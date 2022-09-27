ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

Employees, community rally against changes at Delaware County Memorial Hospital

By Jim Melwert
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8kku_0iCVNEfR00

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) — Community leaders and politicians joined employees of Delaware County Memorial Hospital for a small rally to call on Crozer Health to reconsider plans to close the emergency department and transition the building into a behavioral health facility.

Brigid McDermott has worked at the hospital for 33 years, and is currently a nurse in the emergency room. She says employees were blindsided by last week’s announcement by Crozer that the hospital would cease normal operations in 60 days to make way for more than 100 beds offering crisis care, rehab and detox, and inpatient acute psychiatric care .

“We’ve always been like one big, happy family,” McDermott said. We thought they were going to reopen the ICU, and next thing you know, they’re closing us. So the staff is heartbroken.”

Nurse Allen Bruno says he grew up near the hospital and has worked in the ER for the past 13 years.

“Sometimes you’ll see friends and family that you’ve had 20 years go come through this ER, and you’re happy to take care of them,” Bruno said, “but it’s sad to see that everything is closing down.”

Lisa Faraglia worked for the hospital for 28 years, and is currently an Upper Darby councilwoman, on the borough’s public safety committee. She says the closure will have a significant impact on the community.

“We are far away from any kind of hospital — Bryn Mawr, Lankenau, we’re 20 minutes away,” Faraglia said

“With over 82,000 residents that live in Upper Darby, we need a hospital here. We need our nurses. We need our doctors. We need our ER. We need our operating room.”

Faraglia is also on the borough’s public safety committee. She says, while she understands the need for more behavioral health beds, she worries about putting it there.

“I’m concerned about putting this facility with psychiatric treatment right between two schools: Upper Darby High School and [Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School.].”

Crozer says the changes to their network across Delaware County will provide better access to all patients, while addressing the changing nature of health care .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, PA
City
Drexel Hill, PA
City
Bryn Mawr, PA
City
Upper Darby, PA
Delaware County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Upper Darby, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Delaware County, PA
Government
fox29.com

'I don't feel safe': Loved ones of homicide victims speak at Pa. Committee Hearing on violence

PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania House Committee on Thursday held a hearing on deadly gun violence plaguing Philadelphia, days after the city passed 400 homicides on the year. The "Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order" heard first-hand accounts from family members crime victims, including Nakisha Billa whose son was slain in 2021 at the Philadelphia Mills Mall.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Nature#Health Facility#Protest#Community#Crozer Health#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
fox29.com

Suspected ringleader of group behind assaults in Haverford Township charged

HAVERFORD, Pa. - The suspected ringleader of a group of Delaware County teenagers accused of assaulting other teens in videos posted to the internet has been charged. FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports that unnamed teen was sent to juvenile detention Thursday on a number of charges, including robbery, assault, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint.
HAVERFORD, PA
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs

In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy