Trussville, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Concerned parents address Trussville Council: ‘We expect action’

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council heard from many concerned parents on Tuesday, September 27, regarding the recent threats at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS). Thirty-five parents and citizens took to the podium to address the council, demanding that action take place at Trussville City Schools (TCS); many requested that change occurs […]
