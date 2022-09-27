The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released the cause of death of Yashua Martinez. On Sept. 22, deputies responded to a call at about 2:30 p.m. of a body discovered by construction crews on U.S. Highway 275 south of Morningside Road. The highway was shut down at Morningside for about seven hours while the incident was investigated.

FREMONT, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO