Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
romper.com
This Is What It’s Like To Parent With OCD Right Now
Hours after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, my mind raced as I drove to pick up my daughters, 6 and 3, from school and daycare in Nevada. I envisioned my girls trapped and terrified in an active shooter situation in their own classrooms. The excruciating scenario replayed over and over in my mind, becoming more gruesome with each passing minute. By the time I reached the school — where my children were safe and happy — I was actively fighting back tears and my heart was racing. My obsessive-compulsive disorder had gotten the best of me.
Comments / 0