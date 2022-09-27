ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins. Tomas Nido will catch for Taijuan Walker and hit ninth. Nido is averaging 5.7 FanDuel points per game this season. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Mets' implied...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Alfonso Rivas absent for Cubs Thursday afternoon

Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. David Bote will start on first base and bat seventh as the lefty-hitting Rivas takes a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw. Bote has a $2,200 salary...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jose Iglesias (hand) hitting second in Colorado's Wednesday lineup

Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias (hand) is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Iglesias will take over shortstop duties after the veteran activated off the injured list with a right-hand contusion and Ezequiel Tovar was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander John Brebbia, our...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
numberfire.com

Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 4

One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
NFL
numberfire.com

Update: Tua Tagovailoa (head, neck) will not return in Week 4 for Miami

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the rest of Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa hit his head very hard on the ground when taking a sack in the second quarter, prompting a neurological response that locked his arms off. Taking all precautions possible, trainers stabilized his neck and carted him off on a stretcher. It didn't take long for the team to rule him out for the reminder of the game, as Tagovailoa is headed to the hospital for an examination of "head and neck" injuries. Teddy Bridgewater will take over at quarterback.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Detroit's Miguel Cabrera batting fifth on Friday

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is starting in Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will operate as Detroit's designated hitter after Javier Baez was shifted to shortstop and Ryan Kreidler was benched. numberFire's models project Cabrera to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Zack Greinke
numberfire.com

DJ LeMahieu batting fifth for Yankees on Friday

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will start at third base on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Josh Donaldson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Tommy Pham sitting for Boston on Friday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pham will move to the bench on Friday with Abraham Almonte starting in left field. Almonte will bat seventh versus right-hander Alek Manoah and Toronto. numberFire's models project Almonte for...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Narvaez will catch for right-hander Corbin Burnes on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 6.9 FanDuel points...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong batting fifth for Milwaukee on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Wong will start at second base on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Luis Urias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 9.7 FanDuel points on Friday....
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#The Kansas City Royals
numberfire.com

Brandon Dixon sitting Friday for San Diego

San Diego Padres infielder Brandon Dixon is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Dixon is being replaced at designated hitter by Josh Bell versus White Sox starter Davis Martin. In 4 plate appearances this season, Dixon has yet to reach base.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting second on Friday

New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Rizzo will start at first base on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Marwin Gonzalez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 14.2 FanDuel points on...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz catching for Rockies on Friday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Diaz will catch for right-hander Chad Kuhl on Friday and bat seventh versus left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Brian Serven moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 7.8 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Ford Proctor sitting for Giants on Friday

San Francisco Giants catcher Ford Proctor is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Proctor is being replaced at second base by Thairo Estrada versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 12 plate appearances this season, Proctor has a .200 batting average with a .750...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Josh Donaldson sitting for Yankees on Friday

New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Donaldson will move to the bench on Friday with DJ LeMahieu starting at third base. LeMahieu will bat fifth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Yankees' Gleyber Torres batting third on Friday

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Torres will start at second base on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Aaron Hicks returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Torres for 13.5 FanDuel points on...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Yordan Alvarez (ankle) batting third in Houston's Friday lineup

Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez (ankle) is starting in Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Alvarez will make his return after the Houston's slugger was forced to sit on Thursday with an ankle injury, Christian Vazquez was moved behind the plate, and Martin Maldonado was given the night off.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Matt Thaiss batting fifth in Angels' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Matt Thaiss is starting in Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Thaiss will operate first base after Matt Duffy was sent to the bench at home. numberFire's models project Thaiss to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy