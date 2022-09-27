Read full article on original website
Related
Andrew Giuliani Texted Oath Keeper Charged in Jan. 6 Riot: Report
A senior member of the far-right organization Oath Keepers engaged in text exchanges with former Trump White House aide Andrew Giuliani “about election issues,” NBC News reports, in what is said to be evidence of a growing connection between fringe groups and the Trump administration. Kellye SoRelle, the general counsel for the organization, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to four charges surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstructing justice by telling others to delete information from their phones. Along with the Giuliani texts, SoRelle also attempted to...
EXCLUSIVE: Roger Stone Admits He's Been Advising The Proud Boys For Years
In this excerpt from "We Are Proud Boys," Trump's longtime confidant says he guided the gang's leaders through their political ambitions — and their crimes.
Roger Stone Rages Over Jan. 6 Panel’s Upcoming Hearing on His Involvement in Riot
Roger Stone's actions surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will reportedly be a topic of conversation during the committee’s Wednesday hearing. Moreover, the committee intends to use clips of Stone captured by Danish filmmakers who documented the Republican operative in the days and months ahead of the riot. “I think there might be some clues that surface from the new information we got there,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said regarding Stone being a topic of inquiry during the upcoming hearing. That left the Trump ally fuming. “This guy Raskin is a sleazier crook than [Adam] Schiff. He attacks me because I am exposing his crimes,” Stone wrote on Truth Social over the weekend. “No, I will NOT stop attacking Raskin for his crimes no matter what BS he and his corrupt cronies make up about me.” For good measure, Stone added a picture of a hamburger bun without the meat, attempting to make the case that the hearing will be a “nothing burger.” A Jan. 6 committee spokesperson declined to comment, while Stone didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Monday afternoon. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
Roger Stone Video Will Play Key Part in Final Jan. 6 Hearing
Previously unseen documentary footage of top Donald Trump ally will reportedly be played during Wednesday's presentation.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘I’ve Already Ordered Snipers and a Bomb’: Texas Woman Allegedly Claiming to Be ‘Evelyn Salt’ Charged Over ‘Disjointed and Bizarre’ Voicemails Left for Judge Overseeing Mar-a-Lago Case
A Texas woman was recently arrested for allegedly making death threats against the judge overseeing the courtroom battle between former President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in early August. Tiffani Gish, a Houston-area resident, stands accused of one count each of influencing...
New phone, huge diss: Mike Lindell spotted with cell after claiming FBI seized his
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was seen using a cellphone at former President Donald Trump's Ohio rally on Saturday, days after claiming the FBI had seized his phone.
Trump Lied About Secret Service Concerns to Throw Off New York AG
In confidential court documents, former President Donald Trump tried to squirm his way out of taking a trip to the New York Attorney General’s office last month, telling a judge that the Secret Service had security concerns about the AG’s office, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Judge bails Trump out of special master plan that would have forced uncomfortable submissions in court
Former President Donald Trump got another boost in his bid to challenge the FBI search of his Florida home, with US District Judge Aileen Cannon reshaping the plan put forward by the special master she appointed to review the materials seized at Mar-a-Lago last month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sidney Powell fails to appear at Trump-related grand jury interview
Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a news conference about lawsuits contesting the results of the presidential election at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images) Controversial far-right attorney Sidney Powell was scheduled to appear before...
Why Donald Trump Won't Release Mar-a-Lago Video of FBI Raid
An attorney for Donald Trump said the former president has not released surveillance footage of the FBI searching his Mar-a-Lago resort because he "cares too much" about the federal agents. Alina Habba spoke to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday after district judge Aileen Cannon confirmed New York senior district...
Mark Meadows Claimed Trump Just Had 'News Clippings' At Mar-A-Lago: Report
National Archives officials were reportedly led to believe a year ago that former President Donald Trump had taken nothing but “news clippings” with him back to Mar-a-Lago, according to a report from The Washington Post. However, Trump was found this year to have brought top-secret classified materials to...
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Team Trump lashes out at DOJ leaks after report Donald had nation's nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago
Republican allies of former President Donald Trump have hammered the Justice Department for leaks after it was reported another country's top secret nuclear information was found in the raid of Mar-a-Lago.
Trump discovers he’s not in Cannon-land anymore
Donald Trump put the Justice Department on its heels, courtesy of a single federal judge who gave him the benefit of almost every doubt as he fought against the FBI’s probe of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Now, his team of lawyers is preparing to test whether they...
Trump's spokesman accused the Washington Post of 'colluding' with the FBI over a report nuclear secrets were kept at Mar-a-Lago
Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for the former president, hit back at a report Trump had kept top secret nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Exclusive: Trump's secret court fight to stop grand jury from getting information from his inner circle
(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump's attorneys are fighting a secret court battle to block a federal grand jury from gathering information from an expanding circle of close Trump aides about his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, people briefed on the matter told CNN. The high-stakes legal dispute...
Trump lawyer told National Archives last year there was no classified material at Mar-a-Lago: Report
A Trump lawyer reportedly told officials there was no classified material at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, saying there were only 12 boxes of "news clippings" stashed at the former president's Florida home before the government began making trips to the resort. Trump lawyer Pat Philbin made the claim to National...
Trump secret-documents judge was briefly a Miami journalist. She wrote about tomatoes, yoga
Before she became a federal judge — not just any judge, but the Donald Trump-appointed judge who slammed the brakes on the high-profile investigation into the former president’s stash of secret documents at Mar-a-Lago — Aileen Mercedes Cannon was for the blink of an eye a working journalist.
Trump Returns to Mar-a-Lago Amid Possible Indictment
Former President Donald Trump has returned to his Mar-a-Lago residence following the August 8 FBI raid. According to a report from local ABC affiliate WPBF 25, "Dozens of supporters gathered along Southern Boulevard near former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as his motorcade passed through Sunday night."
“The Monster”: Ex-Jan. 6 investigator sounds alarm over mysterious WH call — here’s what we know
Former Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., who served as a senior technical adviser to the House Jan. 6 committee, sounded the alarm over a phone call between a Capitol rioter and the White House on the day of the attack. Riggleman, who served as an adviser to the committee until April,...
Comments / 0