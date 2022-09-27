Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week
The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
ohmymag.co.uk
This brutally attacked cat was ‘left in excruciating pain’ after its owner poured boiling water on it
7-year-old Shadow wasn’t expected to survive after his cruel owner poured boiling water all over his body and left him with severe untreated burns and ‘in excruciating pain’ for days. But thanks to the RSPCA’s persistence, the animal was rescued and nursed back to life. ‘In...
RELATED PEOPLE
“Unicorn” Elk With Antler Sticking Straight Out Of Its Forehead Spotted On Washington Trail Cam
This looks like some nonsense you’d see out of a horror film. Imagine hiking through the woods, taking in the peacefulness and scenery, when all of a sudden an elk appears with an antler sticking out from its forehead?. I would have to pinch myself to make sure I...
Video of a human-faced fish stuns and scares the internet
Stories about creatures resembling humans have forever fascinated people. Here is one such case which has caught the attention of netizens. A tourist in Miao village, Kunming, China was visiting a lake when he spotted a spooky fish with some unique markings. This rather unusual fish has been identified as a carp.
The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.
Conrad Reed found gold nugget by the creekHistory Collection. This family had no idea that this thing they used for a door stop, was worth a fortune!. Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.
The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck
The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
survivornet.com
Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer
Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
microsoftnewskids.com
If You See a Dog with a Red Collar, This Is What It Means
When you see an adorable floof, it's hard not to get a little giddy. They're so cute with their flopping ears, doggy swagger, and hanging tongues! They obviously want some ear scratches and belly rubs, right? Not so fast. Though petting a new pup may seem like a great way...
PETS・
survivornet.com
Woman Overlooks ‘Small Scratch’ On Head, Thinking She Nicked it With Hairbrush, Until It ‘Looked Like A Volcanic Crater:’ It Was Cancer
Rachel Collett, 48, noticed a mark on her head in 2014 that she initially dismissed as a scratch. After some time, the mark started changing, and Rachel said it looked like a “volcanic crater” that was “dipping” into her head. Finally, in 2015, she went in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
Phys.org
'Dinosaur mummy': Researchers believe they've found one of the best preserved dinosaurs ever
Researchers in Canada have discovered parts of what they believe to be a full "dinosaur mummy" lodged in a hillside, the University of Reading in the United Kingdom announced last week. The two exposed fossils, a foot and part of a tail clad in fossilized skin, are believed to belong...
komando.com
Test your eyes: Can you find the 9 hidden images in less than a minute?
Problem-solving is one of the most basic ways people demonstrate intelligence. Many people think that fixing problems faster than others makes them more intelligent — but rushing can lead to oversights. That’s why we’re encouraging you to take a deep breath and challenge yourself to try to find the hidden images in this viral optical illusion.
I’m a cleaning pro – my $8.99 secret item will get your home sparkling better than ever before
WHAT if even the tiniest nooks and crannies of your house could be perfectly clean, every time, for less than $10?. It's totally possible with one home expert's favorite tool, which will take the place of flimsier scrub brushes and repurposed toothbrushes in your cleaning supplies. The recommendation comes from...
It's Alive: New Yorker Gets A Surprise Package With Living Creatures Inside
The lizards and iguanas were taken in by a nonprofit, which said that live animals are "often" delivered to the wrong address.
Here's why you should put a quarter in a cup of frozen water during a hurricane
Fill a cup with water, freeze it, and stick a quarter on top, and you'll be able to tell if your food is still safe to eat after coming back from a hurricane.
Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse
"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.
House Digest
New York, NY
64K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0