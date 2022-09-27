Read full article on original website
WXII 12
What supplies you may need ahead of rain and wind from Ian
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — WXII 12 News talked with an owner of a Triad hardware supply store to understand what you may need ahead of the rain and wind from Hurricane Ian this weekend. WXII 12 News talked with Michael Mickiewicz, store owner of Ace Hardware in Kernersville, Thursday. Ian...
Tracking Ian: How to drive safely in high winds
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Driving in rain can increase your risk of crashing, but driving in heavy winds can be just as dangerous. It's best to stay off the road during gusty winds, but if you must be out and about here are some safety rules to keep in mind.
Insurance: What storm damage is covered & what's not
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's going to be coming down over the next 24 hours and chances are local neighborhoods are going to have flooding issues. A deluge of rain can mean the water comes over the threshold, it soaks the floors and maybe you'll need new carpet or to rip up part of it. If you’re thinking, that's what insurance is for…
wfmynews2.com
Downed trees, fallen power lines, increasing power outages across the Triad in wake of Ian
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Ian is no longer a hurricane. Ian has now downgraded to a tropical storm. Multiple trees have fallen, power outages are increasing, and traffic lights are out as Ian is making it's mark across the Triad. Greensboro police said Hilltop Road in between Fairfax Road...
My Fox 8
High Point community braces for potential flooding from remnants of Hurricane Ian
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Like others bracing for the storm to hit the Piedmont Triad, many people living in the flood-prone Foxwoode Meadows community in High Point are bracing for the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Teresa Kirby, who has lived in the community for almost 30 years, said...
With days of rain in the forecast, now is the time to prepare for flash flooding
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are a host of myths when it comes to the weather. Things could become dangerous, very quickly, if you buy into them. With flooding a possibility in the Triad later this week, we're taking a closer look at what you should and should not do before and after the storm.
Putting your generator here can be deadly...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
WFMY NEWS2
Hurricane Ian is headed for North Carolina, NCDOT and the American Red Cross prepare
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many school districts have made the decision to either cancel school Friday or operate remotely. This is all because of the nasty weather headed to our area. With winds expected to be 50 miles per hour, it can be dangerous for a school bus or anyone...
WXII 12
Fully stocked fridge and no power? Food safety expert shares tips on how to salvage those refrigerated and frozen items
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Power outages remain a top concern for people throughout the Piedmont Triad, as we feel Ian's impact here locally with heavy wind and rain expected. WXII spoke to a local food safety expert for those with fully stocked refrigerators about the best ways to salvage those food items in the fridge and freezer if the power does go out.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro Ian damage: Down trees and power outages
A look at how Hurricane Ian is impacting the Triad. A tree fell on a townhome and a business plaza was without power for some time.
How much protection will your homeowner's insurance give you from hurricane damage?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The WFMY News 2 weather team is expecting Hurricane Ian to start impacting the Triad Friday morning. They say you should expect heavy rain, gusty winds and scattered power outages. Do you know that your homeowner's insurance plan probably can't help you in the event of...
Lawndale Drive closed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning. A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said. Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time. Drivers are asked to take an...
WFMY NEWS2
Friday Ian live updates | Greensboro issues State of Emergency
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tropical storm Ian will bring heavy wind and rain to the Triad. It's possible our area could see some power outages. We can expect rain to start as early as Friday morning or later Friday afternoon. IN-DEPTH WEATHER REPORT: What will Ian bring to the Triad...
wfdd.org
What you need to know as Tropical Storm Ian impacts North Carolina
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Triad, including Guilford, Forsyth, Davie, and Randolph counties. Heavy rain is forecasted throughout the day Friday and into the evening, with possible winds gusting to 57 mph. Governor Cooper has issued a State of Emergency Wednesday and urges North...
Hurricane Ian Impacts: Burlington church community rallies around couple that lost everything
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The devastation is widespread in Florida. The Ft. Myers area was especially hit hard, as Hurricane Ian first made landfall as a Category 4 storm. We found out how their old neighbors and church members are coming together to help during this time of devastation. Cheryl...
WXII 12
Triad schools closing, remote learning due to Ian's potential flooding and high winds risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As Ian approaches North Carolina, Triad schools are preparing by announcing closures and remote learning days. Here are the school systems that have announced changes in preparation for the storm system:. Alamance-Burlington School System. Alamance-Burlington Schools announced that schools will be closed this Friday for all...
WXII 12
State of Emergency Declared in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At noon on Sept. 30, Mayor Allen Joines declared a state of emergency for the city of Winston-Salem. This comes as the effects of Ian have begun to affect North Carolina in the Triad. Joines said that declaring a state of emergency was a preemptive measure,...
Experts urge people to cut trees back ahead of storm
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke Energy said the leading cause of power outages in our state is due to fallen limbs or trees onto power lines. Experts said in order to prevent situations like this people should take action now. Limbs are being removed ahead of storms rolling through this...
wfmynews2.com
chapelboro.com
Orange County Under Tropical Storm Warning; Schools Cancel Friday Classes
After making an intense landfall in Cuba, battering Florida and moving through South Carolina, Tropical Storm Ian will soon reach North Carolina. The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for much of the state on Thursday, with Orange County included in the alert. The federal agency said high winds and heavy rain can be expected starting Thursday night and through the day on Friday. While rain is expected to continue through the weekend, the tropical storm is expected to bring 3-6 inches in Orange County from Friday through Saturday afternoon. Sustained wind is forecasted, with some gusts potentially exceeding 40 mph.
WFMY NEWS2
