numberfire.com
Saints "don't think" Jameis Winston (back) will miss Week 4
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) is expected to be available for Week 4's game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Dennis Allen. Allen said on Wednesday that he "doesn't think" there's concern about Winston's availability this week. Winston missed practice on Wednesday due to broken bones in his back but is still expected to face Minnesota, according to Allen. If Winston is ruled out, Andy Dalton is expected to start for the Saints. Taysom Hill could also see additional opportunities.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 4
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
numberfire.com
Update: Tua Tagovailoa (head, neck) will not return in Week 4 for Miami
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the rest of Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa hit his head very hard on the ground when taking a sack in the second quarter, prompting a neurological response that locked his arms off. Taking all precautions possible, trainers stabilized his neck and carted him off on a stretcher. It didn't take long for the team to rule him out for the reminder of the game, as Tagovailoa is headed to the hospital for an examination of "head and neck" injuries. Teddy Bridgewater will take over at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Carolina's Christian McCaffrey (quad) DNP on Wednesday
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (quad) did not practice on Wednesday. According to head coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers "wouldn't speculate" on McCaffrey's status after the team "didn't know about" the injury until the conclusion of Week 3's win. Look for D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard to see more work versus an Arizona Cardinals' defense ranked 18th (21) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs if CMC is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Saints' Michael Thomas (toe) DNP on Wednesday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Thomas suffered a toe injury during Week 3's loss to the Carolina Panthers and his status is up in the air heading into Sunday. Jarvis Landry (ankle) also did not practice on Wednesday. If one or both of Thomas and Landry are ruled out, rookie Chris Olave could see additional opportunities against Minnesota.
numberfire.com
College Football Betting Guide: Saturday 10/1/22
Last week, the top of the rankings maintained the status quo with the exception of Oklahoma, who lost at home against Kansas State. The only other team in the top 10 to lose was Arkansas, and their loss was against a solid Texas A&M team. The Razorbacks look to bounce...
numberfire.com
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) DNP on Wednesday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Landry is dealing with an ankle injury and did not practice on Wednesday to open the week. Michael Thomas (toe) also missed practice. If one or both of Thomas and Landry are ruled out, rookie Chris Olave could see additional opportunities against Minnesota.
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton on track to start for Saints in Week 4
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Jameis Winston (back/hip) missed a third straight practice on Friday and is considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup, so Dalton is in line for the start. The veteran signal-caller said he feels very comfortable with the Saints' receivers due to their time together in training camp while Winston rehabbed a knee injury. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football believes that Dalton will actually be an upgrade for the fantasy outlooks of Alvin Kamara and Jarvis Landry, especially with Michael Thomas (foot) ruled out. Dalton could be worth a look for needy managers in two-QB and super-flex formats.
numberfire.com
A.J. Green (knee) out for Cardinals in Week 4
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (knee) is out for Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers. Green injured his knee in Week 3 and missed practice all week. He will join fellow inactive receivers DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) on the sidelines, but Rondale Moore (hamstring) might be able to make his season debut. Marquise Brown (rest/foot) and Greg Dortch will be the Cardinals' top receivers again on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) game-time decision for Buccaneers in Week 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a limited participant on Friday. After three limited sessions, Jones' Week Four status will be determined on Sunday night. In a potential matchup against a Kansas City unit rated 12th in pass defense per numberFire's power rankings, our models project Jones to score 8.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
4 Daily Fantasy Football Matchups to Target in Week 4
When playing daily fantasy football, we should be matchup sensitive when rostering players. One star player can go from a great play to a horrible one based on his opponents and the specific individual matchup might play a huge role in that. Since we can play any player we want on a given slate, it makes sense to pick players in the best matchups. This will raise both their floor and their ceiling, and should lead to us having some winning lineups.
numberfire.com
Hunter Renfrow (concussion) remains out for Raiders in Week 4
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) will not play in Week Four's game against the Denver Broncos. Renfrow will miss his second straight game after the Raiders' main slot option was unable to practice. Expect Mack Hollins to play an expanded role versus a Denver defense ranked first (18.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 9/30/22
On this week's mailbag episode, JJ rants about trade tactics in fantasy football, shares his thoughts on the running back position through three weeks, explains Breece Hall's rest-of-season upside, and more. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
numberfire.com
Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable for Dallas in Week 4
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is questionable for Week 4's game against the Washington Commanders. Schultz logged three limited practices this week and will carry the questionable designation into Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to see 5.7 targets against Washington. Schultz's Week 4 projection...
numberfire.com
Detroit's D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) ruled out in Week 4
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) will not play in Week 4's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Swift will miss Sunday's contest after missing all of this week's practices with ankle and shoulder injuries. Expect Jamaal Williams to play a feature role versus a Seahawks' defense ranked 24th (22.7) in FanDuel points allowed to running backs per game this season.
numberfire.com
Broncos' Melvin Gordon (neck) available for Week 4
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) is available for Week 4's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gordon was removed from the injury report on Friday after being limited on Wednesday. He should be good to go against the Raiders on Sunday. Gordon's Week 4 projection includes 47.3 rushing...
numberfire.com
NFL Betting Guide: Week 4
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off in Week 4 game
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been stretchered off the field in the second quarter of the team's gam eagainst the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf and hit his head, prompting trainers to rush onto the field. In taking every precaution possible, they have stabilized him on a stretcher and carted him to the locker room. Teddy Bridgewater will take over under center as long as Tagovailoa is out.
Miami Dolphins coach says Tagovailoa in good spirits after concussion, as NFL review underway
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is "in good spirits" Friday after receiving a concussion during Thursday night's game, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Jonathan Aranda receives Friday off
Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Jonathan Aranda is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Aranda will sit on the bench after Taylor Walls was chosen as Friday's second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 48 batted balls this season, Aranda has recorded a 8.3% barrel rate and...
