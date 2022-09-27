Read full article on original website
Governor’s office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian have downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least four storm-related fatalities have been reported. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator running in their garage overnight. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office says there were also two storm-related traffic fatalities in Johnston County on Friday, and a drowning in Martin County. Damage reports across the state were less severe than in South Carolina and Florida. But nearly 73,000 people statewide were without power Saturday afternoon. That was down from over 330,000 earlier in the day.
Newsom relaxes refinery rules as California gas prices soar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on state regulators to relax rules on oil refineries in an effort to lower soaring fuel prices. According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of gas in California is $6.30. That’s far above the national average of $3.80. Oil refineries have to produce a specific blend of gas in the summer months that is designed to lower pollutants. Newsom wants to allow them to switch to the cheaper winter blend earlier than normal. The oil industry says that’s an acknowledgement that state regulations play a role in rising prices. Newsom also called for a new tax on oil company profits.
Father: Jones Sandy Hook lies forced move from Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A father whose 6-year-old daughter was killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting says his family gets hit by another round of abuse whenever conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says something on his show about the massacre. Robbie Parker testified Thursday on the 11th day of Jones’ defamation trial in Connecticut. Jones and his company have been found liable for damages to several Sandy Hook families suing Jones for his calling the shooting a hoax. The jury will be deciding how much he should pay them. Parker and other relatives have testified about years of harassment, including in-person confrontations and death and rape threats by hoax believers. The trial continues Tuesday.
Storm-battered Florida businesses face arduous rebuilding
Hotels, restaurants and other businesses along Florida’s southwest coast face a long rebuilding process after Hurricane Ian. Damage assessments began Thursday. Fort Myers took a direct hit, as did Sanibel, a barrier island dotted with tourist resorts. The damage appears to be lighter in the Orlando area, home to Walt Disney World and other theme parks. Disney says the park is closed while crews assess damage and clear debris. Some airports are already reopening, and two of the biggest, in Orlando and Tampa, plan to resume flights on Friday morning, according to federal officials.
