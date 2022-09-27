ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerritos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in multi-vehicle crash on LA freeway

CERRITOS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CERRITOS, CA
Key News Network

West Covina Armed Carjacking Suspects Caught in Pomona with Weapon in Vehicle

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Armed suspects involved in a carjacking in West Covina were apprehended in the city of Pomona early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. The West Covina Police Department received a 911 call of an armed carjacking on the 300 block of Citrus Avenue in the city of West Covina. The suspects pointed a black weapon at the victim, took a 1992 white Honda Accord and fled eastbound on the 10 Freeway toward the Pomona area.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A man riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the south Los Angeles area, and the motorist was being sought Friday, authorities said. The man, possibly in his 70s, died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 11 p.m. Thursday at 61st and Wall streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Cerritos, CA
Accidents
City
Cerritos, CA
Cerritos, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Drunk driver causes crash in DTLA killing pedestrian, three dogs

LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian and his three dogs were killed when they were struck by a vehicle early Thursday in downtown Los Angeles. The collision was reported at approximately 12:20 a.m. and Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to Fifth and Hill streets where they learned the victim was walking in a large crosswalk with his dogs when the driver struck them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting suspect arrested after brief chase in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A man suspected of shooting at police officers in South Los Angeles is in custody Friday after a brief chase that ended with his crashing his vehicle into several cars. Officers went to 110th Street and Broadway about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of shots...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. – A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Pomona, and police Wednesday sought the public’s help to find the motorist, authorities said Wednesday. The crash was reported about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at Towne Avenue and Bangor Street, according to the Pomona Police Department. The...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police seek hit-and-run driver who left woman severely injured in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Calif. – Police Thursday sought the public’s help to identify a hit-and-run dump truck driver who left a 47-year-old woman severely injured in Sun Valley. The suspect vehicle — described as a large red dump truck — was southbound on Lankershim Boulevard about 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday when the driver made a turn onto Kewen Avenue and struck the woman, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southland#Freeway#Armored#South Street#Traffic Accident
spectrumnews1.com

Person killed in multi-vehicle crash on 605 freeway in Cerritos area

CERRITOS (CNS) — A person was killed Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area, authorities said. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was...
foxla.com

Road rage incident on 210 Freeway leads to shooting in Fontana, four arrested

FONTANA, Calif. - Four people were arrested after a road rage incident led to a shooting in Fontana Thursday. Police said the incident started on the 210 freeway between a black pickup truck and a silver Audi. The two vehicles were heading west on the 210 Freeway around 9:30 a.m. when they exited Cherry Ave. then crashed into each other near Hemlock and Walnut avenues.
FONTANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
onscene.tv

Police & SWAT Respond To Shots Fired Call | Moreno Valley

09.29.2022 | 3:55 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Riverside County Sheriff Deputies and CalFire Riverside, Moreno Valley responded to a reported call for multiple shots fired. Multiple units responded as well as air support and SWAT. The property houses multiple homes and a farm. At this time it isn’t clear if anyone was taken into custody but police cleared the scene and at least one person was attended to by paramedics. At this time no more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15

A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

1 shot in Fontana road-rage incident; several detained

One person was shot and several people are being detained for questioning following a road-rage incident in Fontana Thursday morning, police said. The incident unfolded on the westbound 210 Freeway near the interchange with the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino between a black truck and an Audi sedan, authorities told KTLA. One of the drivers […]
FONTANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Five men arrested in Burbank residential burglary and police chase

BURBANK, Calif. – Five young men were in custody Thursday in connection with a residential burglary in Burbank that led to a vehicle chase. The burglary occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Catalina Street, said Burbank police Sgt. Brent Fekety. “The victim called the police...
BURBANK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff deputies arrest man after six-hour standoff

LYNWOOD, Calif. – A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Lynwood is in custody Friday after a six-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Century Station responded at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of Carlin Avenue regarding an armed with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
LYNWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy