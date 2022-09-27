Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
WWEEK
Murmurs: Portland Voters Are Open to Charter Reform
PORTLAND VOTERS ARE OPEN TO CHARTER REFORM: A Sept. 21 poll gauging Portlanders’ support for a charter reform measure on the ballot this November shows they are eager for change. The top-line results, first reported Sept. 26 by The Oregonian, show 63% of respondents would vote for the measure, which shifts power to a city administrator, expands the Portland City Council to 12 members, and elects them with ranked-choice voting. But pollster John Horvick of DHM Research tells WW the survey suggests voters are malleable and could change their minds depending on the messaging they hear between now and the election. When respondents were presented with a message of opposition to the measure, support dropped to 49%. When presented with a message of support only, support rose to 69%. When presented with a modified charter reform measure that City Commissioner Mingus Mapps aims to put on the ballot in spring 2023, 60% of respondents said they would vote for that one. “To me that says people are starting from the position of being upset with the city,” Horvick says, “but they’re not unmovable.”
WWEEK
Do More Police Officers Mean Less Gun Violence? We Asked City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and Opponent Rene Gonzalez.
Even as city officials scramble to recruit and train police officers, Portland ranks 48th of 50 major American cities in cops per capita. Meanwhile, the city has experienced a historic surge in homicides and car thefts. Are those two phenomena connected? We asked City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and her...
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-cons
(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland liquor store owners reporting increase in thefts, robberies.
Betsy Johnson, Planned Parenthood quarrel over endorsement issue following debate
Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Planned Parenthood continue to disagree over whether or not Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood board member, was invited to receive an endorsement from the reproductive health care nonprofit.
WWEEK
Heirs to a Convenience-Store Fortune Have Allowed a Sizable Property to Lie Fallow
Several WW readers have inquired about a long-vacant lot in the heart of the Tabor neighborhood. “There is a large vacant lot on the northeast corner of Southeast Belmont Street and 60th Avenue,” wrote one of them, Gerard Lilly. “My wife and I moved to Portland in 1983 and it was vacant then and still is.”
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenants
Many residents of Portland assume that the government rent control laws prevent huge spikes in the amount a landlord can charge a tenant. However, there are some notable exceptions to the rent control law that can allow landlords to significantly increase a tenant’s rent. Even tenants living in affordable housing can be impacted by these rent increases.
WWEEK
Portland Ranks 48th Among 50 Big Cities for Cops per Capita
City leaders have promised for months to expand Portland’s police force—while struggling to actually do it. Cops have retired or resigned from the force faster than Portland could hire them. As of last week, the Portland Police Bureau had the lowest number of sworn employees since 1989. But...
Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash in Portland proves successful
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland and local nonprofit Trash for Peace launched a pilot program in February of last year to assist people experiencing homelessness. The program is Ground Score Association and it pays people to pick up trash in Portland for $20 an hour and has prove to be successful.
WWEEK
Portland’s New Bus Rapid Transit Line Is Many Things. But Is It Faster?
In the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Speed, Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves take drastic measures to keep a city bus moving at least 50 miles per hour: blowing red lights, leaping a drawbridge, crashing into a jet plane. No such fiery dramatics were on view last week as state, city and...
Schnitzer: ‘Enough is enough’ of downtown Portland vandalism
Once again the windows of several downtown Portland businesses were smashed in the early hours of Tuesday, but this time a man was arrested and will face a felony charge.
KGW
Neighbors concerned about 'problem property' in Portland's St. Johns neighborhood
Neighbors of a lot in St. Johns say it's filled with illegal campers and stolen cars. The property owner and police have struggled for years to kick the people out.
WWEEK
Three Oregon Hospital Systems Sue State Over Failure to Accommodate Civilly Committed Patients
Three Oregon hospital systems today sued Oregon Health Authority director Pat Allen in U.S. District Court in Eugene, alleging that OHA is failing to meet its legal obligation to serve Oregonians who have been civilly committed. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services, and PeaceHealth jointly brought the lawsuit in federal...
focushillsboro.com
A Landlord In Portland Has Increased The Rents Of Low-income Renters By Nearly 50 Percent
Senate Bill 608, which concerns rent regulation in the state of Oregon, states that landlords of new construction buildings in which the certificate of occupancy was given less than 15 years ago may raise rents annually above the limit allowed by the state. In a time when there is a housing crisis across the state, this helps incentivize developers to build more homes by providing an incentive.
Bat discovered in Salem home tests positive for rabies
A bat discovered in a Salem area home tested positive for rabies on Monday, according to Marion County officials.
Woman, 26, ID’d as victim in Portland’s Wallace Park shooting
The identity of the woman slain in Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night was released by police Tuesday.
VIDEO: Suspect sought after Vancouver Mall strong-armed robbery
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a strong-armed robbery on Wednesday in the Vancouver Mall parking lot.
kptv.com
Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
kptv.com
Woman pushed to ground, robbed in Vancouver Mall parking lot
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall. According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot on her way to work when a maroon-colored car resembling a Kia Optima drove past her and parked. Soon after, a man exited the car, attacked her from behind, pushing her to the ground and taking her purse.
KGW
RV residents along a section of NE Sandy stealing and threatening neighbors
Neighbors feel unsafe in their homes. One resident said one homeless person even threatened to burn their home down if they called the police.
