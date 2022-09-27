ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

spectrumnews1.com

Leimert Park holds weekly market for Black female vendors

LOS ANGELES — Every Wednesday night, Black Women Vend hosts a weekly market in Leimert Park where Black female business owners can sell their products legally with all the proper permits. The program is also training them on how to grow their street vending business and lobbying California lawmakers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes

Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ

Monsoon thunderstorms return to the desert

All Flash Flood Warnings for Riverside County have been canceled. The heat wave continues into this Wednesday, with high temperatures around the Coachella Valley above the seasonal average for the date (97°). The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. Humidity will linger through Thursday with dew...
ENVIRONMENT
oc-breeze.com

California Wine Festival returns to Huntington Beach November 11-12, 2022

California Wine Festival, Southern California’s premier wine festival event producer, announces its return to Huntington Beach for two days of oceanfront tasting events on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12. Guests will be able to sample offerings from winemaking regions across California, paired with gourmet food selections from many of Orange County’s fine dining restaurants while experiencing lifestyle exhibitors, live entertainment and expansive coastal views amid Surf City USA’s award-winning beaches.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool

Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

OC’s Clean Power Agency Launches For Homes Next Week: What Does That Mean For You?

Nearly two years after its first board meeting, Orange County’s new green power agency is about to flip the switch for its first residential customers Oct. 1. The Orange County Power Authority is the region’s first community choice energy program, which lets interested residents pay slightly higher rates for cleaner power to go on Orange County’s grid, with the goal of accelerating the state’s transition to 100% clean power by 2045 and providing a viable alternative to Southern California Edison.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
AdWeek

Former KTLA Anchor Lynette Romero Joins KNBC in Los Angeles

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lynette Romero will join the KNBC morning newscast Today in LA as an anchor and reporter. Romero will anchor the weekday newscast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley Monday through Tuesday. Heat warnings have also been forecast for the following areas:. – Downtown Los Angeles: Monday through Tuesday. – San Fernando Valley: Monday through Tuesday. –...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA looks for answers and solutions to homelessness

LOS ANGELES — Project Roomkey is set to expire and one of the hotels still in operation under the federally funded program, The LA Grand Hotel, is at the center of a debate. Some residents would like to see the space turned into permanent housing. This comes as Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA

