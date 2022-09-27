ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

President Biden on Inflation Reduction Act’s impact on health care, Medicare

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Biden delivered remarks from the White House Tuesday focused largely on the medical impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act. Prior to delivering his prepared speech on the topic of health care, the president addressed the federal government’s preparations for Hurricane Ian as well as its on-going efforts in Puerto Rico in […]
wallstreetwindow.com

Progressives Applaud Biden for Lowering Medicare Part B Premiums – Kenny Stancil

Progressives cheered Tuesday after the Biden administration announced that Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums and deductibles decrease in 2023, the first time in more than a decade that seniors and people with disabilities will pay less for health services and medical equipment not covered by Part A than they did the year before.
FOXBusiness

Biden says 'Big Pharma lost' under Inflation Reduction Act

President Biden on Tuesday touted the Inflation Reduction Act as a loss for Big Pharma and a win for millions of Americans who will save money on prescription drugs. "We pay more for prescription drugs than any other advanced nation in the world. And there's no good reason for it," Biden said from the White House. "For years, Big Pharma has stood in the way. Not this year.
MSNBC

Barber slams Mississippi state gov.: ‘People are tired of washing their babies in poisoned water’

Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is being blamed on state leaders ignoring the problem. In the wake of the Brett Favre welfare theft allegations, activists are taking a stand. "People are tired of having to wash their babies in poisoned water,” Bishop William Barber tells Joy Reid adding, “it happens year after year because the state... has been more interested in blocking fixing what needs to be fixed, than helping fix what needs to be fixed."Sept. 27, 2022.
Fox News

Biden's next dangerous nominee continues reign of energy terror

The Democrats’ aggressive push to criminalize various parts of the energy industry was further evident this week when states like California passed a rule making it illegal to purchase gasoline fueled vehicles by 2035. Even the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden and the Democrats should have been named the Climate Change Obsession Act because of the billions of dollars being spent on making their carbon-neutral fantasy seam feasible.
CBS News

President Biden addresses migrant influx at U.S.-Mexico border

A Texas sheriff has launched a criminal investigation into how migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts last week. President Biden Tuesday briefly discussed the high number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez, and CBS News Senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, joined CBS News to discuss the latest on the situation.
eenews.net

Republicans urge Biden to pass on Colo. monument

This story was updated at 5:25 p.m. EDT. A group of 11 House Republicans on Friday pressured President Joe Biden to reject a request by Colorado’s Democratic senators to create a new national monument in the Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the lawmakers said that establishing the...
Motley Fool

The 10-Word Joe Biden Social Security Quote That Can Change Everything

Social Security is facing a greater than $20 trillion cash shortfall over the next 75 years that, if not dealt with, could lead to substantial benefit cuts. In 2007, then-Senator Biden broke with his party to offer an intriguing solution to Social Security's long-term funding dilemma. The president's current four-point...
thecentersquare.com

Democrats block release of Hunter Biden financial documents in probe

(The Center Square) – Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee voted to block a resolution proposed by Republicans to coax out documents related to the investigation of Hunter Biden’s financial affairs. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the ranking member of the committee, spearheaded the resolution, saying he...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Ian nears Category 5; Biden declares war on child hunger

HURRICANE IAN LATEST —Our colleague Andrew Atterbury reports from Tallahassee, Fla.: “With mere hours until the Category 4 hurricane makes landfall, Florida’s top officials said that bridges are now closed in some of the areas facing the greatest threat: Collier, Charlotte and Sarasota counties on the west coast. Scores of Floridians evacuated ahead of the massive storm, but for those that didn’t, they are now being directed to stay indoors at the risk of facing maximum winds clocking in at 155 miles per hour.” (Note: Category 5 status starts at 157 mph.)
msn.com

Health Care — Biden pushes drug price wins

Welcome to Tuesday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here. Shutdown watch: the government spending bill appears to be on track to pass later this week, and lawmakers are ready to hit the campaign trail ahead of the mid-term elections.
