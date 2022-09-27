Roger Stone's actions surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will reportedly be a topic of conversation during the committee’s Wednesday hearing. Moreover, the committee intends to use clips of Stone captured by Danish filmmakers who documented the Republican operative in the days and months ahead of the riot. “I think there might be some clues that surface from the new information we got there,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said regarding Stone being a topic of inquiry during the upcoming hearing. That left the Trump ally fuming. “This guy Raskin is a sleazier crook than [Adam] Schiff. He attacks me because I am exposing his crimes,” Stone wrote on Truth Social over the weekend. “No, I will NOT stop attacking Raskin for his crimes no matter what BS he and his corrupt cronies make up about me.” For good measure, Stone added a picture of a hamburger bun without the meat, attempting to make the case that the hearing will be a “nothing burger.” A Jan. 6 committee spokesperson declined to comment, while Stone didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Monday afternoon. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

