Coleman, TX

Multiple Fatalities Reported in Crash Outside of Coleman

By Matt Trammell
 4 days ago

COLEMAN – A motorcycle crash outside of Coleman on Saturday night took the life of multiple people.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Sep. 24, troopers with the Texas DPS were called out to a major crash on Highway 84.

When they arrived, troopers discovered two motorcycles and a car that had crashed in the roadway. So far little is known about the crash however it has been confirmed that at least two people were killed.

The names of the deceased along with other injuries involved with the crash has not been revealed yet. Also word on how the crash occurred has not been confirmed either.

This is a developing story.

