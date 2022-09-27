ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

WWEEK

Murmurs: Portland Voters Are Open to Charter Reform

PORTLAND VOTERS ARE OPEN TO CHARTER REFORM: A Sept. 21 poll gauging Portlanders’ support for a charter reform measure on the ballot this November shows they are eager for change. The top-line results, first reported Sept. 26 by The Oregonian, show 63% of respondents would vote for the measure, which shifts power to a city administrator, expands the Portland City Council to 12 members, and elects them with ranked-choice voting. But pollster John Horvick of DHM Research tells WW the survey suggests voters are malleable and could change their minds depending on the messaging they hear between now and the election. When respondents were presented with a message of opposition to the measure, support dropped to 49%. When presented with a message of support only, support rose to 69%. When presented with a modified charter reform measure that City Commissioner Mingus Mapps aims to put on the ballot in spring 2023, 60% of respondents said they would vote for that one. “To me that says people are starting from the position of being upset with the city,” Horvick says, “but they’re not unmovable.”
Beth Torres

Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenants

Many residents of Portland assume that the government rent control laws prevent huge spikes in the amount a landlord can charge a tenant. However, there are some notable exceptions to the rent control law that can allow landlords to significantly increase a tenant’s rent. Even tenants living in affordable housing can be impacted by these rent increases.
WWEEK

Portland Ranks 48th Among 50 Big Cities for Cops per Capita

City leaders have promised for months to expand Portland’s police force—while struggling to actually do it. Cops have retired or resigned from the force faster than Portland could hire them. As of last week, the Portland Police Bureau had the lowest number of sworn employees since 1989. But...
focushillsboro.com

A Landlord In Portland Has Increased The Rents Of Low-income Renters By Nearly 50 Percent

Senate Bill 608, which concerns rent regulation in the state of Oregon, states that landlords of new construction buildings in which the certificate of occupancy was given less than 15 years ago may raise rents annually above the limit allowed by the state. In a time when there is a housing crisis across the state, this helps incentivize developers to build more homes by providing an incentive.
kptv.com

Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
kptv.com

Woman pushed to ground, robbed in Vancouver Mall parking lot

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall. According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot on her way to work when a maroon-colored car resembling a Kia Optima drove past her and parked. Soon after, a man exited the car, attacked her from behind, pushing her to the ground and taking her purse.
