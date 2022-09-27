ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright-patterson Air Force Base, OH

GALLERY: Aircraft shelter from Hurricane Ian at Wright-Patterson AFB

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is providing a safe haven for aircrafts that would be caught in the path of Hurricane Ian.

According to the base, residents in the Miami Valley may see more aircraft than normal in the skies as they begin evacuating from several Air Force Bases near where Hurricane Ian is expected to hit.

The first aircraft are expected to arrive around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, however, these times are subject to change based on how the storm moves.

