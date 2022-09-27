An Iowa man who assaulted a police officer at the U.S. Capital on January 6th, 2021 has been sentenced to one of the longest terms of any of the nearly 260 convicted rioters. The Des Moines Register reports that Kyle Young, a 38-year-old heating and air conditioning technician from Redfield, Iowa, was sentenced on Tuesday to more than seven years in federal prison for his role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capital. In handing down her ruling, Judge Amy Berman Jackson called Young's actions "some of the darkest acts committed on one of our nation's darkest days."

