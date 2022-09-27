Hours after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, my mind raced as I drove to pick up my daughters, 6 and 3, from school and daycare in Nevada. I envisioned my girls trapped and terrified in an active shooter situation in their own classrooms. The excruciating scenario replayed over and over in my mind, becoming more gruesome with each passing minute. By the time I reached the school — where my children were safe and happy — I was actively fighting back tears and my heart was racing. My obsessive-compulsive disorder had gotten the best of me.

