Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Duckwrth talks new tour, new music and new lessons learnedThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
CHP Seeks Vehicle Involved in Hit-and-Run Injury Traffic Collision on 210 Freeway
Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino County, CA: The California Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run injury traffic collision on the westbound 210 Freeway in the city of Cucamonga. On Sept. 27, 2022, at approximately 12:38 a.m., a two-vehicle hit-and-run traffic collision...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in multi-vehicle crash on LA freeway
CERRITOS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
West Covina Armed Carjacking Suspects Caught in Pomona with Weapon in Vehicle
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Armed suspects involved in a carjacking in West Covina were apprehended in the city of Pomona early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. The West Covina Police Department received a 911 call of an armed carjacking on the 300 block of Citrus Avenue in the city of West Covina. The suspects pointed a black weapon at the victim, took a 1992 white Honda Accord and fled eastbound on the 10 Freeway toward the Pomona area.
2urbangirls.com
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A man riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the south Los Angeles area, and the motorist was being sought Friday, authorities said. The man, possibly in his 70s, died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 11 p.m. Thursday at 61st and Wall streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
Drunk driver causes crash in DTLA killing pedestrian, three dogs
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian and his three dogs were killed when they were struck by a vehicle early Thursday in downtown Los Angeles. The collision was reported at approximately 12:20 a.m. and Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to Fifth and Hill streets where they learned the victim was walking in a large crosswalk with his dogs when the driver struck them.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting suspect arrested after brief chase in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A man suspected of shooting at police officers in South Los Angeles is in custody Friday after a brief chase that ended with his crashing his vehicle into several cars. Officers went to 110th Street and Broadway about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of shots...
2urbangirls.com
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. – A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Pomona, and police Wednesday sought the public’s help to find the motorist, authorities said Wednesday. The crash was reported about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at Towne Avenue and Bangor Street, according to the Pomona Police Department. The...
2urbangirls.com
Police seek hit-and-run driver who left woman severely injured in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Calif. – Police Thursday sought the public’s help to identify a hit-and-run dump truck driver who left a 47-year-old woman severely injured in Sun Valley. The suspect vehicle — described as a large red dump truck — was southbound on Lankershim Boulevard about 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday when the driver made a turn onto Kewen Avenue and struck the woman, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Person killed in multi-vehicle crash on 605 freeway in Cerritos area
CERRITOS (CNS) — A person was killed Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area, authorities said. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID climbers killed in rock climbing accident near Idyllwild
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Huntington Beach, and one of them was a Long Beach firefighter. Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, died about 12:20 p.m....
Passenger Found Stabbed in Tesla on Freeway Off-Ramp; Driver Arrested for DUI
East Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck early Wednesday morning on the eastbound 60 Freeway Downey off-ramp in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles. The incident was reported at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022. California Highway...
foxla.com
Road rage incident on 210 Freeway leads to shooting in Fontana, four arrested
FONTANA, Calif. - Four people were arrested after a road rage incident led to a shooting in Fontana Thursday. Police said the incident started on the 210 freeway between a black pickup truck and a silver Audi. The two vehicles were heading west on the 210 Freeway around 9:30 a.m. when they exited Cherry Ave. then crashed into each other near Hemlock and Walnut avenues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
43-Year-Old Luis Anthony Victor Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Cypress (Cypress, CA)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials reported that 20-year-old Hannah Star Esser killed [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
onscene.tv
Police & SWAT Respond To Shots Fired Call | Moreno Valley
09.29.2022 | 3:55 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Riverside County Sheriff Deputies and CalFire Riverside, Moreno Valley responded to a reported call for multiple shots fired. Multiple units responded as well as air support and SWAT. The property houses multiple homes and a farm. At this time it isn’t clear if anyone was taken into custody but police cleared the scene and at least one person was attended to by paramedics. At this time no more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
2 People Injured In A Hit-Run Accident In City Of Industry (City Of Industry, CA)
According to the officials, a hit-and-run crash was reported in the City of Industry on Wednesday. The officials reported that the driver of a silver Honda Accord struck a grandmother and her granddaughter after [..]
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
1 shot in Fontana road-rage incident; several detained
One person was shot and several people are being detained for questioning following a road-rage incident in Fontana Thursday morning, police said. The incident unfolded on the westbound 210 Freeway near the interchange with the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino between a black truck and an Audi sedan, authorities told KTLA. One of the drivers […]
15-year-old killed in Hesperia shootout was likely unarmed as she ran toward deputies, report says
The Fontana teenager killed this week alongside her father in a shootout with law enforcement in Hesperia was likely unarmed as she ran toward deputies, according to a new report.
2urbangirls.com
Five men arrested in Burbank residential burglary and police chase
BURBANK, Calif. – Five young men were in custody Thursday in connection with a residential burglary in Burbank that led to a vehicle chase. The burglary occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Catalina Street, said Burbank police Sgt. Brent Fekety. “The victim called the police...
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff deputies arrest man after six-hour standoff
LYNWOOD, Calif. – A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Lynwood is in custody Friday after a six-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Century Station responded at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of Carlin Avenue regarding an armed with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
Comments / 0