Trussville schools are in crisis, but it can be an opportunity for a greater community
By Scott Buttram, publisher Commentary TRUSSVILLE — Let’s not sugarcoat this situation. Trussville City Schools is in a crisis. That’s the bad news. The good news is that this is a manageable crisis that, if handled properly, can be a launching point to reach new heights. It’s no secret that I’ve been highly critical of […]
Concerned parents address Trussville Council: ‘We expect action’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council heard from many concerned parents on Tuesday, September 27, regarding the recent threats at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS). Thirty-five parents and citizens took to the podium to address the council, demanding that action take place at Trussville City Schools (TCS); many requested that change occurs […]
TCS Superintendent placed on 60-day paid leave of absence: ‘Communication and transparency is key’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Schools (TCS) Superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill was placed on a 60-day paid leave of absence by the TCS Board of Education (BOE) on Friday, Sept. 30, during a special called meeting. Neill was not present at the meeting. “I think that we have certain issues that we […]
TCS releases information on public comments for special called meeting
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) will hold a Special Called Board Meeting Friday, September 30, at 8:00 a.m. in the Board Room of Central Office. The Executive Session listed on the agenda is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:05 a.m. and could last an estimated […]
Trussville schools superintendent Pattie Neill requests leave of absence amid ‘death notebook’ concerns
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill requested a 60-day leave of absence during a special meeting called in the wake of revelations that school officials had mishandled student threats. Many Trussville parents...
Trussville city leaders, community members respond to high school threat
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville city leaders and community members responded to a recent threat at Hewit-Trussville High School (HTHS). The Tribune reached out to all the council members, and their responses are listed below. “I was notified last Wednesday afternoon of the incident as I was going out of town for a […]
Trussville mayor to hold press conference to address public safety at TCS
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat will hold a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 10:30 a.m., to address the recent situation regarding public safety at Trussville City Schools. It will take place in City Council chambers at the City Hall Annex, located at 113 North Chalkville Road in […]
Birmingham Water Works Chair Chris Rice doubles back; won’t dispute his resignation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In an emotional rollercoaster that has involved the mayor of Birmingham, the Birmingham Water Works Board and most importantly the citizens of Birmingham, BWW Chair Chris Rice has submitted a new letter of resignation and will not be fighting to keep his role. The BWW Board...
Student writes of death by ants and AK-47 in ‘death notebook’
After patiently waiting for further clarity from the school board, Trussville City Schools finally released a lengthy newsletter to provide parents with some closure regarding a recent security threat involving a student’s “death notebook.”. “We dodged a bullet. I truly mean that,” Trussville, Alabama, Mayor Buddy Choat said...
Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community. Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
Trussville parents outraged over district’s handling of ‘death note’
Trussville Police confirmed earlier in the day that they did not begin investigating the incident that happened last October until 11 days ago.
Experts explain why no charges are pressed against the Hewitt-Trussville High School student accused of having a ‘death notebook’
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about what was inside a “death notebook” found at Hewitt-Trussville High School. In a letter to parents, the Vice President of the Trussville Board of Education said that the “death notebook” contained ways the 37 students listed would die, including death by ants or an AK-47. The student who is accused of having the book is now in alternative school, but Alabama law doesn’t allow police to press any criminal charges.
WATCH: Trussville mayor addresses student threats at high school
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat held a news conference Tuesday morning. This is in response to a threat made by a student at the school last year. The mayor says only 3 people knew about the book. All of which worked for the school system. The...
Hewitt-Trussville principal on administrative leave following threats that went unreported for nearly a year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The principal at Hewitt-Trussville High School is now on administrative leave following uproar in the community over a “death note” that was not investigated for nearly a year. Tim Salem, who has been principal at Hewitt-Trussville since 2012, was put on administrative leave...
Huffstuttlers Hardware, longtime Homewood business announces it’s closing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Huffstutlers Hardware is closing up shop after more than eight decades. “Huffstutlers Hardware has actually been around 85 years,” store associate, Gary Martin said. Martin had been around for 24 years. He was hired in August 1998. “Oh yea, that’s a lot,” he laughed....
Birmingham Water Works considering rate increase of 8.3% for 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board is considering raising rates by an average of 8.3% for 2023, but the rate increases could be much higher for some customers if the Board approves the recommendations of consultants and the BWWB staff presented to the Board’s Finance Committee Wednesday.
Trussville Council discusses 2023 budget, cost of living adjustments
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor TRUSSVILLE – Mayor Buddy Choat and the Trussville City Council met for a work session on Monday, Sept. 26, where they discussed items on the agenda for the regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Among the items discussed was the budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which has […]
Letter sent informing parents of measures supporting HTHS students
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — In a letter to Hewitt-Trussville High School, parents were informed of measures being put in place to support faculty, staff, and students in response to a threat 12 days ago on Friday, Sept. 16. Trussville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Patti Neill stated in the letter that in preparation […]
‘Brookside Police Department leadership cast its enforcement dragnet too widely’: Special Report on Brookside PD released
BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - A special report regarding racial profiling in the Town of Brookside’s Traffic Enforcement Program was released by the city-appointed investigator, former Circuit Court Judge Ken Simon. Simon led an in-depth and months long investigation into whether officers in the Brookside Police Department participated in racial...
Moody City Council accepts Springview subdivision streets
By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune Moody — The Moody City Council met very briefly at City Hall on Monday, September 26, where they accepted the streets of the Springview Subdivision for maintenance, a matter that was brought up at the last meeting. Prior to the meeting, several residents who are members of the Springview […]
