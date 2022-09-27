Read full article on original website
President Biden on Inflation Reduction Act’s impact on health care, Medicare
WASHINGTON D.C. — President Biden delivered remarks from the White House Tuesday focused largely on the medical impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act. Prior to delivering his prepared speech on the topic of health care, the president addressed the federal government’s preparations for Hurricane Ian as well as its on-going efforts in Puerto Rico in […]
Biden speaks on health care, takes aim at Republicans ahead of midterms
President Biden delivered remarks about health care costs and Social Security, and took aim at Republicans in a speech at the White House on Tuesday. White House Deputy Communications Director Kate Berner joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the president's priorities ahead of the midterm elections.
Progressives Applaud Biden for Lowering Medicare Part B Premiums – Kenny Stancil
Progressives cheered Tuesday after the Biden administration announced that Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums and deductibles decrease in 2023, the first time in more than a decade that seniors and people with disabilities will pay less for health services and medical equipment not covered by Part A than they did the year before.
Biden says 'Big Pharma lost' under Inflation Reduction Act
President Biden on Tuesday touted the Inflation Reduction Act as a loss for Big Pharma and a win for millions of Americans who will save money on prescription drugs. "We pay more for prescription drugs than any other advanced nation in the world. And there's no good reason for it," Biden said from the White House. "For years, Big Pharma has stood in the way. Not this year.
