Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Digital Preparedness Summit by Meta helps Inland Empire utilize social media in a disaster
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Social media company Meta teaches local officials, emergency responders, nonprofits and small businesses on how they can take advantage of social media and digital communications before, during and after an emergency. Local government, public health agencies and first responder pages can use a feature called...
spectrumnews1.com
Leimert Park holds weekly market for Black female vendors
LOS ANGELES — Every Wednesday night, Black Women Vend hosts a weekly market in Leimert Park where Black female business owners can sell their products legally with all the proper permits. The program is also training them on how to grow their street vending business and lobbying California lawmakers...
spectrumnews1.com
Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes
Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
KESQ
Monsoon thunderstorms return to the desert
All Flash Flood Warnings for Riverside County have been canceled. The heat wave continues into this Wednesday, with high temperatures around the Coachella Valley above the seasonal average for the date (97°). The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. Humidity will linger through Thursday with dew...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 California cities ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task. Finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for […]
Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing man over incident involving a cat
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A woman in California was arrested for allegedly killing a man over an incident that involved a cat, officials say. According to a news release Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Hannah Star Esser, 20, has been charged with murder. The DA’s office said on...
NBC San Diego
It's Back: ‘Bioluminescence Chasers' Hunt For Blue Waves as Red Tide Reaches San Diego
Vishwas Lokesh saw the first signs of what is known as a red tide through one of the handful of live surf cameras he monitors over the weekend. With years of experience, he knows what to look for: a faint glow on the black-and-white camera indicates the unpredictable phenomenon of bioluminescence is back in San Diego.
7-year-old attacked by ‘aggressive mountain lion’ in California park
Wildlife officials closed a Los Angeles County park and issued a public warning regarding an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling in the area after a 7-year-old was attacked.
oc-breeze.com
California Wine Festival returns to Huntington Beach November 11-12, 2022
California Wine Festival, Southern California’s premier wine festival event producer, announces its return to Huntington Beach for two days of oceanfront tasting events on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12. Guests will be able to sample offerings from winemaking regions across California, paired with gourmet food selections from many of Orange County’s fine dining restaurants while experiencing lifestyle exhibitors, live entertainment and expansive coastal views amid Surf City USA’s award-winning beaches.
SoCal to see warm temperatures Thursday ahead of weekend cooldown
Southern California will still be warm on Thursday as many parts of region are expected to see temperatures in the mid to high 90s.
Heat Wave Produces Record High; Cooling Trend in Forecast
The heat wave that descended on Southern California this week produced a record high in Sandberg in the Los Angeles County mountains, the National Weather Service is reporting Thursday.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool
Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
OC’s Clean Power Agency Launches For Homes Next Week: What Does That Mean For You?
Nearly two years after its first board meeting, Orange County’s new green power agency is about to flip the switch for its first residential customers Oct. 1. The Orange County Power Authority is the region’s first community choice energy program, which lets interested residents pay slightly higher rates for cleaner power to go on Orange County’s grid, with the goal of accelerating the state’s transition to 100% clean power by 2045 and providing a viable alternative to Southern California Edison.
Self-proclaimed 'incel' charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Costa Mesa
A 25-year-old man has been charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Costa Mesa, prosecutors said
AdWeek
Former KTLA Anchor Lynette Romero Joins KNBC in Los Angeles
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lynette Romero will join the KNBC morning newscast Today in LA as an anchor and reporter. Romero will anchor the weekday newscast...
These Are The Most Foul-Mouthed Cities In California
Preply put together a list of the most foul-mouthed cities across the country.
scvnews.com
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley Monday through Tuesday. Heat warnings have also been forecast for the following areas:. – Downtown Los Angeles: Monday through Tuesday. – San Fernando Valley: Monday through Tuesday. –...
I've lived in Los Angeles almost my entire life — here are 10 of the best places where you should actually eat
For the best restaurants and dining in Los Angeles, a local's list of must-visits includes Shamshiri, Otium, Grand Central Market, and more.
spectrumnews1.com
LA looks for answers and solutions to homelessness
LOS ANGELES — Project Roomkey is set to expire and one of the hotels still in operation under the federally funded program, The LA Grand Hotel, is at the center of a debate. Some residents would like to see the space turned into permanent housing. This comes as Los...
Comments / 2