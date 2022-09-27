ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Alabama Football: SEC’s best rushing team is not Arkansas

While trying to hone up on the Arkansas offense, I keep seeing it being said Rocket Sanders is the SEC’s top running back. After diving into Alabama football stats and also the stats for Sanders, I disagree with that conclusion. Before discussing stats for individual running backs, let’s take...
Five reasons Alabama will beat Arkansas

Face it, Arkansas is an underdog on Saturday and any body – meaning individual person, outlet, blog, podcast, whatever – picking Arkansas is one of three kind of people. Patronizing his or her listeners and/or readers Etenerally optimistic and picks Arkansas every game Wants to take a chance on making a lot of money via Las Vegas Most folks are taking Alabama. It’s the smart take. The safe take. That isn’t to say Arkansas cannot beat the Crimson Tide on Saturday in the best college football matchup of the day. But it isn’t likely. Here are five reasons the Crimson Tide will likely stretch their...
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Alabama Football: Ranking SEC Quarterbacks after week four

After four weeks for Alabama Football and other SEC teams (five weeks for Vandy), the performance of SEC quarterbacks can be ranked with some accuracy. Though data through four games is a small sample, early-season trends are good indicators of how the SEC’s quarterbacks will perform in the middle third of the college football season.
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Ian regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph (120kph). It was centered about 240 miles (390 kilometers) south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph (17 kph). Ian made landfall Wednesday on Florida’s west coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph (241 kph) winds. The storm flooded homes, cut off a popular barrier island and left nearly 2.7 million people without power before moving over the Atlantic and turning north. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Andy Katz ranks Kentucky No. 3 in Power 36

Practice started this week, which means college basketball season is right around the corner. And Andy Katz of NCAA.com has Kentucky at No. 3 in his Power 36. Katz has the Wildcats ranked third behind North Carolina and Gonzaga with UCLA and Kansas rounding out the top five. Get the...
College football rankings: 3 B1G teams featured in Super 16 after Week 4

College football rankings everywhere feature familiar faces at the top. After Week 4, the latest Super 16 poll from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Football Foundation (NFF) has Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State in the top 3 spots. Georgia, the defending national champ, has been...
