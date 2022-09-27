ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Giuliani Texted Oath Keeper Charged in Jan. 6 Riot: Report

A senior member of the far-right organization Oath Keepers engaged in text exchanges with former Trump White House aide Andrew Giuliani “about election issues,” NBC News reports, in what is said to be evidence of a growing connection between fringe groups and the Trump administration. Kellye SoRelle, the general counsel for the organization, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to four charges surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstructing justice by telling others to delete information from their phones. Along with the Giuliani texts, SoRelle also attempted to...
Roger Stone Rages Over Jan. 6 Panel’s Upcoming Hearing on His Involvement in Riot

Roger Stone's actions surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will reportedly be a topic of conversation during the committee’s Wednesday hearing. Moreover, the committee intends to use clips of Stone captured by Danish filmmakers who documented the Republican operative in the days and months ahead of the riot. “I think there might be some clues that surface from the new information we got there,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said regarding Stone being a topic of inquiry during the upcoming hearing. That left the Trump ally fuming. “This guy Raskin is a sleazier crook than [Adam] Schiff. He attacks me because I am exposing his crimes,” Stone wrote on Truth Social over the weekend. “No, I will NOT stop attacking Raskin for his crimes no matter what BS he and his corrupt cronies make up about me.” For good measure, Stone added a picture of a hamburger bun without the meat, attempting to make the case that the hearing will be a “nothing burger.” A Jan. 6 committee spokesperson declined to comment, while Stone didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Monday afternoon. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
‘I’ve Already Ordered Snipers and a Bomb’: Texas Woman Allegedly Claiming to Be ‘Evelyn Salt’ Charged Over ‘Disjointed and Bizarre’ Voicemails Left for Judge Overseeing Mar-a-Lago Case

A Texas woman was recently arrested for allegedly making death threats against the judge overseeing the courtroom battle between former President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in early August. Tiffani Gish, a Houston-area resident, stands accused of one count each of influencing...
Sidney Powell fails to appear at Trump-related grand jury interview

Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a news conference about lawsuits contesting the results of the presidential election at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images) Controversial far-right attorney Sidney Powell was scheduled to appear before...
Why Donald Trump Won't Release Mar-a-Lago Video of FBI Raid

An attorney for Donald Trump said the former president has not released surveillance footage of the FBI searching his Mar-a-Lago resort because he "cares too much" about the federal agents. Alina Habba spoke to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday after district judge Aileen Cannon confirmed New York senior district...
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
Trump discovers he’s not in Cannon-land anymore

Donald Trump put the Justice Department on its heels, courtesy of a single federal judge who gave him the benefit of almost every doubt as he fought against the FBI’s probe of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Now, his team of lawyers is preparing to test whether they...
Trump Returns to Mar-a-Lago Amid Possible Indictment

Former President Donald Trump has returned to his Mar-a-Lago residence following the August 8 FBI raid. According to a report from local ABC affiliate WPBF 25, "Dozens of supporters gathered along Southern Boulevard near former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as his motorcade passed through Sunday night."

