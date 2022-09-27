Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: SEC’s best rushing team is not Arkansas
While trying to hone up on the Arkansas offense, I keep seeing it being said Rocket Sanders is the SEC’s top running back. After diving into Alabama football stats and also the stats for Sanders, I disagree with that conclusion. Before discussing stats for individual running backs, let’s take...
Five reasons Alabama will beat Arkansas
Face it, Arkansas is an underdog on Saturday and any body – meaning individual person, outlet, blog, podcast, whatever – picking Arkansas is one of three kind of people. Patronizing his or her listeners and/or readers Etenerally optimistic and picks Arkansas every game Wants to take a chance on making a lot of money via Las Vegas Most folks are taking Alabama. It’s the smart take. The safe take. That isn’t to say Arkansas cannot beat the Crimson Tide on Saturday in the best college football matchup of the day. But it isn’t likely. Here are five reasons the Crimson Tide will likely stretch their...
CBS Sports releases updated College Football Playoff, bowl projections after Week 4
Four weeks into the college football season, some teams are already getting closer and closer to bowl eligibility. As the season rolls along, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released his updated bowl projections for this year. Palm’s College Football Playoff projection saw a big change after Oklahoma fell to Kansas...
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Ian becomes a hurricane again, with landfall expected in South Carolina on Friday
Track the path of Tropical Storm Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ian regains hurricane strength as it closes in on South Carolina after battering Florida
Ian has regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph. It was centered about 240 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph. Ian made…
WEATHER UPDATE: Ian regains strength, becomes Category 1 hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to regain hurricane status overnight Thursday before reaching the South Carolina coast on Friday, bringing tropical storm conditions and the potential for life-threatening storm surge to coastal Georgia.
Texas Commit Malik Muhammad Schedules Official Visit to Alabama
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
LSU, SEC officials reportedly unhappy CBS passed on LSU-Tennessee
In a surprising scheduling turn of events, LSU’s Oct. 8 matchup against a Tennessee team that will likely rank in the top 10 will not get the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS. Instead, the game will be televised on ESPN at 11 a.m., just the 15th ever morning kickoff at Tiger Stadium.
Alabama Football: Ranking SEC Quarterbacks after week four
After four weeks for Alabama Football and other SEC teams (five weeks for Vandy), the performance of SEC quarterbacks can be ranked with some accuracy. Though data through four games is a small sample, early-season trends are good indicators of how the SEC’s quarterbacks will perform in the middle third of the college football season.
Tennessee's top five head coaches with most SEC wins after open date
Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4. No. 9 Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN). Ahead of Tennessee’s matchup at LSU...
How Auburn's win over Missouri affects their ESPN Football Power Index ranking
Auburn bounced back from a tough home loss to Penn State by knocking off Missouri in overtime, 17-14. The win was their first over an SEC opponent this season. How much did the win affect Auburn’s current standing within the ESPN Football Power Index? It dropped the Tigers one spot to No. 52 heading into week five’s rivalry game with LSU.
Ian regains hurricane strength as it tracks toward South Carolina; set to drench NC on Friday
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for much of central North Carolina as Hurricane Ian continues track toward the Tar Heel State.
Alabama Softball Releases 2023 SEC Schedule
The Crimson Tide opens league play against the defending SEC champions, and Auburn comes to Rhoads Stadium for the first time since 2017.
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Ian regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph (120kph). It was centered about 240 miles (390 kilometers) south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph (17 kph). Ian made landfall Wednesday on Florida’s west coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph (241 kph) winds. The storm flooded homes, cut off a popular barrier island and left nearly 2.7 million people without power before moving over the Atlantic and turning north. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Andy Katz ranks Kentucky No. 3 in Power 36
Practice started this week, which means college basketball season is right around the corner. And Andy Katz of NCAA.com has Kentucky at No. 3 in his Power 36. Katz has the Wildcats ranked third behind North Carolina and Gonzaga with UCLA and Kansas rounding out the top five. Get the...
Power 5 Hot Seats: Auburn’s Bryan Harsin vaults to top
A trio of Power 5 football coaches have already lost their jobs and the calendar hasn’t hit October. With Scott
College football rankings: 3 B1G teams featured in Super 16 after Week 4
College football rankings everywhere feature familiar faces at the top. After Week 4, the latest Super 16 poll from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Football Foundation (NFF) has Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State in the top 3 spots. Georgia, the defending national champ, has been...
Local high school Mascot competing for best food-themed mascot in the nation
Rocky Ford High School is competing to have their mascot in the running for the best high school mascot in the food category
