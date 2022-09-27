ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

numberfire.com

James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins. Tomas Nido will catch for Taijuan Walker and hit ninth. Nido is averaging 5.7 FanDuel points per game this season. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Mets' implied...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Alfonso Rivas absent for Cubs Thursday afternoon

Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. David Bote will start on first base and bat seventh as the lefty-hitting Rivas takes a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw. Bote has a $2,200 salary...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jose Iglesias (hand) hitting second in Colorado's Wednesday lineup

Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias (hand) is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Iglesias will take over shortstop duties after the veteran activated off the injured list with a right-hand contusion and Ezequiel Tovar was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander John Brebbia, our...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Detroit's Miguel Cabrera batting fifth on Friday

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is starting in Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will operate as Detroit's designated hitter after Javier Baez was shifted to shortstop and Ryan Kreidler was benched. numberFire's models project Cabrera to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 4

One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
NFL
numberfire.com

Detroit's Victor Reyes in right field on Friday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Reyes will take over right field after Willi Castro was rested at home against right-hander Joe Ryan. numberFire's models project Reyes to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong batting fifth for Milwaukee on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Wong will start at second base on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Luis Urias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 9.7 FanDuel points on Friday....
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa batting eighth on Friday

New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Oswald Peraza returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for 10.0 FanDuel points on Friday....
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Yordan Alvarez (ankle) batting third in Houston's Friday lineup

Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez (ankle) is starting in Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Alvarez will make his return after the Houston's slugger was forced to sit on Thursday with an ankle injury, Christian Vazquez was moved behind the plate, and Martin Maldonado was given the night off.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

DJ LeMahieu batting fifth for Yankees on Friday

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will start at third base on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Josh Donaldson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Giancarlo Stanton batting fourth for Yankees on Friday

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fourth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Tim Locastro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 10.9 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Eloy Jimenez batting fourth for White Sox on Friday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Jimenez will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fourth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. A.J. Pollock moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Jimenez for 8.9 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Update: Tua Tagovailoa (head, neck) will not return in Week 4 for Miami

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the rest of Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa hit his head very hard on the ground when taking a sack in the second quarter, prompting a neurological response that locked his arms off. Taking all precautions possible, trainers stabilized his neck and carted him off on a stretcher. It didn't take long for the team to rule him out for the reminder of the game, as Tagovailoa is headed to the hospital for an examination of "head and neck" injuries. Teddy Bridgewater will take over at quarterback.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Brandon Dixon sitting Friday for San Diego

San Diego Padres infielder Brandon Dixon is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Dixon is being replaced at designated hitter by Josh Bell versus White Sox starter Davis Martin. In 4 plate appearances this season, Dixon has yet to reach base.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Brewers' Jace Peterson batting seventh on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Peterson will start at third base on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Mike Brosseau returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Peterson for 8.9 FanDuel points on Friday....
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Tommy Pham sitting for Boston on Friday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pham will move to the bench on Friday with Abraham Almonte starting in left field. Almonte will bat seventh versus right-hander Alek Manoah and Toronto. numberFire's models project Almonte for...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

JJ Bleday hitting sixth for Marlins on Friday

Miami Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday is starting in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Bleday will take over left field after Peyton Burdick was benched in Milwaukee. In a matchup against right-hander Corbin Burnes, our models project Bleday to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Carlos Perez catching for White Sox on Friday

Chicago White Sox catcher Carlos Perez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Perez will catch for right-hander Davis Martin on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Yasmani Grandal moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Perez for 6.2...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Josh Donaldson sitting for Yankees on Friday

New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Donaldson will move to the bench on Friday with DJ LeMahieu starting at third base. LeMahieu will bat fifth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5...
BRONX, NY

