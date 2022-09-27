Read full article on original website
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
Iowa Middle School Counselor Competes on Jeopardy [WATCH]
A counselor from a middle school in Iowa has proven that she has what it takes to compete on the toughest game show around, Jeopardy. The Ames Tribune reports that Emily Hackbarth, an Ames High School graduate and Iowa State University alum got her shot recently to play the hit game show Jeopardy. The episode featuring Hackbarth aired yesterday. When she isn't giving answers in the form of questions, Hackbarth serves as a counselor at Harding Middle School in Des Moines.
Iowa Man Who Assaulted Officer on January 6th Sentenced To Prison
An Iowa man who assaulted a police officer at the U.S. Capital on January 6th, 2021 has been sentenced to one of the longest terms of any of the nearly 260 convicted rioters. The Des Moines Register reports that Kyle Young, a 38-year-old heating and air conditioning technician from Redfield, Iowa, was sentenced on Tuesday to more than seven years in federal prison for his role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capital. In handing down her ruling, Judge Amy Berman Jackson called Young's actions "some of the darkest acts committed on one of our nation's darkest days."
Iowa School District Fields Uniquely-Built Girls’ Wrestling Program
Coach Samantha Bush is up for the challenge. As an assistant coach at Grand View University, she will now also serve as head women's wrestling coach with the Des Moines Public School District. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU)-sanctioned program will start practice on October 31 and begin competition on November 14 but will have a different twist. Instead of each high school in the district having a team, it will field one unified group across the entire district. It's an exciting opportunity for young student-athletes as well as their coach.
Another Pipeline Takes Three More Iowa Families To Court
Landowners are pushing back against carbon pipelines and it’s been getting the attention of the pipeline companies . Last week another pipeline company pushed back and has taken the matter to court. In August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in...
There Was a Shocking Increase in Iowa STD Cases
Is it time to have "the talk?" Well, maybe we don't need to have that talk, but it appears it may be time for a little more conversation and a little less action. A stunning new report shows that there has been a large increase in sexually transmitted diseases. But what's to blame for the increase? Well, more specifically, what's the reason for the increase?
Check Out These 5 Awesome Iowa Cideries This Fall [LIST]
This morning, I came across a new article from Midwest Living outlining '6 Small-Batch Midwest Cideries Experimenting with Classic and Unexpected Flavors.' I was excited to see that an Iowa cidery made the list!. Winterset Cidery in Winterset is the third business to be recognized in Midwest Living's article of...
Former American Idol Contestant Opens Restaurant in Iowa [WATCH]
Every year we're bombarded with the stories of contestants trying to make their dreams of a singing career come true on the TV show American Idol. Some dreams come true, while other contestants are sent back home to start another dream. Apparently, that dream will even take you to Iowa. A former American Idol contestant isn't making sweet music anymore. Now he's making amazing food.
Pentatonix & Girl Named Tom are Headed to Iowa This Holiday Season
When it comes to acapella groups, nobody does it quite like Pentatonix!. This holiday season, Pentatonix will embark on their 22-stop 'A Christmas Spectacular' tour, which they've dubbed their "BIGGEST CHRISTMAS TOUR EVER!" The group will hit the road in November, eventually finding their way to Des Moines in December. The Iowa show will take place at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, December 8th at 7 p.m.
Prehistoric Human Jaw Bone Found in Iowa River
A conservation staff along with Marshall County Sheriff's Deputies were performing a biological survey of the Iowa River just last month when they happened upon a human jaw bone. Little did they know, during the August survey that this piece of a jaw belonged to a prehistoric Native American. A...
Another Iowa Mall Looks to Buck A Growing Trend
With Sears, Younkers, and even K-Mart holding anchor in malls across the country for decades, the demise of those retail chains nationwide left a void many malls simply weren't able to recover from, and the mall concept as we knew it, began to fall by the wayside. Fort Dodge's Crossroads Mall held on until this past Labor Day weekend. After announcing it was facing foreclosure, Des Moines' Valley West Mall appeared to get a reprieve.
Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation
As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
