On September 13th, two thousand seniors in Louisiana signed up for what they thought was a field trip to a college fair, but that was not the case. Students of the Easton Baton Rouge Parish school system held a field trip that said it was a college fair on the permission slips. Students were shuttled to what was assumed a college fair, but then realized they have arrived at a church. The church that held the event was Living Faith Christian Center. They promised to educate the children about college and career opportunities, but students recall the opposite. Although there were a couple of college booths, it was clear to the students that the church had a different agenda in mind.

