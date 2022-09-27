ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

With little pay and too much work, Missouri child welfare workers are struggling

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJUsi_0iCVNA8X00

The recommended caseload for child welfare workers is 18 children per caseworker. But in Missouri, it's double that.

Clara Bates with the Missouri Independent told KMOX more than half the frontline staff in the Missouri children's division have left their jobs in the past year. Caseworker Matt Cordova told her he had 80 open child abuse cases before he left after just two years on the job.

"He only got paid around $35,000 a year, but was expected to be on call for a week at a time because he lived in a circuit that covered four rural counties," Bates said. "So it is common to hear people dealing with being so overwhelmed. It's about the pay I think, but also about the time."

Bates said that according to the head of the children's division, Darryl Missey, Missouri's pay is about $10,000 less than surrounding states. Meanwhile, they're trying to hire more people while others keep leaving.

Hear more from Clara Bates on the struggles of the child welfare agency:

Copyright 2022 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Listen on the free Audacy app .
Tell your smart speaker to play K M O X.

Comments / 0

Related
kcur.org

Thousands of Missouri kids could suddenly lose health insurance

Millions of children in the U.S. rely on federal services, including the children’s health insurance program (CHIP) and Medicaid, for health coverage. Since the start of the pandemic, a federal emergency declaration has allowed them to receive continuous coverage without jumping through the usual bureaucratic hoops. That will end when the state of emergency is lifted. Side Effects Public Media’s Sebastián Martínez Valdivia reports health providers are worried.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Missouri Independent#Audacy
The Kansas City Beacon

What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri?

Update (Sept. 28, 2022): This story has been corrected to reflect that a person over 21 and without a medical card who smokes marijuana in a non-designated public area would be subject to a civil penalty and fine of up to $100. Missouri could become the 20th state to allow legal weed market if Missourians […] The post What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri? appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
KYTV

Fact Finders: Are gambling machines in gas stations legal?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - St. Louis area lawmaker Rasheen Aldridge plans to file a bill to address all the gambling machines you see in gas stations. That’s the subject of this week’s Fact Finders: Are gambling machines allowed in gas stations?. Missouri has 13 regulated casinos. For other...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy