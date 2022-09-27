ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Man tells police 'I started driving crazy to play with y'all'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man faces drug and reckless driving charges after police found several narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Thursday night, Memphis police say 31-year-old Demeceo Beale was speeding and driving recklessly in an Infiniti G37 on Mitchell Road. After officers pulled Beale over, they located 40 oxycodone pills, marijuana, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Teenager accused in shooting

A Hernando teenager faces a court date in Memphis, charged with attempted murder and other charges in connection with a shooting that happened in Memphis after a confrontation in Horn Lake. Reports are that a man was confronted by two people in the 2000 block of Goodman Road West in...
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Man wanted for multiple Midtown shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man believed to be responsible for multiple shootings in Midtown last week, including one that left a woman critically injured. The crime spree started last Wednesday along North Belvedere Boulevard when a man was shot. Investigators say nearly ten shots were fired. Prior to the shooting, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

18-year-old charged, another on the run, after shooting at intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old is behind bars, and another is wanted following accusations of a shooting involving a woman and her son while they were driving in Memphis. Shelby County Jail records show Conner Johnson is charged with attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission/attempt...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man cashes stolen checks worth nearly $100K: SCSO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of cashing over 40 stolen checks and making off with nearly $100,000. William Vescovi, 43, is facing several charges, including theft of property $60,000 – $250,000 and forgery. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said on June 17, a man reported a burglary at his home on Humphrey […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Millington man accused of shooting at several people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man has been arrested after he was accused of firing shots at several people. Eric Lone, 52, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Deputies responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Navy Road at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to court documents, a woman said Lone […]
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting in Hollywood area leaves 1 dead, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the Hollywood area Thursday morning. Officer responded to a shooting on Bryan Street around 8:18 a.m. to find the man suffering a gunshot wound. He died on the scene. No suspect information...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

3 men accused of reselling stolen Buster's liquor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men were arrested in relation to two burglaries that occurred in early August. An informant tipped police about a woman, who has not been charged, selling Buster's Liquor out of her apartment, said police. According to the affidavit, investigators saw unopened bottles of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Collierville Police Chief speaks on officer who was run over

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — An officer with the Collierville Police Department remains in critical condition after a man wanted for attempted murder allegedly ran over him. Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the injured officer is a veteran of the department. Lane described his condition as critical but stable, adding that although he has been through several surgeries and is improving, he still has a long way to go.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Second woman indicted in death of toddler left in hot car over 5 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another woman is indicted for the death of a toddler who was left in a hot car outside a North Memphis daycare earlier this year. Shelby County District Attorney's Office says 64-year-old Dessie X of Millington was indicted on felony counts of aggravated child neglect of a child under age 8 and criminally negligent homicide.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Manager scares off suspects during Piccadilly robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city. In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police. Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Off-duty officer's gun, taser stolen during string of car break-ins outside restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An off-duty police officer's gun and taser were among items stolen during a string of car break-ins outside a Southeast Memphis restaurant. Customers at the Juicy Crab on Winchester were greeted with shattered glass scattered across the parking lot Tuesday. Memphis Police say at least four vehicles were vandalized Monday evening within a 6-minute window. One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Harris found guilty of DUI charges for striking deputy

A woman will be sentenced on Oct. 24 after being found guilty of driving under the influence in a February 2021 accident that seriously injured a DeSoto County deputy. Katherine Harris of Memphis was found guilty on Wednesday. Harris was accused of driving a vehicle on eastbound I-269 near the Laughter Road exit that struck Deputy Austin Eldridge while he was changing a flat tire on a stranded vehicle.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

