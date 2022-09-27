Read full article on original website
CoD: MW2 Beta Feedback Being Explored Includes Visibility, Disbanded Lobbies, And More
After the end of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's beta session on September 26, Infinity Ward acknowledged player feedback and stated it will look into making changes accordingly for the full release on October 28. Infinity Ward's blog post touched on three primary changes it's looking for solutions to:...
A Plague Tale: Requiem Has Way Too Many Damn Rats Thanks To Extra Console Ratpower
Rats were a defining feature of A Plague Tale: Innocence when it first came out in 2019, a physical embodiment of the Plague that was sweeping through Europe and a swarm that had to be avoided at all costs. For the upcoming sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, developer Asobo Studio has revealed how it has used current-gen console and PC power to push the limits on its unique rat technology, dialing up the number of rodents to a disgustingly impressive new level.
Check Out This Awesome Nintendo Switch Bundle Deal
Although Nintendo Switch launched way back in 2017, the popular console hardly ever sees a worthwhile discount. That’s not the case today, however, as you’ll find a bundle that includes a Switch console and headset for just $270, down from its usual price of $350. Even if you don't care about the headset-- you might have a nicer one already, you're still saving $30 off the list price of a brand-new console.
Vampire Survivors 1.0 Launches On October 20
After several months of early access development, roguelike shoot-'em-up Vampire Survivors will launch as a complete game on October 20. The v1.0 edition will introduce minor tweaks in balancing items to try to make them more useful, new achievements will be added, and several existing achievements will receive different unlock conditions for anyone who hasn't acquired them yet.
Today's Wordle Answer (#466) - September 29, 2022
Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time on September 29. Today's answer might require some to open their vocabulary a tiny bit more than normal, as the Wordle isn't too common of a word. However, there aren't tricky letters to trip players up, so most should be able to get it eventually.
Apex Legends Mobile - Rhapsody's Remix Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's fifth battle pass is just a few days away, but this event-packed season isn't over quite yet. Players have until October 4 to complete one final seasonal Hyperbeat quest in return for free cosmetics, Mission Cards, currency, and other useful items. The good news: Rhapsody's Remix can easily be completed in a single day, and the prizes are well worth the effort.
6 Games Are Free To Stream For Prime Members In October
Google Stadia is shutting down its servers, but Amazon’s game streaming platform, Luna, is still going strong. In fact, October will see the addition of six games to the Prime Gaming Channel--which is offered free to all Prime members. This includes a few quirky indies, a highly rated FPS, and more. Luna can be streamed on PC, Mac, mobile, or through any compatible Amazon Fire devices.
Broken (Andromede Studio)
Latest on Broken (Andromede Studio) We have no news or videos for Broken (Andromede Studio). Sorry!
The Callisto Protocol's Latest Trailer Features Blood, Guts, And One Of The Boys
A new trailer for The Callisto Protocol has gone live, and as you'd expect from previous footage of the sci-fi horror, it's full of gore, violent dismemberment, and guts being spilled everywhere. The big reveal in this trailer is the appearance of a new character played by Karen Fukuhara, who...
Hazelnut Hex
Sign In to follow. Follow Hazelnut Hex, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
The Magic Order 3 #3
Leonard Moonstone stepped aside to make room for his daughter Cordelia as leader of The Order and to find his estranged wife and tell her what happened to their late son Gabriel. But Salome Moonstone has been gone for a very long time, and she has a remarkable secret of her own when he finds her. Can he help?
WILD HEARTS Official Reveal Trailer
Master ancient tech to hunt down giant beasts. WILD HEARTS™ is a unique twist on the hunting genre where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in seamless co-op.
Halo 3: 10 Things You Never Knew
It was Halo 3's anniversary last week, but as popular as the game is, there's probably a few things you don't know about it. So thankfully GameSpot has a video covering 10 things you never knew about Halo 3.. The original Halo featured a poster of a cat called Jonesy...
PlayStation Plus Free Games For October 2022 Revealed
The PS Plus free games lineup for October 2022 has been announced, and PlayStation is bringing the heat--and it's also the first time in around a year that we haven't gotten the games leaked ahead of time. Next month beginning October 4, all PlayStation Plus subscribers can get Hot Wheels Unleashed, Superhot, and Injustice 2.
Xbox Wireless Controller Comes With A Free Game Right Now
If you need a new Xbox Series X|S controller, a new eBay deal can save you some cash and net you a free digital copy of Watch Dogs: Legion for Series X|S. The wireless controller is discounted to $56, which is a small discount off of retailer price. The free game is what makes this one of the best Xbox controller deals we've seen this year, but it's worth noting that this same deal was available for only $48 the other week (the price quickly jumped).
