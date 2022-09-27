Read full article on original website
BEIJING, Oct 1(Reuters) - New home prices in China fell for the third straight month in September as a mortgage boycott across the country and a slowing economy discouraged potential home buyers, a private survey showed on Saturday.
Elon Musk touted the 'importance' of Tesla being a publicly traded company just 4 years after trying to take it private with his 'funding secured' tweet
Elon Musk discussed the benefits of Tesla being a publicly traded company multiple times during the company's AI Day event, calling it "essential."
