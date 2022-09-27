ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WXII 12

What supplies you may need ahead of rain and wind from Ian

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — WXII 12 News talked with an owner of a Triad hardware supply store to understand what you may need ahead of the rain and wind from Hurricane Ian this weekend. WXII 12 News talked with Michael Mickiewicz, store owner of Ace Hardware in Kernersville, Thursday. Ian...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Insurance: What storm damage is covered & what's not

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's going to be coming down over the next 24 hours and chances are local neighborhoods are going to have flooding issues. A deluge of rain can mean the water comes over the threshold, it soaks the floors and maybe you'll need new carpet or to rip up part of it. If you’re thinking, that's what insurance is for…
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Putting your generator here can be deadly...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Fully stocked fridge and no power? Food safety expert shares tips on how to salvage those refrigerated and frozen items

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Power outages remain a top concern for people throughout the Piedmont Triad, as we feel Ian's impact here locally with heavy wind and rain expected. WXII spoke to a local food safety expert for those with fully stocked refrigerators about the best ways to salvage those food items in the fridge and freezer if the power does go out.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lawndale Drive closed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning. A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said. Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time. Drivers are asked to take an...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Friday Ian live updates | Greensboro issues State of Emergency

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tropical storm Ian will bring heavy wind and rain to the Triad. It's possible our area could see some power outages. We can expect rain to start as early as Friday morning or later Friday afternoon. IN-DEPTH WEATHER REPORT: What will Ian bring to the Triad...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfdd.org

What you need to know as Tropical Storm Ian impacts North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Triad, including Guilford, Forsyth, Davie, and Randolph counties. Heavy rain is forecasted throughout the day Friday and into the evening, with possible winds gusting to 57 mph. Governor Cooper has issued a State of Emergency Wednesday and urges North...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

State of Emergency Declared in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At noon on Sept. 30, Mayor Allen Joines declared a state of emergency for the city of Winston-Salem. This comes as the effects of Ian have begun to affect North Carolina in the Triad. Joines said that declaring a state of emergency was a preemptive measure,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Experts urge people to cut trees back ahead of storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke Energy said the leading cause of power outages in our state is due to fallen limbs or trees onto power lines. Experts said in order to prevent situations like this people should take action now. Limbs are being removed ahead of storms rolling through this...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
GREENSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Under Tropical Storm Warning; Schools Cancel Friday Classes

After making an intense landfall in Cuba, battering Florida and moving through South Carolina, Tropical Storm Ian will soon reach North Carolina. The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for much of the state on Thursday, with Orange County included in the alert. The federal agency said high winds and heavy rain can be expected starting Thursday night and through the day on Friday. While rain is expected to continue through the weekend, the tropical storm is expected to bring 3-6 inches in Orange County from Friday through Saturday afternoon. Sustained wind is forecasted, with some gusts potentially exceeding 40 mph.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
