ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ranked: STISD among top districts in Texas, among best teachers in U.S.

ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QiAD8_0iCVMfCJ00

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A school district from the Rio Grande Valley was included in a national ranking list for U.S. public education institutions Tuesday.

The 2023 Niche Best Schools list, which focuses on K-12 schools and districts across the United States, ranks South Texas Independent School District at No. 2 among the top school districts in Texas .

Also, the district ranked No. 6 in the nation for districts with the best teachers.

“I know also in the state, for the second year in a row, we also earned the top spot for best places to teach,” Amanda Odom, STISD administrator for public relations and marketing, told ValleyCentral.

This is the ninth consecutive year the district has placed in the annual ranking, Odom said.

It’s a testament to the hard work our students, our parents, our staff and our administrators do on a daily basis. We are very proud to be in this ranking again and to represent the Rio Grande Valley.

Amanda Odom, STISD administrator for public relations and marketing

South Texas Independent School District has two middle schools, four high schools, and a virtual campus combing middle and high school students. The district stretches over three counties, Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy, and overlaps 28 other school districts, an area of 3,643 miles, according to the district’s website.

The Hill reported on the release of the Niche report Tuesday, including details about the challenges districts have faced recently.

The full list of Niche’s rankings is available online for both public and private institutions and districts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Immigration debate expected when Abbott and O’Rourke take stage

On Friday night, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic opponent former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke will square off in their only scheduled TV debate this election. It will be hosted by Border Report's parent company, Nexstar Media Inc., and held on the South Texas border where immigration issues are expected to take center stage.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Willacy County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Willacy County, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Education
ValleyCentral

O’Rourke, Abbott discuss border security in Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke discussed the issue of immigration along Texas’ southern border Friday at a Nexstar-hosted debate at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Abbott opened the debate by criticizing President Joe Biden. “Just two years ago, we had one of the safest borders […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Abbott spotlights Operation Lone Star before gubernatorial debate

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put a spotlight on his Operation Lone Star law enforcement efforts at the Texas-Mexico border ahead of Friday’s gubernatorial debate in the Rio Grande Valley. Abbott and Democratic Party challenger Beto O’Rourke will appear in the first and only scheduled debate of the 2022 gubernatorial race at […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

UTRGV students give thoughts ahead of gubernatorial debate

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s not every day the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus is the sight of the only gubernatorial debate in Texas. Although there will not be a live audience, UTRGV students told ValleyCentral they are excited to see a high-profile race come to their campus. “We’ve seen all the commercials, […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

The Rio Grande Valley’s history in political debates

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley has a history of hosting high-level political debates. In December 1987, six of seven Democratic primary presidential candidates participated in a debate at the Pan American University campus in Edinburg. The debate was the first presidential debate held in the Rio Grande Valley. The candidates […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#The Rio Grande Valley#Hill#Niche
blackchronicle.com

COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day

DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KRGV

Texas awards $307 million in contracts for 14 miles of new border wall

"Texas awards $307 million in contracts for 14 miles of new border wall" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Beto O’Rourke to meet with Uvalde families in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will meet in Edinburg with families of the victims in the Uvalde school shooting. Parents and families of the victims will hold a pre-debate press conference at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss raising the minimum to purchase an assault weapon from 18 to 21, a […]
EDINBURG, TX
CBS DFW

Texas State Board of Education votes on changes to social studies curriculum

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - On Monday afternoon the Texas State Board of Education gathered for a meeting, and to vote on the state's social studies curriculum moving forward for grades K-12.Board members were tasked with making sure any change to the curriculum aligned with the Senate Bill 3, a state law passed during the last Texas legislative session. The law provides guidelines for how social studies can be taught in public schools.SBOE members voted 8 to 5 to confirm recent changes to the curriculum were in fact in alignment with SB 3. Those who voted against the motion criticize the...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County Tax offices resuming normal hours

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office announced that tax offices in the county will resume normal operating hours. Hidalgo County Tax Assessor/collector Pablo Villarreal said beginning Monday, Oct. 3, seven locations will be open to the public. “I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed us patience as we closed our offices on Wednesdays these past […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy