnings to World Central Kitchen, an organization founded by chef José Andrés, which is working to provide meals to the Puerto Rico residents who have been impacted by the lack of power, and water in the area. After hearing about the fundraiser, museum CEO Billy Ocasio donated space at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture to host the event.

This isn’t the first time this museum has come together to host a significant fundraiser– just last week, chefs came together to raise funds for combatting the humanitarian crisis in Tigray. The event was hosted by Chicago chef Tigist Reda, a Tigray native.

Grab a ticket for this Wednesday’s fundraiser for $155 on the museum’s website or at the door.

Address: 3015 W Division St. Chicago, IL 60622