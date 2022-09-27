ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Outsider.com

LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week

The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
Maya Devi

Video of a human-faced fish stuns and scares the internet

Stories about creatures resembling humans have forever fascinated people. Here is one such case which has caught the attention of netizens. A tourist in Miao village, Kunming, China was visiting a lake when he spotted a spooky fish with some unique markings. This rather unusual fish has been identified as a carp.
Rooted Expeditions

The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.

Conrad Reed found gold nugget by the creekHistory Collection. This family had no idea that this thing they used for a door stop, was worth a fortune!. Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.
Anita Durairaj

The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck

The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.
survivornet.com

Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer

Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
microsoftnewskids.com

If You See a Dog with a Red Collar, This Is What It Means

When you see an adorable floof, it's hard not to get a little giddy. They're so cute with their flopping ears, doggy swagger, and hanging tongues! They obviously want some ear scratches and belly rubs, right? Not so fast. Though petting a new pup may seem like a great way...
komando.com

Test your eyes: Can you find the 9 hidden images in less than a minute?

Problem-solving is one of the most basic ways people demonstrate intelligence. Many people think that fixing problems faster than others makes them more intelligent — but rushing can lead to oversights. That’s why we’re encouraging you to take a deep breath and challenge yourself to try to find the hidden images in this viral optical illusion.
Ingram Atkinson

Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse

"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.
