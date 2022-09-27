PORTLAND VOTERS ARE OPEN TO CHARTER REFORM: A Sept. 21 poll gauging Portlanders’ support for a charter reform measure on the ballot this November shows they are eager for change. The top-line results, first reported Sept. 26 by The Oregonian, show 63% of respondents would vote for the measure, which shifts power to a city administrator, expands the Portland City Council to 12 members, and elects them with ranked-choice voting. But pollster John Horvick of DHM Research tells WW the survey suggests voters are malleable and could change their minds depending on the messaging they hear between now and the election. When respondents were presented with a message of opposition to the measure, support dropped to 49%. When presented with a message of support only, support rose to 69%. When presented with a modified charter reform measure that City Commissioner Mingus Mapps aims to put on the ballot in spring 2023, 60% of respondents said they would vote for that one. “To me that says people are starting from the position of being upset with the city,” Horvick says, “but they’re not unmovable.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO