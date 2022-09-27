Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols handling designated hitting duties for St. Louis on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will operate as the Cardinals' designated hitter after Paul Goldschmidt was moved to first base and Alec Burleson was benched. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins. Tomas Nido will catch for Taijuan Walker and hit ninth. Nido is averaging 5.7 FanDuel points per game this season. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Mets' implied...
numberfire.com
Luke Maile catching for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maile will catch for right-hander Triston McKenzie on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Glasnow and the Rays. Austin Hedges returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maile for 5.6 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Jose Iglesias (hand) hitting second in Colorado's Wednesday lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias (hand) is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Iglesias will take over shortstop duties after the veteran activated off the injured list with a right-hand contusion and Ezequiel Tovar was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander John Brebbia, our...
numberfire.com
Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 4
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Saints "don't think" Jameis Winston (back) will miss Week 4
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) is expected to be available for Week 4's game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Dennis Allen. Allen said on Wednesday that he "doesn't think" there's concern about Winston's availability this week. Winston missed practice on Wednesday due to broken bones in his back but is still expected to face Minnesota, according to Allen. If Winston is ruled out, Andy Dalton is expected to start for the Saints. Taysom Hill could also see additional opportunities.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Kolten Wong batting fifth for Milwaukee on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Wong will start at second base on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Luis Urias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 9.7 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Yordan Alvarez (ankle) batting third in Houston's Friday lineup
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez (ankle) is starting in Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Alvarez will make his return after the Houston's slugger was forced to sit on Thursday with an ankle injury, Christian Vazquez was moved behind the plate, and Martin Maldonado was given the night off.
numberfire.com
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting second on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Rizzo will start at first base on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Marwin Gonzalez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 14.2 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Francisco Alvarez batting seventh for Mets on Friday
New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Alvarez will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat seventh versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Mark Vientos returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Alvarez for 5.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Angels rest Matt Duffy on Friday night
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Matt Duffy is not starting in Friday's lineup against Texas Rangers. Duffy will head to the bench after Matt Thaiss was picked as Friday's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 166 batted balls this season, Duffy has recorded a 3% barrel rate and a...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Brandon Dixon sitting Friday for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder Brandon Dixon is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Dixon is being replaced at designated hitter by Josh Bell versus White Sox starter Davis Martin. In 4 plate appearances this season, Dixon has yet to reach base.
numberfire.com
Jonah Bride starting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics infielder Jonah Bride is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Bride is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. Our models project Bride for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Carlos Perez catching for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox catcher Carlos Perez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Perez will catch for right-hander Davis Martin on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Yasmani Grandal moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Perez for 6.2...
numberfire.com
Seattle's Luis Torrens catching on Friday
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is batting sixth in Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Torrens will start behind the plate at home after Cal Raleigh was given a breather in Seattle. numberFire's models project Torrens to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Rangers starting Leody Taveras in center field on Friday night
Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Taveras will man center field after Bubba Thompson was shifted to right, Adolis Garcia was chosen as Friday's designated hitter, Sam Huff was shifted behind the plate, and Kevin Plawecki was rested. In a...
