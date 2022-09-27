Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Lincoln man arrested for Thursday afternoon homicide
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln man is arrested in connection to a Thursday afternoon homicide. Lincoln Police say just before 2:45 Thursday afternoon, officers were called to a home near 65th Street and Madison Avenue for a check welfare call, where the caller reported a deceased individual inside a residence. LPD says when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 48-year-old man dead inside the house.
Henderson woman arrested for Assault
(Red Oak) A Henderson woman was arrested this morning for Assault. The Red Oak Police Department says 49-year-old Michelle Marie Burns struck the victim without justification in the Magistrate’s Office while being seen for a previous assault charge. Magistrate Brian Mensen witnessed the assault and called police. Burns was...
1011now.com
Osceola man facing charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is facing six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
thebestmix1055.com
Rural Howells man arrested on gun charge
A 52-year-old rural Howells man was arrested Tuesday after Stanton County authorities executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, his office performed the search at a residence, eventually arresting 52-year-old Terry Schulz at his home. Schulz, who had previously been convicted of a felony...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thebestmix1055.com
DCSO says man died as result of car-pedestrian collision
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released the cause of death of Yashua Martinez. On Sept. 22, deputies responded to a call at about 2:30 p.m. of a body discovered by construction crews on U.S. Highway 275 south of Morningside Road. The highway was shut down at Morningside for about seven hours while the incident was investigated.
York News-Times
Man arraigned for allegedly assaulting deputy
YORK – A man accused of assaulting a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department has pleaded not guilty to the charge; meanwhile, 11 other charges against him have been dismissed. Fidel Martinez, 45, whose address is now listed as him being held in custody in Lincoln, entered...
KETV.com
Authorities report help-an-officer call after pursuit with armed suspects
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said officers called for backup Thursday night when a pursuit after armed parties ended in a crash. Officers initially were checking a car just after 10 p.m. near Blair High Road. Police say a pursuit began shortly after that. Two minutes later, authorities said the suspect car crashed near 99th and Browne streets, just south of Fort Street.
KETV.com
Surveillance cameras capture male suspect breaking into three houses, Omaha police say
OMAHA, Neb. — One man, three thefts, including a home invasion — that's who Omaha police are looking for, and you can see him in KETV Crime Stoppers. They say this all happened on Sept. 16. The first incident was near 68th and Dodge streets. Video shows the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities probe fatal Oakland shooting
The Nebraska State Patrol said they are assisting a northeast Nebraska Sheriff’s office and police department in an investigation for a fatal shooting in Oakland. The NSP said they are helping the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department with investigating a shooting that happened in Oakland Tuesday night.
Glenwood man arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Christopher Patrick Schoening, of Glenwood, on Saturday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Schoening was held on no bond.
WOWT
Woman who allegedly assaulted Sarpy County deputy arrested
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A shoplifting suspect who allegedly injured a deputy while fleeing in a car has been located. A week ago, our 6 On Your Side Crimestoppers alert showed dramatic body cam video of the assault on an officer. That the story led to a tip and an arrest.
Police say 13-year-old shot to death near Omaha park
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha were searching Thursday for a suspect or suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near a city park. The shooting happened late Wednesday night near Hanscom Park in southeast Omaha, police said. Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area found Lenny Rodriguez, 13, with a gunshot wound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Prayer walk planned Friday night for 13-year-old homicide victim
OMAHA, Neb. — Community members are gathering to honor a 13-year-old homicide victim. Omaha police said Lenny Rodriguez was shot and killed late Wednesday night. He was found near 29th and Shirley streets near Hanscom Park. Officials said the 13-year-old died at the hospital. A first responders prayer walk...
klkntv.com
Man smashed windows at downtown business with skateboard, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A skateboard wasn’t used for riding when the windows of a downtown business were shattered Thursday morning, Lincoln Police say. Just after 12:30 a.m., a witness saw a man use a skateboard to break into Top Shelf, which is near 11th and O Streets.
iheart.com
Death Investigation In Northwest Douglas County
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies are conducting a death investigation in Bennington. According to reports, around 1:30 a.m. today, Deputies discovered two people dead inside a home near 158th and North 4th Streets. Law enforcement was originally dispatched to the scene on a "check well being" 911 call. No other details...
News Channel Nebraska
Pregnant woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A pregnant woman has died from her injuries after being struck by an SUV earlier this week. Shortly after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at 62nd and Dodge Streets. Investigators say that 35-year-old Shelby L. Cherek, of Bennington, walked out...
WOWT
Omaha murder suspect appears in court
Preparing for a real-life emergency. It's something you may not like to think about but it could save lives. A new residence hall for the school has a name. After closing its runway for 18 months, Offutt Air Force base is back open for business. Nebraska Regents approve alcohol sales...
Mills County Sheriff's Office seeking help identifying remains of man found
The Mills County Sheriff's Office is looking for the help identifying the remains of a man found in the Missouri River on April 23.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigating after 13-year-old boy found fatally shot
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday night. Officers said they were called to 1901 Park Ave around 11:50 p.m., in regards to gunshots being fired. OPD said that upon arrival, they located a victim at 2910 Shirley St with a gunshot...
2 dead following crash on Panhandle highway
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigation a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. Preliminary investigation shows that just after 12:00 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. The Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.
Comments / 0