ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Chefs Are Coming Together To Host A Fundraising Dinner For Hurricane Fiona Relief Efforts In Puerto Rico

By Amanda Edelman
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYI9q_0iCVOzg100

Over 30 Chicago chefs are teaming up to host a fundraiser dinner this Wednesday, all in benefit relief efforts to aid in recovery assistance after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico. Aptly titled Chicago Chefs Cook for Puerto Rico, the event, which runs from 6 to 9 PM. will feature plenty of live entertainment, food, and cocktails at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture.
After Hurricane Fiona left residents of Puerto Rico without power, damaging crops and causing a significant impact on their agriculture industry, the Green City Market-affiliated chefs, who have come together to raise money for efforts like Tigray and Ukraine in the past, are joining forces to support Puerto Ric o.

The C hicago Chefs Cook, led by Chef Tony Priolo, includes over 30 chefs like Sarah Stegner, Art Smith, Jason Hammel, Tigist Reda, Bill Kim, Paul Virant, Yvonne Cadiz-Kim, and Sarah Grueneberg, who will all be providing meals for Wednesday’s fundraiser. Chef Cely Rodriguez, owner of Jibarito Stop in Pilsen (1646 W 18th St, Chicago, IL 60608), is the only Puerto Rican restaurant in the lineup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnwEB_0iCVOzg100
Photo via: Dave Abrahamsen / Chicago Chefs Cook

The fundraiser will donate all its earnings to World Central Kitchen, an organization founded by chef José Andrés, which is working to provide meals to the Puerto Rico residents who have been impacted by the lack of power, and water in the area. After hearing about the fundraiser, museum CEO Billy Ocasio donated space at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture to host the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6HrK_0iCVOzg100
Photo via: The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture

This isn’t the first time this museum has come together to host a significant fundraiser– just last week, chefs came together to raise funds for combatting the humanitarian crisis in Tigray. The event was hosted by Chicago chef Tigist Reda, a Tigray native.

Grab a ticket for this Wednesday’s fundraiser for $155 on the museum’s website or at the door.

Address: 3015 W Division St. Chicago, IL 60622

See also: An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago

The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The Free ‘World Music Festival Chicago’ Returns Today For Its 22nd Year

Music is universal, and what better way to celebrate than by hearing award-winning artists from around the world perform? It’s all possible at the World Music Festival. Presented by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, the citywide, multi-venue festival features over 30 artists and ensembles. In total, the festival represents 22 countries and regions from around the world. Starting today September 30th, and going on until October 9th, experience an array of live performances at stunning venues across the city. This year, celebrate 10 years of Ragamala– the most extensive all-night presentation of live Indian classical music in...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Celebrate National Coffee Day Today With These Free Promotions

Today is National Coffee Day and while coffee connoisseurs consider that to be every day, it really is an actual holiday. Falling on September 29th, there’s a whole brew of great deals out there to celebrate. Today only. loyal Dunkin’ members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase through the DD Perks loyalty program. Find the closest Dunkin’ to you right here. Get a drip coffee for $1 or a cold brew for $3 all day long. Plus, if you’re looking to receive a bonus offer, text BEATRIX to 70717 to join the mobile text club. Participants must join by Wednesday, September 28 to receive the offer.   Customers can alsp enter an Instagram giveaway to win a free month of coffee! Find your local shop here.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

60 Wonderful Things To Do In Chicago This October

With the Autumn Equinox and Chicago’s breathtaking Chicagohenge spectacle now behind us, October is here and we have a month of Chicago in fall ahead. Rather than looking over our shoulders melancholically at the passing of summer, we can look ahead at what is arguably Chicago’s most beautiful month. From here on out the city’s aesthetics begin to peak as a hundred shades of autumnal color befall Chicago. The air is cool and crisp, the sun is still warm in the afternoons, and there is plenty of fall fun taking place. Plus, Halloween is hiding around the corner. From pumpkin picking and spiked ciders to haunted houses and spooky spectacles, here is our list of the top October activities to do in and around Chicago!
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Secret Chicago

A New Vegan Restaurant Serving 100% Plant-Based Food Opens Today In River North

An upscale 100% plant-based restaurant is opening in River North today. Planta Queen serves everything from sushi made from dehydrated watermelon, avocado lime tartare, cauliflower tots and so much more. Now available to try in River North, whether you go for the Singapore noodles or try out the truffle mushroom udon, there’s something for everyone on this expansive, vegan-friendly menu.  Serving a fusion menu founded on plant-based ingredients defines Planta Queen, founder and CEO Steven Salam isn’t looking to replace the steak and seafood restaurants but wants to introduce people to the delicious nature of plant-inspired options. With already successful...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire

The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
Secret Chicago

A Horror-Filled Black Lagoon Pop-Up Is Coming To The Dandy Crown This October

A Halloween pop-up bar is coming to The Dandy Crown. Aptly titled Black Lagoon, the goth metal-inspired event brings cult horror to the Windy City. The Black Lagoon is premiering in nine cities across the US, bringing macabre to your favorite bar. The event will run through Halloween and make its debut at The Dandy Crown on October 3rd.  Serving cocktails, spirits, and tons of spooky feels, the idea is helmed by Erin Hayes (Chicago’s Lost Lake, and Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles) and Kelsey Ramage (Trash Collective and Toronto’s soon-to-open Supernova), two industry experts– bringing together macabre, goth,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Hammel
Person
José Andrés
Radio Ink

Clauss To Contribute For Cochran On WLS

The longtime host of ‘Living Healthy Chicago’ on WGN-9 has joined the WLS-AM on-air team as a contributor for The Steve Cochran Show. Chicago radio and television personality Jane Clauss will now be chatting with WLS listeners during Cochran’s morning show. “Jane is the consummate media professional...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Thrift Shop#Puerto Rican#National Museum#Food Drink#Charity#Chicago Chefs Cook#Jibarito Stop#World Central Kitchen
QSR magazine

Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois

Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
MELROSE PARK, IL
Austin Weekly News

Austin’s iconic Pink House won’t be pink much longer

The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job. Debra Kelch,...
CHICAGO, IL
chicitysports.com

Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested for trespassing

Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested in Oklahoma City. According to Koco News, the police report stated that the incident started on Sunday night when a bartender at the Omni Hotel decided to cut Tommie Harris off and not serve him any more alcohol because he thought he had had enough to drink.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

South Side eatery serving up Chicago classics

Fabulous Freddie’s on 31st is a family-owned, women-led Southside eatery that has been serving up Chicago classics for over 30 years. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down one of their signature burgers is co-owner Denise Bertucci. 701 W. 31st Street. Facebook @freddieson31st. Instagram @freddieson31st. Twitter @freddieson31st.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
480
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy