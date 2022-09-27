ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, IL

vincennespbs.org

Vincennes Main Street closure on Monday

Drivers in Vincennes will see a few changes next week. On Monday, October 3, Kerns Excavating will close Main Street. The closure will take place between Bauer Drive and Henry Sievers Road. Officials say the detour will be Hart Street to Lower hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. It’s...
VINCENNES, IN
warricknews.com

2nd Street Bistro completes smooth transition

BOONVILLE — Two years ago Terri Schanks had no idea she would be taking over one of the most popular local bakeries in Boonville, but when opportunity knocked she answered enthusiastically. After Jamie and Elijah Mayer, the former owners of the bistro, moved to New York, Schanks realized someone...
BOONVILLE, IN
14news.com

Nut Club announces half pot details

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s just days away from the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Officials released from more details into this year’s half pot. Those booths will be back along West Franklin Street. They open at 10 a.m. Monday and run through 10 p.m. every...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

City of Henderson undergoing feasibility study on potential new hotel

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city leaders are putting up the cash to see whether a new hotel would be a good fit for the city. Henderson City Commissioners are using over $27,000 for a feasibility study to bring a new hotel to the downtown area. The decision comes on the heels of expected riverboat stops in the future.
HENDERSON, KY
cilfm.com

Body found Sunday in West City ID’d as West Frankfort man

WEST CITY, Ill. (WJPF) — A dead body, found earlier this month in West City, has been identified. West City Chief of Police Jon Graskewicz says Ryan Halaska, 35, of West Frankfort has been identified as the victim. His remains were found on September 25 in a wooded area near the 900 block of West Washington Street.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
14news.com

Union Co. native now living in Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One Tri-State native who’s now living in Florida has been hunkered down and feeling the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Channa Greenwell moved from Morganfield to Clearwater, Florida just a few months ago. Greenwell says she’s used to preparing for tornadoes and thunderstorms, but never...
UNION COUNTY, KY
wrul.com

CWCHS Preparing Effort to Win as Sunrise School Spirit Food Drive Competition Gets Underway

Carmi White County students are preparing to take down the competition and top their 2nd place finish in 2017. To do that, they’re looking for your help. Seniors with the Maroon Platoon Isaac King, Luci Stubblefield, Tanner Spence, and Katelynn Niehaus joined Carmi Kiwanis on Thursday to begin the revving up for the school’s turn on WFIE News 14. The Bulldogs will be featured from 6am – 7pm on October 28th in the gym. Aside from showing off school spirit, it’s an opportunity for the community to raise money for the Tri State Food Bank, which serves 33 counties throughout the three state region including 16 in Illinois, 8 in Kentucky, and 9 in Indiana. In 2017, the last time CWCHS participated in the event, 35,000 pounds of food were collected winning them the competition. This year, the students who were 7th graders at the time are aiming for an even bigger haul. Collection runs from October 17th through 6am on October 28th. The kids say there will be two trailers on the back side of the school where the community will be welcome to make drop offs.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
vincennespbs.org

Apartment complexes in Pike and Gibson Counties to get state funding

A state agency has announced a major investment in affordable housing. The state’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program which works together with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds is awarding money to several developers in the state through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. The funding gives incentives to...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

City decides what to do with August storm debris

After weeks of uncertainty, the City of Evansville has decided what to do with the debris from the devastating August storms at the former site of Roberts Stadium on Boeke Road. “First, we had this problem of debris throughout the community, I don't think we've seen high winds like that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

Voliva Reports Stolen Cargo Trailer

According to the White County Sheriff’s Department, on the afternoon of September 21st, Sgt. Craig Poole took a theft report from 52 year old Debbie Voliva of 222 Fairview Drive in Carmi. She said her black cargo trailer was missing and was loaded with several items. Voliva said the...
CARMI, IL
KISS 106

Disturbing Surveillance Video Shows Unknown Individual Tossing Small Dog on Evansville Business Property

First things first. Let me acknowledge and remind you that there are a lot of good people in the world. But unfortunately, there are also a lot of people who are absolute garbage human beings. Case in point, whoever this person is caught on an Evansville business's surveillance video over the weekend literally throwing a dog on their property because I assume they simply don't want it anymore.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wsiu.org

Human remains found in West City belong to a West Frankfort man

The human remains discovered in West City last weekend have been identified. The West City Police Department reports the remains found Sunday in the 900 block of West Washington Street belong to 35-year-old Ryan Halaska of West Frankfort. Halaska was last seen in the area where the remains were discovered...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL

