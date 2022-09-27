Read full article on original website
HPD closes US 41 lane for sand spill
The Henderson Police Department announced a temporary lane closure on their Facebook page.
wrul.com
Meet the Carmi Kiwanis Club Jr Miss Corn Day Pageant Contestants
Junior Miss Contestants (6th – 8th Grade) Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes Main Street closure on Monday
Drivers in Vincennes will see a few changes next week. On Monday, October 3, Kerns Excavating will close Main Street. The closure will take place between Bauer Drive and Henry Sievers Road. Officials say the detour will be Hart Street to Lower hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. It’s...
warricknews.com
2nd Street Bistro completes smooth transition
BOONVILLE — Two years ago Terri Schanks had no idea she would be taking over one of the most popular local bakeries in Boonville, but when opportunity knocked she answered enthusiastically. After Jamie and Elijah Mayer, the former owners of the bistro, moved to New York, Schanks realized someone...
14news.com
Nut Club announces half pot details
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s just days away from the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Officials released from more details into this year’s half pot. Those booths will be back along West Franklin Street. They open at 10 a.m. Monday and run through 10 p.m. every...
14news.com
City of Henderson undergoing feasibility study on potential new hotel
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city leaders are putting up the cash to see whether a new hotel would be a good fit for the city. Henderson City Commissioners are using over $27,000 for a feasibility study to bring a new hotel to the downtown area. The decision comes on the heels of expected riverboat stops in the future.
Central City man facing long list of charges in several Tri-state counties
(WEHT) – A man is in the Webster County Jail facing a long list of charges. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, James David Martin, 50, of Central City, is facing accusations in numerous Tri-state counties. At least one of those is in Vanderburgh County, where he is charged with vehicle theft, forgery and […]
All Paws On Deck – Indiana Canine Rescue Needs Emergency Fosters To Make Room For Hurricane Dogs
If you have never lived in Florida, and faced hurricane or even tropical storm winds, let me tell you it is scary. My family and I lived in Tallahassee, Florida during a tropical storm, and that it something that I do not want to experience ever again. Now, think about...
cilfm.com
Body found Sunday in West City ID’d as West Frankfort man
WEST CITY, Ill. (WJPF) — A dead body, found earlier this month in West City, has been identified. West City Chief of Police Jon Graskewicz says Ryan Halaska, 35, of West Frankfort has been identified as the victim. His remains were found on September 25 in a wooded area near the 900 block of West Washington Street.
14news.com
Union Co. native now living in Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One Tri-State native who’s now living in Florida has been hunkered down and feeling the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Channa Greenwell moved from Morganfield to Clearwater, Florida just a few months ago. Greenwell says she’s used to preparing for tornadoes and thunderstorms, but never...
wrul.com
CWCHS Preparing Effort to Win as Sunrise School Spirit Food Drive Competition Gets Underway
Carmi White County students are preparing to take down the competition and top their 2nd place finish in 2017. To do that, they’re looking for your help. Seniors with the Maroon Platoon Isaac King, Luci Stubblefield, Tanner Spence, and Katelynn Niehaus joined Carmi Kiwanis on Thursday to begin the revving up for the school’s turn on WFIE News 14. The Bulldogs will be featured from 6am – 7pm on October 28th in the gym. Aside from showing off school spirit, it’s an opportunity for the community to raise money for the Tri State Food Bank, which serves 33 counties throughout the three state region including 16 in Illinois, 8 in Kentucky, and 9 in Indiana. In 2017, the last time CWCHS participated in the event, 35,000 pounds of food were collected winning them the competition. This year, the students who were 7th graders at the time are aiming for an even bigger haul. Collection runs from October 17th through 6am on October 28th. The kids say there will be two trailers on the back side of the school where the community will be welcome to make drop offs.
vincennespbs.org
Apartment complexes in Pike and Gibson Counties to get state funding
A state agency has announced a major investment in affordable housing. The state’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program which works together with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds is awarding money to several developers in the state through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. The funding gives incentives to...
14news.com
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
wevv.com
City decides what to do with August storm debris
After weeks of uncertainty, the City of Evansville has decided what to do with the debris from the devastating August storms at the former site of Roberts Stadium on Boeke Road. “First, we had this problem of debris throughout the community, I don't think we've seen high winds like that...
wrul.com
Voliva Reports Stolen Cargo Trailer
According to the White County Sheriff’s Department, on the afternoon of September 21st, Sgt. Craig Poole took a theft report from 52 year old Debbie Voliva of 222 Fairview Drive in Carmi. She said her black cargo trailer was missing and was loaded with several items. Voliva said the...
14news.com
ISP: Gibson Co. wreck involving motorcycle & school bus turns deadly
One taken to hospital after Lloyd Expressway crash. Crews called to two-vehicle accident Monday night at I-69 & Lynch Rd. Crews called to two-vehicle accident Monday night at I-69 & Lynch Rd. Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/27. Updated: 11 hours ago. Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/27.
wevv.com
Evansville animal rescue taking in Florida dogs ahead of hurricane, in emergency need of fosters
A local animal rescue is sending out an emergency request for fosters to the community. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue, which operates locations in Vanderburgh County and Spencer County said Tuesday that emergency fosters were needed. Officials at ITV say the request is an attempt to help dogs that...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for disorderly conduct after causing scare at Bridges Learning Center
Wamac Police Chief Steve Prather says a 49-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for disorderly conduct after being seen dressed in camouflage and appearing armed with a shotgun and a large knife walking near Bridges Learning Center Wednesday morning. Those at the school were advised to shelter in place until...
Disturbing Surveillance Video Shows Unknown Individual Tossing Small Dog on Evansville Business Property
First things first. Let me acknowledge and remind you that there are a lot of good people in the world. But unfortunately, there are also a lot of people who are absolute garbage human beings. Case in point, whoever this person is caught on an Evansville business's surveillance video over the weekend literally throwing a dog on their property because I assume they simply don't want it anymore.
wsiu.org
Human remains found in West City belong to a West Frankfort man
The human remains discovered in West City last weekend have been identified. The West City Police Department reports the remains found Sunday in the 900 block of West Washington Street belong to 35-year-old Ryan Halaska of West Frankfort. Halaska was last seen in the area where the remains were discovered...
