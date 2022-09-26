Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
The Deepest Lake in Louisiana Isn't the Lake You're Thinking
Toledo Bend might be our best-known lake, but is it the deepest? Is White Lake the deepest? Lake Pontchartrain? The answer will surprise you - for a moment.
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
klax-tv.com
Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Gains Control of Ancestral Lands
The Tunica-Biloxi tribe of Louisiana and the city of Marksville signed an agreement transferring ownership of the Marksville Historic State Park back to the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe. Chairman and CEO of Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Marshall Pierite says, “It is truly a delight, a joy to Tunica-Biloxi Tribe as well to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
Louisiana oyster growers bitterly oppose Louisiana’s largest coastal project
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - South of Empire near the barrier islands, Nathan Jurisich mans the controls of one of his family’s oyster boats as it scrapes the water bottom. “There’s not too many of us left,” said the 30-year-old Jurisich, a fourth-generation oysterman in a business many young people now avoid.
fox8live.com
Fallout from Hurricane Ian is expected to worsen Louisiana’s insurance crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The toll of mega storm Ian will go well beyond Florida. Damage caused by the hurricane in southwest Florida is expected to make the insurance crisis in Louisiana worse. Stephen Lovecchio is a branch owner with TWFG Insurance. “It is also going to hurt specifically a...
bizneworleans.com
Hancock Whitney Offers $200K in Grants for Homeownership
NEW ORLEANS — For the fifth year in a row, Hancock Whitney, in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, is accepting competitive grant applications from eligible nonprofit organizations that promote access to homeownership, affordable housing development and housing rehabilitation across the five Gulf Coast states the financial institution serves.
theadvocate.com
Cajun Navy groups jump into action after Hurricane Ian slams Florida
Louisiana emergency response and rescue groups under various Cajun Navy banners have deployed to Florida for rescue efforts and are arranging emergency supplies to aid residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, moving across the state from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchez Democrat
Louisiana offers incentives in fighting CWD, Mississippi collecting samples from early season
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana discovered its first case of Chronic Wasting Disease on Jan. 28 in an adult buck harvested in Tensas Parish. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Deer Program Director Johnathan Bordelon said they await the results of a DNA test from the buck from a lab at Texas A&M University.
Increase in Fights at South Louisiana High School Prompts Concerns
Parents of students at a south Louisiana high school are voicing concerns over increasing acts of physical violence in what is supposed to be a safe learning environment. One school, in particular, is reporting a 75% increase in fights for this young school year when compared to the same time last year.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?
There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
theadvocate.com
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Guest column: The Missouri approach to juvenile justice would work here too, if Louisiana would give it a real chance
Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick issued a ruling that will allow Louisiana to move forward with its proposed plan to house adjudicated youth in a facility on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. This decision contradicts everything we know about youth facilities. As the...
shssharkattack.com
Students in Louisiana taken to church instead of school event
On September 13th, two thousand seniors in Louisiana signed up for what they thought was a field trip to a college fair, but that was not the case. Students of the Easton Baton Rouge Parish school system held a field trip that said it was a college fair on the permission slips. Students were shuttled to what was assumed a college fair, but then realized they have arrived at a church. The church that held the event was Living Faith Christian Center. They promised to educate the children about college and career opportunities, but students recall the opposite. Although there were a couple of college booths, it was clear to the students that the church had a different agenda in mind.
NOLA.com
Saltwater in the Mississippi River is threatening drinking water. Here's what Corps plan to do.
Saltwater moving up the Mississippi River is threatening drinking water supplies in Plaquemines Parish, triggering a plan by the Army Corps of Engineers to build an underwater levee in the channel. It is also forcing the parish to lease special equipment to remove chloride -- salt -- from river water...
L'Observateur
Audit finds numerous personnel issues with Louisiana flood protection authority
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of a Louisiana agency that manages flood protection in three parishes found a variety of human resources issues, from alleged discrimination, to civil service rule violations to problems with the agency’s grievance process. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
Gov. Edwards announces $600 million HUD grant agreement for recovery
Today, September 29,2022, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
tulane.edu
Tulane researchers to develop new Lyme vaccine with lasting protection
Cases of Lyme disease are rising across the globe, yet there is still no vaccine on the market to protect people against the tick-borne infection. Researchers at Tulane University recently received $1.3 million from the National Institutes of Health to find out if the same technology behind a successful Lyme disease vaccine for dogs can be formulated with immune-boosting nanoparticles to offer safe and lasting protection for people.
New Orleans announces brake tag late fee amnesty
Drivers with expired New Orleans brake tags can get them up-to-date without paying late fees, the city announced today. Vehicles must be reinspected by December 1, 2022.
theadvocate.com
Hurricane Ian strengthens to nearly Category 5 storm ahead of Florida landfall: See track
Hurricane Ian strengthened to nearly a Category 5 storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday ahead of landfall in Florida later in the day as a "catastrophic" hurricane, forecasters said. 10 a.m. update: Ian's eyewall begins moving onshore. Hurricane Ian has winds of 155 mph, just 2 miles shy...
Comments / 0