Temecula, CA

California attorney general warns Temecula not to pass abortion ban

By Summer Lin
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, shown in April, warned the Temecula City Council against an attempt to override California law guaranteeing abortion access. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta warned there will be "legal action" against the Temecula City Council if it passes an abortion ban in the city in an attempt to override state law.

Bonta's office sent a letter to the council Friday, stating that local legislation that goes against state law is considered "void."

"The California Legislature and the California Supreme Court have declared time and again that California is a reproductive freedom state and that Californians have a right to access abortion," the letter read. "In 1981, the California Supreme Court held that 'all women in this state rich and poor alike possess a fundamental constitutional right to choose whether or not to bear a child.'"

The letter stressed that Bonta "takes seriously his obligation to protect Californians' right to reproductive freedom" and won't "hesitate to take legal action should a local regulation conflict with California state law."

Councilwoman Jessica Alexander, the director of Temecula’s Birth Choice Center who proposed earlier this month a resolution barring abortions , asked the council to discuss the resolution at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

“Let Temecula be known as a safe haven, not as an abortion sanctuary. Let the world know that Temecula stands for life from womb to tomb,” Alexander said during the Sept. 13 meeting.

A resolution "declaring Temecula a sanctuary city for Temecula's unborn" is on the agenda for Tuesday night's meeting, but it will involve a discussion on whether to include the proposal on a future City Council agenda.

State lawmakers have prepared in the last year for the potential fallout of Roe vs. Wade being overturned by fortifying California’s abortion protections and developing a plan for the state to become a sanctuary for those denied abortion services in other states.

California voters will also decide Nov. 8 on Proposition 1, an amendment to the state’s Constitution guaranteeing the right to abortion and contraception. A UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll released last month showed 7 in 10 California voters support the constitutional amendment.

A similar antiabortion resolution was proposed last month by San Clemente City Councilman Steve Knoblock, but the council voted 3 to 1 to withdraw the proposal from an upcoming meeting’s agenda.

Alexander said during the last Temecula City Council meeting that she opposes Assembly Bill 1666 , which was signed into law in June and created liability protections for California abortion providers who provide care to patients traveling from areas where abortion is banned or access has been restricted.

She also opposes Assembly Bill 2223 , which would bar a coroner from holding an inquest after a fetal death, including in cases in which a stillbirth was believed to have been caused by drugs. It was passed and sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom for his approval two weeks ago.

Members of Temecula’s Birth Choice Center spoke out against abortion during the last council meeting.

“We’re going to be bringing citizens from other states, possibly even Canada and Mexico, into California and our taxpayer dollars are going to pay for the slaughter of innocent human beings that we did not say we wanted,” said Janette Chun, chief executive of Birth Choice.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 115

Anita Canepa
3d ago

As far as I'm concerned, creating a ban on abortion is against our constitution which is constructed to free us from the influence of the church on our governments laws. As religion has intruded on women's rights in the laws of our country (e. g. abortion rights), we will see more & more restrictions occuring. This is the slippery slope in action. Now we are seeing not only states but cities wanting to restrict women's rights. We must not allow religion interfering with our government and our laws. I'm saying this as a woman of faith. I would not get an abortion, BUT I'm not going to allow my religious beliefs to be used against other people. They are my beliefs, not the law of the land.

Reply(27)
31
I tried being humane
3d ago

“A resolution "declaring Temecula a sanctuary city for Temecula's unborn" is on the agenda for Tuesday night's meeting,” Are they thinking that women are being forced to have abortions?

Reply
10
AP_000896.acf2879cb29e49d498757887b8921a0c.1736
3d ago

Listen nothing has changed. Especially here in California. In California you can still kill as many babies as you like. And those of you young ladies that are having twins it’s a two for one sale here in California. Now does that sound harsh and gross!!! You know why??? Because it is!!!! Babies are a gift from the Creator of all existence. Babies are to be loved, adored, cherished, taken care of with all your heart. Doing so will make you wiser, stronger, and more confident person. Please don’t kill the babies. Go through giving birth and let someone enjoy raising your child.

Reply(2)
7
 

Person
Gavin Newsom
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Legislature#Attorney General#California Law#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Temecula City Council#Californians#Tem
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 

