Carmi White County students are preparing to take down the competition and top their 2nd place finish in 2017. To do that, they’re looking for your help. Seniors with the Maroon Platoon Isaac King, Luci Stubblefield, Tanner Spence, and Katelynn Niehaus joined Carmi Kiwanis on Thursday to begin the revving up for the school’s turn on WFIE News 14. The Bulldogs will be featured from 6am – 7pm on October 28th in the gym. Aside from showing off school spirit, it’s an opportunity for the community to raise money for the Tri State Food Bank, which serves 33 counties throughout the three state region including 16 in Illinois, 8 in Kentucky, and 9 in Indiana. In 2017, the last time CWCHS participated in the event, 35,000 pounds of food were collected winning them the competition. This year, the students who were 7th graders at the time are aiming for an even bigger haul. Collection runs from October 17th through 6am on October 28th. The kids say there will be two trailers on the back side of the school where the community will be welcome to make drop offs.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO