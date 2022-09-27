ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

The hard part is finished. Now the Rays hit the playoffs with nothing to lose

And so, they celebrated. Happily and respectfully. Joyfully and modestly. Mostly, however, the Rays celebrated … deservedly. Tampa Bay’s postseason-clinching 7-3 victory in Houston Friday night was the culmination of what is probably the most underwhelming playoff run in franchise history, but that’s only because of the many obstacles the Rays had to circumvent to get here.
The Associated Press

Guerrero homers, wild card Blue Jays rout Red Sox 9-0

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer homered, Alek Manoah pitched six innings and the playoff-bound Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday night. Raimel Tapia also connected for the Blue Jays, who clinched an AL wild-card berth Thursday when the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles. Toronto had a clubhouse celebration after the game Friday. “This party was scheduled whether we won or lost,” Manoah said. “For me, the biggest thing was let’s have a good time, but with a win.” Toronto pounded out 13 hits in its ninth shutout win of the season.
KRMG

Rays clinch AL wild-card spot; Astros get AL home-field edge

HOUSTON — (AP) — Drew Rasmussen pitched seven effective innings and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season, beating the Houston Astros 7-3 on Friday night. The Rays (86-71) began the day in the third and final AL wild-card spot, trailing Toronto...
