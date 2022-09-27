Read full article on original website
New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase
NEW YORK, (WROC) — The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state’s $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday. The plan calls for the minimum wage outside New York City and Long Island to reach $14.20 by the end of the year. The minimum wage in those areas is currently $13.20.
Governor Hochul releases statement on Hurricane Ian
ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul released the following statement on behalf of New York State in regard to Hurricane Ian. Earlier in the week, Governor Hochul deployed the New York Army National Guard to Florida to assist with relief efforts. Governor Hochul’s full statement on...
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
Fall hunting seasons open across New York
(WWTI) — With the change of the leaves, many hunting seasons will begin this weekend. This includes bowhunting for deer and bear, hunting for small games, ruffed grouse, pheasant, squirrel, rabbit, hare, wild turkey, furbearer and duck, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation. DEC...
Police standoff in New York resolved peacefully
UPDATE: According to State Police the standoff has ended. It reportedly involved someone with a mental health issue. The New York State Police announced that the 27-hour standoff with a mental health patient has been peacefully resolved. New York State Police state that they were called around Noon yesterday to...
Florida health care facilities evacuate patients after Ian
Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals. Kristen Knapp...
North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
Man released on Bail Reform charged 3 times in 36 hours
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports the man who was released on NYS bail reform laws and then allegedly broke an Order of Protection, has been arrested a third time in 36 hours. According to the Sheriff, following another domestic dispute on...
California eyes making girls flag football a school sport
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Elsa Morin gripped the football and launched a perfect spiral. Then the 17-year-old dodged in and out of cones and yanked the flag hanging from another girl’s belt for a key defensive play. “Something about football just gets me really excited,” said the...
Freeze watch issued for St. Lawrence County
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s going to be a chilly remainder of the week. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for southeastern St. Lawrence County and areas in the Northern Adirondacks region. Beginning late Thursday night, sub-freezing temperatures are expected to hit the...
