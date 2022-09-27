Read full article on original website
Related
LeAnn Rimes Shares 'Raw, Pure Experience' With Husband Eddie Cibrian
LeAnn Rimes and her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, were set to return from a trip to Mammoth, California, when they pulled their RV over in a mountainous desert for the night. That’s where the husband-and-wife duo ended up filming the music video for “spaceship,” one of the tracks on Rimes’ latest album, god’s work.
AJ McLean Explained Why His Child Changed Her Name From "Ava" To "Elliott"
“Whatever journey both my girls have, I will be in their corner a million percent, my wife will be in their corner and support them, whatever their path is and whatever their journey is."
Remember When Peak Internet Humor Was Watching A Pixelated Dancing Banana? Thankfully, We've Evolved Since Then, And These 27 Hysterical Tweets By Women Prove It
"Putting my overheated MacBook on my stomach to make the cramps go away" —@pyschodior
A video of a small girl who attracted the attention of a crowd.
Hello everyone. I am back with my article and you really like it. So, this was a video I found when I randomly watched a reel on Instagram. In this video, a cute girl sits on a bench and tries to flip a bottle. The whole crowd is also watching that and celebrates when the bottle successfully stands on the third flip.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A.V. Club
Kevin Sorbo lets you know he'd be nominated for an Oscar if he deigned to play a "pedophile terrorist"
Kevin Sorbo, a man best known for playing TV Hercules in the ‘90s, getting called “peanut” by former co-star Lucy Lawless, and being America’s third most relevant conservative Christian actor, believes he could be nominated for an Oscar. Unfortunately for the Academy, however, getting that Oscar...
thehypemagazine.com
Hip Hop/Pop Crossover Artist Alicia G on the Visual for Her Single ‘GUM’
Hip-hop/pop crossover artist Alicia G was destined to be in the limelight, whether it is her bombshell looks in beauty pageants, amassing followers on social media with her live streams, or creating infectious hit tracks. Her versatility in all these areas has allowed her to create a thriving fanbase across the globe. Alicia G has made major waves in the past few years with hits like “Daisy Duke Two Step” and “Shake Down.” Her success is attributed to her skillful mastery of lyricism, incredible range of melodies, and bodacious personality. Alicia G’s latest single and music video, “GUM,” takes her talents to the next level and is a sure-fire hit.
People Who Married Rich: Tell Us What Shocked You About Your New Family
This is a call to all the Tom Wambsganses out there.
wanderwisdom.com
Man AirDrops Message to Everyone on the Plane and Gets an Unexpected Surprise
It's easy to get bored on long flights- and chances are if you're bored, there are at least a few others on the plane who are bored with you. Most people would simply settle for putting on some music on their headphones or scrolling through the in-flight movie selection. One man on a recent flight, however, decided to do a little trolling.
Comments / 1