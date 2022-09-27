Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Miami Dolphins coach says Tagovailoa in good spirits after concussion, as NFL review underway
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is "in good spirits" Friday after receiving a concussion during Thursday night's game, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
NFL・
WATCH: Jimmy Garoppolo Doesn’t Deny Telling Kyle Shanahan His ‘Plays Suck’
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may have beef after a frustrating Sunday night loss. The post WATCH: Jimmy Garoppolo Doesn’t Deny Telling Kyle Shanahan His ‘Plays Suck’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The hard part is finished. Now the Rays hit the playoffs with nothing to lose
And so, they celebrated. Happily and respectfully. Joyfully and modestly. Mostly, however, the Rays celebrated … deservedly. Tampa Bay’s postseason-clinching 7-3 victory in Houston Friday night was the culmination of what is probably the most underwhelming playoff run in franchise history, but that’s only because of the many obstacles the Rays had to circumvent to get here.
Guerrero homers, wild card Blue Jays rout Red Sox 9-0
TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer homered, Alek Manoah pitched six innings and the playoff-bound Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday night. Raimel Tapia also connected for the Blue Jays, who clinched an AL wild-card berth Thursday when the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles. Toronto had a clubhouse celebration after the game Friday. “This party was scheduled whether we won or lost,” Manoah said. “For me, the biggest thing was let’s have a good time, but with a win.” Toronto pounded out 13 hits in its ninth shutout win of the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rays clinch AL wild-card spot; Astros get AL home-field edge
HOUSTON — (AP) — Drew Rasmussen pitched seven effective innings and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season, beating the Houston Astros 7-3 on Friday night. The Rays (86-71) began the day in the third and final AL wild-card spot, trailing Toronto...
Comments / 0